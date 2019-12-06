PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Cincinnati La Salle 34, Massillon Washington 17
Division VI
Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Division III
Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division I
Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division VII
Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division V
Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 60, Van Buren 42
Cory-Rawson 46, Arlington 39
Leipsic 47, Vanlue 38
Liberty-Benton 93, Pandora-Gilboa 22
North Baltimore 37, McComb 36
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 58, Findlay 49
Toledo Notre Dame 66, Oregon Clay 26
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 78, Fostoria Senior 55
Elmwood 41, Genoa 30
Otsego 53, Rossford 32
Woodmore 64, Lake 48
Northwest Conference
Bluffton 50, Delphos Jefferson 46
Columbus Grove 73, Ada 30
Convoy Crestview 46, Spencerville 38
Paulding 63, Lincolnview 47
Western Buckeye League
Defiance 41, St. Marys Memorial 34
Elida 54, Kenton 50
Lima Bath 60, Lima Shawnee 20
Ottawa-Glandorf 60, Wapakoneta 29
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern 66, Upper Scioto Valley 32
Lima Perry 52, Waynesfield-Goshen 41
Riverside 36, Ridgemont 26
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Tiffin Calvert 41, Gibsonburg 35
Midwest Athletic Conference
Marion Local 40, New Knoxville 37
Minster 58, Parkway 25
New Bremen 51, Coldwater 39
St. Henry 58, Delphos St. John’s 46
Versailles 42, Fort Recovery 40
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 68, Bowling Green 15
Perrysburg 37, Anthony Wayne 35
Sylvania Northview 76, Maumee 18
Sylvania Southview 66, Springfield 40
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington 43, Wooster Senior 41
West Holmes 62, Mansfield Madison 44
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 66, Plymouth 21
New London 42, South Central 35
Norwalk St. Paul 70, Monroeville 33
Other NW Ohio Games
Continental 42, Tinora 22
Fairview 61, Hicksville 27
Lima Cent. Cath. 59, Allen East 26
Miller City 56, Ayersville 35
Patrick Henry 47, Holgate 31
Sandusky Senior 69, Vermilion 51
Swanton 59, Evergreen 44
Tiffin Columbian 56, Upper Sandusky 8
Wauseon 61, Toledo Scott 37
Wayne Trace 57, Liberty Center 38
Around Ohio
Akr. Buchtel 54, Akr. Ellet 20
Athens 38, Bidwell River Valley 36
Atwater Waterloo 48, Springfield 43
Beallsville 47, New Matamoras Frontier 25
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 29
Bethel-Tate 69, Georgetown 47
Bristol 44, Kinsman Badger 34
Caldwell 49, Barnesville 47
Cedarville 35, S. Charleston SE 28
Chesapeake 30, Portsmouth 23
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 63, Gallipolis Gallia 54
Corning Miller 61, Reedsville Eastern 50
Crown City S. Gallia 50, Racine Southern 39
Day. Ponitz Tech. 65, Day. Meadowdale 15
Doylestown Chippewa 60, Spring. NW 21
E. Palestine 54, Heartland Christian 28
Felicity-Franklin 63, Blanchester 49
Franklin 67, Monroe 56
Franklin Furnace Green 55, Ironton St. Joseph 38
Ironton 59, Ironton Rock Hill 33
Johnstown Northridge 53, Cols. KIPP 30
Latham Western 53, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50
Lees Creek E. Clinton 49, Batavia Clermont NE 42
Leesburg Fairfield 61, Lynchburg-Clay 52
Legacy Christian 69, Day. Jefferson 20
Martins Ferry 65, Bellaire 46
McArthur Vinton County 70, Wellston 24
McDermott Scioto NW 58, Lucasville Valley 26
Mechanicsburg 48, W. Jefferson 24
Middletown Madison Senior 57, New Lebanon Dixie 27
Milford Center Fairbanks 50, Spring. NE 21
Mineral Ridge 69, Sebring McKinley 33
Minerva 48, Hanoverton United 37
Mt. Notre Dame 50, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41
Mt. Orab Western Brown 81, Goshen 30
New Boston Glenwood 65, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Newton Local 52, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44
Niles McKinley 46, Hubbard 33
Peebles 60, Fayetteville-Perry 47
Pickerington Cent. 77, Pickerington N. 27
Portsmouth Notre Dame 63, Portsmouth Clay 31
Proctorville Fairland 45, S. Point 42
S. Webster 53, Minford 50
Sardinia Eastern Brown 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 37
Southeastern 47, Piketon 32
Spring. Cath. Cent. 51, Jamestown Greeneview 39
St. Clairsville 54, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 31
St. Henry 58, Delphos St. John’s 46
Wahama, W.Va. 48, Belpre 45, 0
Warren Harding 72, Youngs. Liberty 56
Wheelersburg 60, Portsmouth W. 44
Wilmington 52, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 41
Wintersville Indian Creek 73, Richmond Edison 12
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 63, Bridgeport 28
Youngs. Ursuline 49, Columbiana 30
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Ridgedale
Wynford at Bucyrus
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Shelby
River Valley at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Buckeye Border Conference
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Edgerton
Montpelier at Fayette
Saturday’s Games
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Hopewell-Loudon at Danbury
New Riegel at Sandusky St. Mary
Old Fort at Fremont St. Joseph
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Huron at Castalia Margaretta
Port Clinton at Willard
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Sandusky Perkins at Norwalk Senior
Tiffin Columbian at Sandusky Senior
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Ashland Senior at Wooster Senior
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Lucas at Crestline
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Loudonville
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at New London
Plymouth at Western Reserve
South Central at Ashland Mapleton
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Lima Perry
Arlington at Ridgemont
Bowling Green at Fostoria Senior
Clyde at Vermilion
Convoy Crestview at Delphos St. John’s
Delta at Toledo Whitmer
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Recovery at Jay County, Ind.
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley at West Holmes
Jackson Center at Minster
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Clear Fork
Kalida at Elida
Kidron Central Christian at Kingsway Christian School
Lakota at Elmwood
Liberty-Benton at Lima Senior
Maumee Valley Country Day at Vanlue
Maumee at Bryan
Miller City at Pandora-Gilboa
Ottoville at Bluffton
Riverdale at Bucyrus
Rocky River Magnificat at Toledo Notre Dame
Spencerville at Ottawa-Glandorf
St. Marys Memorial at New Knoxville
Sylvania Southview at Bellevue
Upper Scioto Valley at McComb
Versailles at Miami East
PREP Boys Basketball
Thursday’s Results
Firelands Conference
Western Reserve 75, Ashland Mapleton 38
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon 37, Fayette 30
North Central 45, Montpelier 40
Pettisville 43, Stryker 25
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold 49, Edgerton 31
Toledo Christian 78, McComb 30
Toledo Emmanuel Christian 62, Hilltop 45
Around Ohio
Chillicothe Zane Trace 56, Circleville Logan Elm 47
Cle. Horizon Science 69, Lawrence School 48
Cols. St. Charles 47, Cols. East 36
Madison 88, Cle. Max Hayes 42
Millersport 66, Liberty Christian Academy 65
Pioneer N. Central 45, Montpelier 40
Versailles 42, Ft. Recovery 40, 0
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. John’s
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Elmwood
Genoa at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Otsego
Woodmore at Lake
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Ridgemont at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Huron
Willard at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Vermilion
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Wooster Senior
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
New London at South Central
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kalida
Antwerp at Fort Jennings
Botkins at Minster
Bryan at Wayne Trace
Coldwater at Kenton
Columbus Grove at Ottoville
Continental at Hicksville
Evergreen at Swanton
Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at Bluffton
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
New Bremen at Celina
New Knoxville at Allen East
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Ottawa Hills at Seneca East
Paulding at Defiance
Spencerville at Elida
St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial
Tinora at Delta
Van Wert at Parkway
Saturday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Wynford
Ridgedale at Bucyrus
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
River Valley at Galion Senior
Shelby at Ontario
Buckeye Border Conference
Hilltop at Pettisville
Montpelier at Fayette
Stryker at North Central
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Ottoville
Ashland Mapleton at Loudonville
Bluffton at Liberty-Benton
Bryan at Fort Wayne Eastside
Carrollton at West Holmes
Clear Fork at West Salem Northwestern
Clyde at Castalia Margaretta
Columbus Africentric at Toledo Woodward
Conneaut at Lincolnview
Crestline at Ridgemont
Danbury at Vanlue
Dayton Northridge at Elgin
Elida at Delphos St. John’s
Evergreen at Otsego
Fort Jennings at Spencerville
Fremont Ross at Anthony Wayne
Galion Northmor at Lucas
Hardin Northern at Arcadia
Holgate at Leipsic
Hopewell-Loudon at Mohawk
Jackson Center at Coldwater
Jay County, Ind. at Fort Recovery
Jeromesville Hillsdale at Mansfield Christian
Kalida at Archbold
Kenton at Upper Scioto Valley
Lakewood St. Edward at Toledo St. John’s
Lima Cent. Cath. at Toledo Scott
Lima Perry at Delphos Jefferson
Lima Temple Christian at Arlington
Lincolnview at Continental
Mansfield Madison at Norwalk Senior
Mansfield Senior at Columbus Northland
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Columbus Bishop Hartley
Marion Local at Botkins
Miller City at Ayersville
Minster at Legacy Christian Academy
Napoleon at Tinora
New Bremen at St. Marys Memorial
Norwalk St. Paul at Fremont St. Joseph
Oak Harbor at Cardinal Stritch
Old Fort at Woodmore
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Port Clinton at Eastwood
Riverdale at New Riegel
Riverside at Bradford
Rossford at Defiance
Sandusky Senior at Ashland Senior
St. Henry at Lima Shawnee
Tiffin Columbian at Genoa
Toledo Bowsher at Celina
Van Buren at Ottawa-Glandorf
Versailles at Covington
Wauseon at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Waynesfield-Goshen at Allen East
Western Reserve at Lagrange Keystone
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 2s74 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
THURSDAY’s Result
Chicago 31, Dallas 24
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 5 .750 —
Toronto 15 6 .714 ½
Philadelphia 15 7 .682 1
Brooklyn 11 10 .524 4½
New York 4 18 .182 12
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 15 6 .714 —
Orlando 10 11 .476 5
Charlotte 9 14 .391 7
Washington 7 13 .350 7½
Atlanta 5 17 .227 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —
Indiana 14 7 .667 4½
Detroit 8 14 .364 11
Chicago 8 14 .364 11
Cleveland 5 15 .250 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 15 6 .714 —
Houston 14 7 .667 1
San Antonio 8 14 .364 7½
Memphis 6 15 .286 9
New Orleans 6 16 .273 9½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 14 5 .737 —
Utah 12 10 .545 3½
Minnesota 10 10 .500 4½
Portland 9 13 .409 6½
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 19 3 .864 —
L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 3
Phoenix 10 11 .476 8½
Sacramento 8 12 .400 10
Golden State 4 19 .174 15½
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 106, Golden State 91
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103
Orlando 128, Phoenix 114
Boston 112, Miami 93
Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118
Chicago 106, Memphis 99
Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100
Dallas 121, Minnesota 114
L.A. Lakers 121, Utah 96
Portland 127, Sacramento 116
Thursday’s Results
Washington 119, Philadelphia 113
Denver 129, New York 92
Houston 119, Toronto 109
Phoenix 139, New Orleans 132, OT
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7
Indiana at Detroit, 7
Orlando at Cleveland, 7
Denver at Boston, 8
Golden State at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Miami, 8
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Dallas, 2
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30
Indiana at New York, 7:30
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Memphis at Utah, 10
Sunday’s Games
Denver at Brooklyn, 3
Atlanta at Charlotte, 5
Chicago at Miami, 6
L.A. Clippers at Washington, 6
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6
Sacramento at Dallas, 7
Oklahoma City at Portland, 9
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 9:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 29 20 3 6 46 104 69
Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97
Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83
Montreal 29 12 11 6 30 95 101
Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101
Tampa Bay 26 13 10 3 29 95 86
Ottawa 29 12 16 1 25 76 91
Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 30 21 4 5 47 112 86
N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65
Philadelphia 29 16 8 5 37 92 82
Carolina 29 17 11 1 35 91 80
Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78
N.Y. Rangers 27 14 10 3 31 87 89
Columbus 28 11 13 4 26 70 87
New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78
Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 103 78
Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77
Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73
Minnesota 29 14 11 4 32 88 92
Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88
Chicago 28 11 12 5 27 78 88
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Arizona 30 17 9 4 38 85 70
Edmonton 30 17 10 3 37 93 89
Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88
Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86
San Jose 30 15 13 2 32 86 99
Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86
Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84
Los Angeles 29 11 16 2 24 73 96
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 3, Toronto 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0
Ottawa 5, Edmonton 2
Washington 3, Los Angeles 1
Thursday’s Results
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 3, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO
Winnipeg at Dallas, late
Buffalo at Calgary, late
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1
Buffalo at Vancouver, 4
Colorado at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Carolina, 7
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7
Toronto at St. Louis, 7
Columbus at Florida, 7
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7
New Jersey at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10
Sunday’s Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3
San Jose at Florida, 5
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7
Arizona at Chicago, 7
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8
Saturday’s Games
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30
SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4
SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4
ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8
Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
St. Francis Brooklyn 84, Hartford 78
SOUTH
Emmanuel (Ga.) 74, Augusta 71
High Point 70, Elon 66, OT
Howard 94, Hampton 91, OT
MIDWEST
Clarke 88, Mount Mercy 77
Missouri Valley 71, Culver-Stockton 62
Wichita St. 95, Cent. Arkansas 69
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 73, SE Missouri 64
Oklahoma 82, North Texas 80
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Binghamton 59, Cornell 56
Fordham 51, Manhattan 45
Mass.-Lowell 56, CCSU 54
Penn St. 78, Pittsburgh 73
Richmond 64, Md.-Eastern Shore 52
Rutgers 73, Virginia 63
UConn 92, Seton Hall 78
UMass 67, New Hampshire 65
SOUTH
Cincinnati 58, VCU 56
Coastal Carolina 86, UNC Pembroke 44
Davidson 75, Newberry 46
ETSU 67, Wake Forest 60
Furman 62, Georgia St. 55
Georgia Tech 60, Wisconsin 41
Iowa St. 75, Alabama 66
Louisiana Tech 79, McNeese St. 54
NC State 66, Maryland 59
Norfolk St. 49, Longwood 46
North Carolina 85, Illinois 60
Old Dominion 69, William & Mary 58
Vanderbilt 75, Tennessee Tech 61
Virginia Tech 67, Purdue 54
MIDWEST
Bradley 70, N. Dakota St. 64
Cent. Michigan 70, Iona 50
Clarke 91, Mount Mercy 65
Culver-Stockton 71, Missouri Valley 46
Dayton 58, Morehead St. 41
Drake 103, Waldorf 18
Faulkner 84, Judson 26
Missouri 83, Saint Louis 58
Ohio St. 67, Louisville 60
S. Dakota St. 94, Coppin St. 41
Valparaiso 77, Detroit 58
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 73, Tulsa 63
Florida 51, Prairie View 44
FAR WEST
E. New Mexico 93, N. New Mexico 48
Gonzaga 70, Montana St. 55
PRO GOLF
Hero World Challenge
Second Round
Patrick Reed 66-66–132
Gary Woodland 66-69–135
Henrik Stenson 69-67–136
Jon Rahm 70-66–136
Tiger Woods 72-66–138
Justin Thomas 69-69–138
Rickie Fowler 69-69–138
Justin Rose 69-70–139
Webb Simpson 73-68–141
Kevin Kisner 71-70–141
Matt Kuchar 71-70–141
Chez Reavie 68-73–141
Xander Schauffele 73-70–143
Jordan Spieth 75-70–145
Bubba Watson 72-73–145
Patrick Cantlay 74-72–146
Bryson DeChambeau 76-71–147
Tony Finau 79-68–147
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Dilson Herrera on a minor league contract.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Traded OF Jake Marisnick to the N.Y. Mets for LHP Blake Taylor and OF Kenedy Corona.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Terry Bradshaw hitting coach, Cal Eldred pitching coach, Pedro Grifol bench coach, Rusty Kuntz first base coach, John Mabry major league coach, Vance Wilson third base coach and Rafael Belliard special assignment coach.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Traded C Omar Narvaez to Milwaukee for RHP Adam Hill and a 2020 Competitive Balance Round B draft pick.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with INF Mike Moustakas on a four-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with OF Jarrett Parker and INF Max Moroff on minor league contracts.
Frontier League
FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Sean Hughes, RHP Ryan Mordecai and LHP Hayden Wheeler to contract extensions.
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Grant Black to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks of the American Association for INF Carlos Garcia.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on OF Alfredo Marte, RHP Dylan Brammer, INF Conrad Gregor, RHP Eduard Reyes, OF Jay Gonzalez, OF David Harris, 1B/C Richard Stock, RHP Reece Karalus, RHP Brendan Butler, INF Emilio Guerrero, INF Santiago Chirino, OF Trey Martin, RHP Austin Glorious, RHP Matt Dallas, RHP Chris Tessetore, LHP Anthony Auletta, C/INF Chase Smartt, OF Demetrius Moorer, catcher Jason Agresti, INF Andrew Dundon, RHP Matt Vogel, RHP Justin Brantley, INF Nelson Ward and C/INF Isaac Wenrich. Declined the options on RHP Lendy Castillo and RHP Jorge Perez.
QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Yeudy Garcia and RHP Frank Mosciatello.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF Julio Gonzalez, RHP Jake Cousins, RHP Orlando Rodriguez, RHP Jumpei Akanuma, RPH Connor Eller, RHP Trevin Eubanks, LHP Gunnar Kines, RHP Erik Martinez, RHP Matt Miller, RHP Thomas Nicoll, LHP Connor Reed, LHP Aaron Rozek RHP Dylan Stutsman, LHP Darrell Thompson, C Gian Martinelli, UT Chase Dawson, INF Qunicy Nieporte, INF Luis Roman, INF Matt Rose, OF Clint Hardy, OF Dylan Jones, RHP Jack Landwehr and RHP Payton Lobdell. Declined the options on SS Jimmy Galusky and OF Connor Oliver.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Terrence Pinkston, INF Chase Slone, LHP John Havird, LHP Nick Wegmann, RHP Eliot Forde, RHP James Meeker, LHP Zach Reid, RHP Jesus Balaguer, RHP Nick Gallagher, RHP Michael Austin, RHP Zach Strecker and RHP Matt Marsili. Exercised the 2020 contract options on INF J.J. Fernandez, INF Alex Murphy, INF Stephen Lohr, OF Hector Roa, RHP Carter Johnson, C Lucas Herbert, LHP B.J. Sabol and INF J.R. Davis. Declined the options on RHP A.J. Bogucki, RHP Troy Terzi, RHP Zach Harvey, RHP Dillon Sunnafrank, and catcher Dom DeRenzo.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred Gs Charlie Brown Jr. and Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jonathan Bullard on IR. Claimed TE Dan Arnold off waivers from New Orleans.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived DT Zach Sieler. Claimed C Hroniss Grasu off waivers from Tennessee. Signed G Will Holden to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Released P Matt Wile from the practice squad. Signed P Jack Fox to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Myles Jack on IR. Signed LB Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed RB Darrel Williams on IR. Signed DB Alex Brown from the practice squad and TE Gehrig Dieter to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DT P.J. Johnson and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Tanner Volson to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived LB Quentin Poling and OL Kyle Kalis from the practice squad. Signed DB Jordan Brown, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El and TE Cole Wick to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Chris Johnson from the practice squad. Signed CB Tremon Smith and WR Marken Michel to the practice squad.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DE Jonathan Kongbo.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Matt Tennyson on IR, retroactive to Tuesday.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned D Sean Day from Hartford (AHL) to Maine (ECHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned D Tobias Geisser to Ev Zug (National League-Switzerland).
American Hockey League
STOCKTON HEAT — Loaned F Matthew Gaudreau to Reading (ECHL).
ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Utah LW Garrett Klotz 13 games.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Re-signed M Jeff Larentowicz.
CINCINNATI — Signed M Haris Medunjanin.
DALLAS — Acquired M Thiago Santos on permanent transfer from Palmeiras (Serie A-Brazil) and signed him.
United Soccer League
LEAGUE TWO — Announced it is adding a franchise next season in Grand Rapids, Mich. to be known as Grand Rapids FC.
College
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Jessica Trautman assistant women’s lacrosse coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Thursday’s Results
Prep Wrestling
Liberty-Benton 54, Arcadia 22
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Oswalt (L-B) pinned Tolento (Arc) 1:54.
120 — Broerman (L-B) pinned Clayton 1:53.
126 — Musselman (L-B) won by forfeit.
132 — Harrison (Arc) punned Peterson 1:25.
138 — Baker (L-B) won by forfeit.
145 — McFarland (L-B) won by forfeit.
152 — Distel (Arc) maj. dec. Gillig 13-5.
162 — Fraley (Arc) pinned Ingram 4:40.
170 — Conine (Arc) pinned Collert 3:12.
182 — Gorrell (L-B) pinned Smarr 1:39.
195 — DiRe (L-B) pinned Earnest 1:41.
220 — Mersh (L-B) pinned Goodman 1:59.
275 — Berger (L-B) pinned Tiel 0:21.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Wrestling
Lakota & Riverdale at Derr Invitational, Northwood, 4