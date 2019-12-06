PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Cincinnati La Salle 34, Massillon Washington 17

Division VI

Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division I

Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division VII

Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division V

Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 60, Van Buren 42

Cory-Rawson 46, Arlington 39

Leipsic 47, Vanlue 38

Liberty-Benton 93, Pandora-Gilboa 22

North Baltimore 37, McComb 36

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 58, Findlay 49

Toledo Notre Dame 66, Oregon Clay 26

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 78, Fostoria Senior 55

Elmwood 41, Genoa 30

Otsego 53, Rossford 32

Woodmore 64, Lake 48

Northwest Conference

Bluffton 50, Delphos Jefferson 46

Columbus Grove 73, Ada 30

Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 38

Paulding 63, Lincolnview 47

Western Buckeye League

Defiance 41, St. Marys Memorial 34

Elida 54, Kenton 50

Lima Bath 60, Lima Shawnee 20

Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Wapakoneta 29

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern 66, Upper Scioto Valley 32

Lima Perry 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 41

Riverside 36, Ridgemont 26

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Tiffin Calvert 41, Gibsonburg 35

Midwest Athletic Conference

Marion Local 40, New Knoxville 37

Minster 58, Parkway 25

New Bremen 51, Coldwater 39

St. Henry 58, Delphos St. John’s 46

Versailles 42, Fort Recovery 40

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 15

Perrysburg 37, Anthony Wayne 35

Sylvania Northview 76, Maumee 18

Sylvania Southview 66, Springfield 40

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington 43, Wooster Senior 41

West Holmes 62, Mansfield Madison 44

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 66, Plymouth 21

New London 42, South Central 35

Norwalk St. Paul 70, Monroeville 33

Other NW Ohio Games

Continental 42, Tinora 22

Fairview 61, Hicksville 27

Lima Cent. Cath. 59, Allen East 26

Miller City 56, Ayersville 35

Patrick Henry 47, Holgate 31

Sandusky Senior 69, Vermilion 51

Swanton 59, Evergreen 44

Tiffin Columbian 56, Upper Sandusky 8

Wauseon 61, Toledo Scott 37

Wayne Trace 57, Liberty Center 38

Around Ohio

Akr. Buchtel 54, Akr. Ellet 20

Athens 38, Bidwell River Valley 36

Atwater Waterloo 48, Springfield 43

Beallsville 47, New Matamoras Frontier 25

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29

Bethel-Tate 69, Georgetown 47

Bristol 44, Kinsman Badger 34

Caldwell 49, Barnesville 47

Cedarville 35, S. Charleston SE 28

Chesapeake 30, Portsmouth 23

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Gallipolis Gallia 54

Corning Miller 61, Reedsville Eastern 50

Crown City S. Gallia 50, Racine Southern 39

Day. Ponitz Tech. 65, Day. Meadowdale 15

Doylestown Chippewa 60, Spring. NW 21

E. Palestine 54, Heartland Christian 28

Felicity-Franklin 63, Blanchester 49

Franklin 67, Monroe 56

Franklin Furnace Green 55, Ironton St. Joseph 38

Ironton 59, Ironton Rock Hill 33

Johnstown Northridge 53, Cols. KIPP 30

Latham Western 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Lees Creek E. Clinton 49, Batavia Clermont NE 42

Leesburg Fairfield 61, Lynchburg-Clay 52

Legacy Christian 69, Day. Jefferson 20

Martins Ferry 65, Bellaire 46

McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 24

McDermott Scioto NW 58, Lucasville Valley 26

Mechanicsburg 48, W. Jefferson 24

Middletown Madison Senior 57, New Lebanon Dixie 27

Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. NE 21

Mineral Ridge 69, Sebring McKinley 33

Minerva 48, Hanoverton United 37

Mt. Notre Dame 50, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41

Mt. Orab Western Brown 81, Goshen 30

New Boston Glenwood 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Newton Local 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Niles McKinley 46, Hubbard 33

Peebles 60, Fayetteville-Perry 47

Pickerington Cent. 77, Pickerington N. 27

Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 31

Proctorville Fairland 45, S. Point 42

S. Webster 53, Minford 50

Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37

Southeastern 47, Piketon 32

Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Jamestown Greeneview 39

St. Clairsville 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31

St. Henry 58, Delphos St. John’s 46

Wahama, W.Va. 48, Belpre 45, 0

Warren Harding 72, Youngs. Liberty 56

Wheelersburg 60, Portsmouth W. 44

Wilmington 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41

Wintersville Indian Creek 73, Richmond Edison 12

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Bridgeport 28

Youngs. Ursuline 49, Columbiana 30

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Ridgedale

Wynford at Bucyrus

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Shelby

River Valley at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Edgerton

Montpelier at Fayette

Saturday’s Games

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury

New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary

Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Huron at Castalia Margaretta

Port Clinton at Willard

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior

Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Lucas at Crestline

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at New London

Plymouth at Western Reserve

South Central at Ashland Mapleton

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Lima Perry

Arlington at Ridgemont

Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior

Clyde at Vermilion

Convoy Crestview at Delphos St. John’s

Delta at Toledo Whitmer

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at West Holmes

Jackson Center at Minster

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Clear Fork

Kalida at Elida

Kidron Central Christian at Kingsway Christian School

Lakota at Elmwood

Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior

Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue

Maumee at Bryan

Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa

Ottoville at Bluffton

Riverdale at Bucyrus

Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame

Spencerville at Ottawa-Glandorf

St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville

Sylvania Southview at Bellevue

Upper Scioto Valley at McComb

Versailles at Miami East

PREP Boys Basketball

Thursday’s Results

Firelands Conference

Western Reserve 75, Ashland Mapleton 38

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon 37, Fayette 30

North Central 45, Montpelier 40

Pettisville 43, Stryker 25

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold 49, Edgerton 31

Toledo Christian 78, McComb 30

Toledo Emmanuel Christian 62, Hilltop 45

Around Ohio

Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Circleville Logan Elm 47

Cle. Horizon Science 69, Lawrence School 48

Cols. St. Charles 47, Cols. East 36

Madison 88, Cle. Max Hayes 42

Millersport 66, Liberty Christian Academy 65

Pioneer N. Central 45, Montpelier 40

Versailles 42, Ft. Recovery 40, 0

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Van Buren

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale

Vanlue at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. John’s

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Elmwood

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Otsego

Woodmore at Lake

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen

Ridgemont at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Huron

Willard at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Vermilion

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Wooster Senior

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

New London at South Central

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kalida

Antwerp at Fort Jennings

Botkins at Minster

Bryan at Wayne Trace

Coldwater at Kenton

Columbus Grove at Ottoville

Continental at Hicksville

Evergreen at Swanton

Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at Bluffton

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

New Bremen at Celina

New Knoxville at Allen East

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Ottawa Hills at Seneca East

Paulding at Defiance

Spencerville at Elida

St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial

Tinora at Delta

Van Wert at Parkway

Saturday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Wynford

Ridgedale at Bucyrus

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

River Valley at Galion Senior

Shelby at Ontario

Buckeye Border Conference

Hilltop at Pettisville

Montpelier at Fayette

Stryker at North Central

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Ottoville

Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville

Bluffton at Liberty-Benton

Bryan at Fort Wayne Eastside

Carrollton at West Holmes

Clear Fork at West Salem Northwestern

Clyde at Castalia Margaretta

Columbus Africentric at Toledo Woodward

Conneaut at Lincolnview

Crestline at Ridgemont

Danbury at Vanlue

Dayton Northridge at Elgin

Elida at Delphos St. John’s

Evergreen at Otsego

Fort Jennings at Spencerville

Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne

Galion Northmor at Lucas

Hardin Northern at Arcadia

Holgate at Leipsic

Hopewell-Loudon at Mohawk

Jackson Center at Coldwater

Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery

Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian

Kalida at Archbold

Kenton at Upper Scioto Valley

Lakewood St. Edward at Toledo St. John’s

Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott

Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson

Lima Temple Christian at Arlington

Lincolnview at Continental

Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior

Mansfield Senior at Columbus Northland

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Bishop Hartley

Marion Local at Botkins

Miller City at Ayersville

Minster at Legacy Christian Academy

Napoleon at Tinora

New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial

Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph

Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch

Old Fort at Woodmore

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Port Clinton at Eastwood

Riverdale at New Riegel

Riverside at Bradford

Rossford at Defiance

Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior

St. Henry at Lima Shawnee

Tiffin Columbian at Genoa

Toledo Bowsher at Celina

Van Buren at Ottawa-Glandorf

Versailles at Covington

Wauseon at Fairview

Wayne Trace at Paulding

Waynesfield-Goshen at Allen East

Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 2s74 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242

Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

THURSDAY’s Result

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 5 .750 —

Toronto 15 6 .714 ½

Philadelphia 15 7 .682 1

Brooklyn 11 10 .524 4½

New York 4 18 .182 12

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 15 6 .714 —

Orlando 10 11 .476 5

Charlotte 9 14 .391 7

Washington 7 13 .350 7½

Atlanta 5 17 .227 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —

Indiana 14 7 .667 4½

Detroit 8 14 .364 11

Chicago 8 14 .364 11

Cleveland 5 15 .250 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 15 6 .714 —

Houston 14 7 .667 1

San Antonio 8 14 .364 7½

Memphis 6 15 .286 9

New Orleans 6 16 .273 9½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 14 5 .737 —

Utah 12 10 .545 3½

Minnesota 10 10 .500 4½

Portland 9 13 .409 6½

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 —

L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 3

Phoenix 10 11 .476 8½

Sacramento 8 12 .400 10

Golden State 4 19 .174 15½

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 106, Golden State 91

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103

Orlando 128, Phoenix 114

Boston 112, Miami 93

Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118

Chicago 106, Memphis 99

Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100

Dallas 121, Minnesota 114

L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96

Portland 127, Sacramento 116

Thursday’s Results

Washington 119, Philadelphia 113

Denver 129, New York 92

Houston 119, Toronto 109

Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Orlando at Cleveland, 7

Denver at Boston, 8

Golden State at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Miami, 8

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 2

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30

Indiana at New York, 7:30

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Memphis at Utah, 10

Sunday’s Games

Denver at Brooklyn, 3

Atlanta at Charlotte, 5

Chicago at Miami, 6

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6

Sacramento at Dallas, 7

Oklahoma City at Portland, 9

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 29 20 3 6 46 104 69

Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97

Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83

Montreal 29 12 11 6 30 95 101

Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101

Tampa Bay 26 13 10 3 29 95 86

Ottawa 29 12 16 1 25 76 91

Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 30 21 4 5 47 112 86

N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65

Philadelphia 29 16 8 5 37 92 82

Carolina 29 17 11 1 35 91 80

Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78

N.Y. Rangers 27 14 10 3 31 87 89

Columbus 28 11 13 4 26 70 87

New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78

Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 103 78

Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77

Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73

Minnesota 29 14 11 4 32 88 92

Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88

Chicago 28 11 12 5 27 78 88

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Arizona 30 17 9 4 38 85 70

Edmonton 30 17 10 3 37 93 89

Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88

Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86

San Jose 30 15 13 2 32 86 99

Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86

Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84

Los Angeles 29 11 16 2 24 73 96

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 3, Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2

Washington 3, Los Angeles 1

Thursday’s Results

Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2

Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 3, Montreal 2

Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO

Winnipeg at Dallas, late

Buffalo at Calgary, late

Friday’s Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4

Colorado at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Carolina, 7

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 7

Columbus at Florida, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7

New Jersey at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10

Sunday’s Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3

San Jose at Florida, 5

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7

Arizona at Chicago, 7

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8

Saturday’s Games

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30

SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4

SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4

ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8

Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Hartford 78

SOUTH

Emmanuel (Ga.) 74, Augusta 71

High Point 70, Elon 66, OT

Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT

MIDWEST

Clarke 88, Mount Mercy 77

Missouri Valley 71, Culver-Stockton 62

Wichita St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 69

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 73, SE Missouri 64

Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Binghamton 59, Cornell 56

Fordham 51, Manhattan 45

Mass.-Lowell 56, CCSU 54

Penn St. 78, Pittsburgh 73

Richmond 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 52

Rutgers 73, Virginia 63

UConn 92, Seton Hall 78

UMass 67, New Hampshire 65

SOUTH

Cincinnati 58, VCU 56

Coastal Carolina 86, UNC Pembroke 44

Davidson 75, Newberry 46

ETSU 67, Wake Forest 60

Furman 62, Georgia St. 55

Georgia Tech 60, Wisconsin 41

Iowa St. 75, Alabama 66

Louisiana Tech 79, McNeese St. 54

NC State 66, Maryland 59

Norfolk St. 49, Longwood 46

North Carolina 85, Illinois 60

Old Dominion 69, William & Mary 58

Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 61

Virginia Tech 67, Purdue 54

MIDWEST

Bradley 70, N. Dakota St. 64

Cent. Michigan 70, Iona 50

Clarke 91, Mount Mercy 65

Culver-Stockton 71, Missouri Valley 46

Dayton 58, Morehead St. 41

Drake 103, Waldorf 18

Faulkner 84, Judson 26

Missouri 83, Saint Louis 58

Ohio St. 67, Louisville 60

S. Dakota St. 94, Coppin St. 41

Valparaiso 77, Detroit 58

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 73, Tulsa 63

Florida 51, Prairie View 44

FAR WEST

E. New Mexico 93, N. New Mexico 48

Gonzaga 70, Montana St. 55

PRO GOLF

Hero World Challenge

Second Round

Patrick Reed 66-66–132

Gary Woodland 66-69–135

Henrik Stenson 69-67–136

Jon Rahm 70-66–136

Tiger Woods 72-66–138

Justin Thomas 69-69–138

Rickie Fowler 69-69–138

Justin Rose 69-70–139

Webb Simpson 73-68–141

Kevin Kisner 71-70–141

Matt Kuchar 71-70–141

Chez Reavie 68-73–141

Xander Schauffele 73-70–143

Jordan Spieth 75-70–145

Bubba Watson 72-73–145

Patrick Cantlay 74-72–146

Bryson DeChambeau 76-71–147

Tony Finau 79-68–147

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Dilson Herrera on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, Rusty Kuntz first base coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach and Rafael Belliard special assignment coach.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Omar Narvaez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF Mike Moustakas on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff on minor league contracts.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Sean Hughes, RHP Ryan Mordecai and LHP Hayden Wheeler to contract extensions.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Grant Black to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association for INF Carlos Garcia.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on OF Alfredo Marte, RHP Dylan Brammer, INF Conrad Gregor, RHP Eduard Reyes, OF Jay Gonzalez, OF David Harris, 1B/C Richard Stock, RHP Reece Karalus, RHP Brendan Butler, INF Emilio Guerrero, INF Santiago Chirino, OF Trey Martin, RHP Austin Glorious, RHP Matt Dallas, RHP Chris Tessetore, LHP Anthony Auletta, C/INF Chase Smartt, OF Demetrius Moorer, catcher Jason Agresti, INF Andrew Dundon, RHP Matt Vogel, RHP Justin Brantley, INF Nelson Ward and C/INF Isaac Wenrich. Declined the options on RHP Lendy Castillo and RHP Jorge Perez.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Yeudy Garcia and RHP Frank Mosciatello.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF Julio Gonzalez, RHP Jake Cousins, RHP Orlando Rodriguez, RHP Jumpei Akanuma, RPH Connor Eller, RHP Trevin Eubanks, LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Erik Martinez, RHP Matt Miller, RHP Thomas Nicoll, LHP Connor Reed, LHP Aaron Rozek RHP Dylan Stutsman, LHP Darrell Thompson, C Gian Martinelli, UT Chase Dawson, INF Qunicy Nieporte, INF Luis Roman, INF Matt Rose, OF Clint Hardy, OF Dylan Jones, RHP Jack Landwehr and RHP Payton Lobdell. Declined the options on SS Jimmy Galusky and OF Connor Oliver.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Terrence Pinkston, INF Chase Slone, LHP John Havird, LHP Nick Wegmann, RHP Eliot Forde, RHP James Meeker, LHP Zach Reid, RHP Jesus Balaguer, RHP Nick Gallagher, RHP Michael Austin, RHP Zach Strecker and RHP Matt Marsili. Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF J.J. Fernandez, INF Alex Murphy, INF Stephen Lohr, OF Hector Roa, RHP Carter Johnson, C Lucas Herbert, LHP B.J. Sabol and INF J.R. Davis. Declined the options on RHP A.J. Bogucki, RHP Troy Terzi, RHP Zach Harvey, RHP Dillon Sunnafrank, and catcher Dom DeRenzo.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jonathan Bullard on IR. Claimed TE Dan Arnold off waivers from New Orleans.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Tanner Volson to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Tobias Geisser to Ev Zug (National League-Switzerland).

American Hockey League

STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned F Matthew Gaudreau to Reading (ECHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Utah LW Garrett Klotz 13 games.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed M Jeff Larentowicz.

CINCINNATI — Signed M Haris Medunjanin.

DALLAS — Acquired M Thiago Santos on permanent transfer from Palmeiras (Serie A-Brazil) and signed him.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced it is adding a franchise next season in Grand Rapids, Mich. to be known as Grand Rapids FC.

College

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jessica Trautman assistant women’s lacrosse coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Thursday’s Results

Prep Wrestling

Liberty-Benton 54, Arcadia 22

106 — Double forfeit.

113 — Oswalt (L-B) pinned Tolento (Arc) 1:54.

120 — Broerman (L-B) pinned Clayton 1:53.

126 — Musselman (L-B) won by forfeit.

132 — Harrison (Arc) punned Peterson 1:25.

138 — Baker (L-B) won by forfeit.

145 — McFarland (L-B) won by forfeit.

152 — Distel (Arc) maj. dec. Gillig 13-5.

162 — Fraley (Arc) pinned Ingram 4:40.

170 — Conine (Arc) pinned Collert 3:12.

182 — Gorrell (L-B) pinned Smarr 1:39.

195 — DiRe (L-B) pinned Earnest 1:41.

220 — Mersh (L-B) pinned Goodman 1:59.

275 — Berger (L-B) pinned Tiel 0:21.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Wrestling

Lakota & Riverdale at Derr Invitational, Northwood, 4