Fostoria got put in a 24-10 hole after the first quarter against Eastwood on Thursday and couldn’t dig out of it as the Redmen fell 78-55 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Carmen Castro led Fostoria (0-5, 0-2 NBC) with 12 points. Imani Velazquez had nine points, and Jennifer Chasco and Jennifer Johnson each scored eight points.

Eastwood (3-0, 2-0 NBC) got a game-high 17 points from Jamie Schmeltz.

Eastwood (3-0, 2-0 NBC)

Ameling 2-2-6, Haas 5-0–13, Limes 1-2–5, Schmeltz 6-6–17, Luidhardt 3-0–6, Moenter 4-3–12, Rose 1-0–2, Souder 3-0–9, Abke 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-13–78.

Fostoria (0-5, 0-2 NBC)

Maurer 1-0–4, Weimerskirch 2-2–6, Velazquez 3-2–9, Chasco 3-1–8, Johnson 3-2–8, Durst 1-0–2, Castro 3-6–12, Overton 1-0″”2, Jones 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-14–55.

Eastwood 24 19 14 21 — 78

Fostoria 10 18 14 13 — 55

3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 10 (Haas 3, Souder 3, Schmeltz 2, Limes, Moenter); Fostoria 2 (Velazquez, Chasco).

ARCADIA 60

VAN BUREN 42

ARCADIA — Samantha Burnett led a balanced offensive attack with 16 points as Arcadia defeated Van Buren 60-42 Thursday in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.

Reagan Pratt had 15 points, three assists and three steals for Arcadia (4-0, 2-0 BVC). Caity Cramer scored 13 points with seven rebounds, and Lyndee Ward had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Mady Parker led Van Buren (2-2, 0-1 BVC) with 10 points. Zoe Horne and Breanna Tabler each scored seven points.

Van Buren (2-2, 0-1 BVC)

Parker 2-5–10, Horne 2-1–7, Durliat 1-0″”2, Recker 1-0–2, Tabler 2-2–7, Bishop 1-0–2, I. Pawlak 2-0–5, M. Pawlak 2-0–4, Reineke 1-1–3. TOTALS: 14-47 9-13 — 42.

Arcadia (4-0, 2-0 BVC)

Burnett 5-4–16, Pratt 6-2–15, Golden 2-0–4, Cramer 4-4–13, Ward 4-3–12. TOTALS: 21-52 13-14 — 60.

Van Buren 5 14 20 3 — 42

Arcadia 8 20 18 14 — 60

3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 5-13 (Horne 2, Parker, Tabler, I. Pawlak); Arcadia 5-20 (Burnett 2, Cramer, Pratt, Ward).

rebounds: Van Buren 27 (Parker, Horne & Bishop 5); Arcadia 28 (Cramer 7).

turnovers: Van Buren 17; Arcadia 13.

junior varsity: Arcadia 33-23.

ELMWOOD 41

GENOA 30

BLOOMDALE — Brooklyn Thrash led all scorers with 16 points Thursday to lead Elmwood to a 41-30 victory over Genoa in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

Thrash added nine rebounds and four steals. Kayla Minich had a double-double with 13 points and a team-best 11 rebounds. Minich added five steals as the Royals improved to 3-1, 1-1 NBC.

Caitlin Cruickshank led Genoa (2-3, 0-2 NBC) with 14 points.

genoa (2-3, 0-2 nbc)

G. Goodman 0-1–1, Cruickshank 4-4–14, Frederickson 3-0–6, Bradfield 2-0–4, P. Goodman 2-1–5. TOTALS: 11-6–30.

elmwood (3-1, 1-1 NBC)

Zimmerman 3-0–9, Mareches 1-1–3, Thrash 4-7–16, Minich 6-1–13. TOTALS: 13-53 9-13 — 41.

Genoa 7 11 3 9 — 30

Elmwood 15 10 9 7 — 41

3-Point GOALS: Genoa 2 (Cruickshank 2); Elmwood 4-17 (Zimmerman 3, Thrash).

rebounds: Elmwood 30 (Mininch 11).

turnovers: Elmwood 10.

junior varsity: Genoa, 34-24.

LEIPSIC 47

VANLUE 38

VANLUE — Whitney Langhals had a game-high 21 points as Leipsic defeated Vanlue 47-38 for a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball win on Thursday.

Langhals also had three steals while Liz Scheckelhoff added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (2-1, 1-1 BVC).

Emma Franks and Faith Price each had 10 points for the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2), with Price notching six rebounds and three steals. Emma Biller tallied eight points, 15 rebounds and four steals.

LEIPSIC (2-1, 1-1 BVC)

Scheckelhoff 4-1–9, Kirkendall 1-0–2, K. Schroeder 1-0–2, M. Hermiller 1-0–2, Langhals 5-7–21, Martinez 2-0–6, J. Hermiller 1-3–5. TOTALS: 15-50 11-18 — 47.

VANLUE (2-3, 0-2 BVC)

Franks 4-1–10, Price 4-1–10, Phillips 3-0–7, S. King 1-0–3, Biller 3-2–8. TOTALS: 15-50 4-10–38.

3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 6-18 (Langhals 4, Martinez 2); Vanlue 4-16 (Franks, Price, Phillips & S. King 1).

rebounds: Leipsic 32 (Scheckelhoff 11); Vanlue 30 (Biller 15).

turnovers: Leipsic 21; Vanlue 22.

junior varsity: Leipsic, 37-6.