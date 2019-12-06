Fostoria got put in a 24-10 hole after the first quarter against Eastwood on Thursday and couldn’t dig out of it as the Redmen fell 78-55 in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.
Carmen Castro led Fostoria (0-5, 0-2 NBC) with 12 points. Imani Velazquez had nine points, and Jennifer Chasco and Jennifer Johnson each scored eight points.
Eastwood (3-0, 2-0 NBC) got a game-high 17 points from Jamie Schmeltz.
Eastwood (3-0, 2-0 NBC)
Ameling 2-2-6, Haas 5-0–13, Limes 1-2–5, Schmeltz 6-6–17, Luidhardt 3-0–6, Moenter 4-3–12, Rose 1-0–2, Souder 3-0–9, Abke 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-13–78.
Fostoria (0-5, 0-2 NBC)
Maurer 1-0–4, Weimerskirch 2-2–6, Velazquez 3-2–9, Chasco 3-1–8, Johnson 3-2–8, Durst 1-0–2, Castro 3-6–12, Overton 1-0″”2, Jones 1-0–2. TOTALS: 18-14–55.
Eastwood 24 19 14 21 — 78
Fostoria 10 18 14 13 — 55
3-Point GOALS: Eastwood 10 (Haas 3, Souder 3, Schmeltz 2, Limes, Moenter); Fostoria 2 (Velazquez, Chasco).
ARCADIA 60
VAN BUREN 42
ARCADIA — Samantha Burnett led a balanced offensive attack with 16 points as Arcadia defeated Van Buren 60-42 Thursday in a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball game.
Reagan Pratt had 15 points, three assists and three steals for Arcadia (4-0, 2-0 BVC). Caity Cramer scored 13 points with seven rebounds, and Lyndee Ward had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Mady Parker led Van Buren (2-2, 0-1 BVC) with 10 points. Zoe Horne and Breanna Tabler each scored seven points.
Van Buren (2-2, 0-1 BVC)
Parker 2-5–10, Horne 2-1–7, Durliat 1-0″”2, Recker 1-0–2, Tabler 2-2–7, Bishop 1-0–2, I. Pawlak 2-0–5, M. Pawlak 2-0–4, Reineke 1-1–3. TOTALS: 14-47 9-13 — 42.
Arcadia (4-0, 2-0 BVC)
Burnett 5-4–16, Pratt 6-2–15, Golden 2-0–4, Cramer 4-4–13, Ward 4-3–12. TOTALS: 21-52 13-14 — 60.
Van Buren 5 14 20 3 — 42
Arcadia 8 20 18 14 — 60
3-Point GOALS: Van Buren 5-13 (Horne 2, Parker, Tabler, I. Pawlak); Arcadia 5-20 (Burnett 2, Cramer, Pratt, Ward).
rebounds: Van Buren 27 (Parker, Horne & Bishop 5); Arcadia 28 (Cramer 7).
turnovers: Van Buren 17; Arcadia 13.
junior varsity: Arcadia 33-23.
ELMWOOD 41
GENOA 30
BLOOMDALE — Brooklyn Thrash led all scorers with 16 points Thursday to lead Elmwood to a 41-30 victory over Genoa in a Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.
Thrash added nine rebounds and four steals. Kayla Minich had a double-double with 13 points and a team-best 11 rebounds. Minich added five steals as the Royals improved to 3-1, 1-1 NBC.
Caitlin Cruickshank led Genoa (2-3, 0-2 NBC) with 14 points.
genoa (2-3, 0-2 nbc)
G. Goodman 0-1–1, Cruickshank 4-4–14, Frederickson 3-0–6, Bradfield 2-0–4, P. Goodman 2-1–5. TOTALS: 11-6–30.
elmwood (3-1, 1-1 NBC)
Zimmerman 3-0–9, Mareches 1-1–3, Thrash 4-7–16, Minich 6-1–13. TOTALS: 13-53 9-13 — 41.
Genoa 7 11 3 9 — 30
Elmwood 15 10 9 7 — 41
3-Point GOALS: Genoa 2 (Cruickshank 2); Elmwood 4-17 (Zimmerman 3, Thrash).
rebounds: Elmwood 30 (Mininch 11).
turnovers: Elmwood 10.
junior varsity: Genoa, 34-24.
LEIPSIC 47
VANLUE 38
VANLUE — Whitney Langhals had a game-high 21 points as Leipsic defeated Vanlue 47-38 for a Blanchard Valley Conference girls basketball win on Thursday.
Langhals also had three steals while Liz Scheckelhoff added nine points and 11 rebounds for the Vikings (2-1, 1-1 BVC).
Emma Franks and Faith Price each had 10 points for the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2), with Price notching six rebounds and three steals. Emma Biller tallied eight points, 15 rebounds and four steals.
LEIPSIC (2-1, 1-1 BVC)
Scheckelhoff 4-1–9, Kirkendall 1-0–2, K. Schroeder 1-0–2, M. Hermiller 1-0–2, Langhals 5-7–21, Martinez 2-0–6, J. Hermiller 1-3–5. TOTALS: 15-50 11-18 — 47.
VANLUE (2-3, 0-2 BVC)
Franks 4-1–10, Price 4-1–10, Phillips 3-0–7, S. King 1-0–3, Biller 3-2–8. TOTALS: 15-50 4-10–38.
3-Point GOALS: Leipsic 6-18 (Langhals 4, Martinez 2); Vanlue 4-16 (Franks, Price, Phillips & S. King 1).
rebounds: Leipsic 32 (Scheckelhoff 11); Vanlue 30 (Biller 15).
turnovers: Leipsic 21; Vanlue 22.
junior varsity: Leipsic, 37-6.