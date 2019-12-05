PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division I

Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division VII

Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division V

Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers 62, Toledo Woodward 6

Toledo Start 57, Toledo Bowsher 38

Other NW Ohio Games

Fredericktown 36, Clear Fork 34

Pataskala Licking Heights at Mount Vernon, postponed

River Valley 69, Cardington Lincoln 65

Riverdale 44, Mansfield St. Peter’s 15

Around Ohio

Akr. Hoban 69, Rocky River Magnificat 55

Bellefontaine 45, Spring. NW 17

Berea-Midpark 55, N. Olmsted 41

Berlin Hiland 85, Uhrichsville Claymont 21

Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Zanesville Rosecrans 13

Brooklyn 38, Richmond Hts. 25

Brunswick 37, Elyria 36

Burton Berkshire 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 49

Caledonia River Valley 69, Cardington-Lincoln 65

Can. Glenoak 47, Can. McKinley 41

Chagrin Falls 54, Beachwood 26

Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Madison 39

Chardon 55, Willoughby S. 52

Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Gates Mills Hawken 24

Cin. Mt. Healthy 38, Cin. Taft 30

Cin. Oak Hills 69, Cin. Colerain 64, 0

Cin. Purcell Marian 46, Hamilton Badin 34

Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 28

Cin. Wyoming 44, Reading 30

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 68, Parma Padua 44

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50, Cols. Mifflin 40

E. Liverpool 69, Wellsville 30

E. Palestine 58, Campbell Memorial 19

Eastlake N. 66, Lyndhurst Brush 65

Elyria Cath. 67, Medina Buckeye 34

Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26

Garrettsville Garfield 95, Middlefield Cardinal 23

Geneva 75, Painesville Harvey 31

Hudson 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43

Hudson WRA 56, Akr. Elms 12

Independence 45, Cuyahoga Hts. 16

Kirtland 58, Orwell Grand Valley 27

Leesburg Fairfield 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40

Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Peninsula Woodridge 32

Macedonia Nordonia 37, Wadsworth 32

Mantua Crestwood 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 52

Massillon Washington 52, Hillsboro 34

Mayfield 35, Painesville Riverside 32

Morgantown, W.Va. 41, Shadyside 35

Mt. Gilead 59, Galion Northmor 28

New Carlisle Tecumseh 88, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40

New Middletown Spring. 45, Brookfield 36

Norton 70, Akr. Springfield 28

Orange 35, Bedford 27

Perry 60, Ashtabula Lakeside 18

Philo 35, McConnelsville Morgan 31

Ravenna 51, Akr. Coventry 30

Ravenna SE 60, Mogadore 28

Richwood N. Union 49, London 45

STVM 59, Cle. St. Joseph 48

Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 41

Sidney 70, Fairborn 65, 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 78, Urbana 66

Spring. Shawnee 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 33

Stow-Munroe Falls 52, N. Royalton 10

Thornville Sheridan 60, New Lexington 31

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50, Bowerston Conotton Valley 44

W. Chester Lakota W. 59, Cin. Princeton 55

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, Chillicothe 44

Youngs. Boardman 66, Youngs. Mooney 58

Zanesville Maysville 64, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35

Thursday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Cory-Rawson

Leipsic at Vanlue

Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa

North Baltimore at McComb

Van Buren at Arcadia

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Findlay

Oregon Clay at Toledo Notre Dame

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Fostoria Senior

Genoa at Elmwood

Rossford at Otsego

Woodmore at Lake

Northwest Conference

Ada at Columbus Grove

Convoy Crestview at Spencerville

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton

Paulding at Lincolnview

Western Buckeye League

Celina at Van Wert

Defiance at St. Marys Memorial

Kenton at Elida

Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath

Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf

Northwest Central Conference

Riverside at Ridgemont

Upper Scioto Valley at Hardin Northern

Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Perry

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert

Midwest Athletic Conference

Coldwater at New Bremen

Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry

Fort Recovery at Versailles

New Knoxville at Marion Local

Parkway at Minster

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg

Maumee at Sylvania Northview

Napoleon at Bowling Green

Springfield at Sylvania Southview

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior

West Holmes at Mansfield Madison

Wooster Senior at Lexington

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

South Central at New London

Other NW Ohio Games

Continental at Tinora

Fairview at Hicksville

Holgate at Patrick Henry

Liberty Center at Wayne Trace

Lima Cent. Cath. at Allen East

Miller City at Ayersville

Swanton at Evergreen

Tiffin Columbian at Upper Sandusky

Vermilion at Sandusky Senior

Wauseon at Toledo Scott

Friday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Mohawk

Carey at Colonel Crawford

Seneca East at Ridgedale

Wynford at Bucyrus

Toledo Area Athletic Conference

Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian

Northwood at Ottawa Hills

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant

Ontario at Shelby

River Valley at Galion Senior

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central at Stryker

Pettisville at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Archbold at Edgerton

Montpelier at Fayette

PREP Boys Basketball

NW Ohio Games

Arcadia 54, Lakota 52

Upper Sandusky 81, Galion Senior 35

Around Ohio

Blanchester 85, Lockland 56

Cols. Beechcroft 110, Cols. West 60

Cols. KIPP 62, Cols. Cristo Rey 51

Cols. South 69, Cols. St. Charles 58

Heath 90, Cols. International 37

Lewis Center Olentangy 112, Cols. Briggs 106

New Albany 74, Pataskala Licking Hts. 61

Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32

Thursday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher

Firelands Conference

Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette at Edon

North Central at Montpelier

Pettisville at Stryker

Other NW Ohio Games

Edgerton at Archbold

McComb at Toledo Christian

Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Hilltop

Friday’s Games

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arlington at Van Buren

Leipsic at North Baltimore

Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson

Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale

Vanlue at McComb

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Findlay at Toledo St. John’s

Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay

Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer

Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood at Elmwood

Genoa at Fostoria Senior

Rossford at Otsego

Woodmore at Lake

Northwest Central Conference

Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley

Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen

Ridgemont at Riverside

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Tiffin Calvert

Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary

Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph

Old Fort at New Riegel

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Castalia Margaretta at Huron

Willard at Port Clinton

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Senior at Vermilion

Midwest Athletic Conference

Versailles at Fort Recovery

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green

Perrysburg at Maumee

Sylvania Northview at Springfield

Sylvania Southview at Napoleon

Ohio Cardinal Conference

Lexington at Wooster Senior

Mansfield Madison at West Holmes

Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior

Toledo City League

Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Crestline

Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s

Mansfield Christian at Lucas

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario at Clear Fork

Firelands Conference

Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul

New London at South Central

Plymouth at Ashland Crestview

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Kalida

Antwerp at Fort Jennings

Botkins at Minster

Bryan at Wayne Trace

Coldwater at Kenton

Columbus Grove at Ottoville

Continental at Hicksville

Evergreen at Swanton

Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf

Lima Bath at Bluffton

Marion Local at Wapakoneta

New Bremen at Celina

New Knoxville at Allen East

Oak Harbor at Milan Edison

Ottawa Hills at Seneca East

Paulding at Defiance

Spencerville at Elida

St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial

Tinora at Delta

Van Wert at Parkway

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

THURSDAY’s Game

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 15 5 .750 —

Toronto 15 5 .750 —

Philadelphia 15 6 .714 ½

Brooklyn 11 10 .524 4½

New York 4 17 .190 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 15 6 .714 —

Orlando 10 11 .476 5

Charlotte 9 14 .391 7

Washington 6 13 .316 8

Atlanta 5 17 .227 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —

Indiana 14 7 .667 4½

Detroit 8 14 .364 11

Chicago 8 14 .364 11

Cleveland 5 15 .250 13

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 14 6 .700 —

Houston 13 7 .650 1

San Antonio 8 14 .364 7

Memphis 6 15 .286 8½

New Orleans 6 15 .286 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 13 5 .722 —

Utah 12 9 .571 2½

Minnesota 10 9 .526 3½

Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6

Portland 8 13 .381 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 18 3 .857 —

L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 2½

Phoenix 9 11 .450 8½

Sacramento 8 11 .421 9

Golden State 4 19 .174 15

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 129, Cleveland 94

Orlando 127, Washington 120

Dallas 118, New Orleans 97

Miami 121, Toronto 110, OT

San Antonio 135, Houston 133, 2OT

L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96

L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97

Wednesday’s Results

Charlotte 106, Golden State 91

Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103

Orlando 128, Phoenix 114

Boston 112, Miami 93

Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118

Chicago 106, Memphis 99

Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100

Minnesota at Dallas, late

L.A. Lakers at Utah, late

Sacramento at Portland, late

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Denver at New York, 7:30

Houston at Toronto, 7:30

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Orlando at Cleveland, 7

Denver at Boston, 8

Golden State at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Miami, 8

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

New Orleans at Dallas, 2

Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30

Indiana at New York, 7:30

Phoenix at Houston, 8

Memphis at Utah, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65

Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97

Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83

Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98

Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101

Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81

Ottawa 28 11 16 1 23 71 89

Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 29 20 4 5 45 109 85

N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63

Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79

Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78

Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78

N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87

Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84

New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78

Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 100 76

Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77

Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73

Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88

Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88

Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84

Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69

Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85

Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86

San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 84 96

Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86

Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84

Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Tuesday’s Results

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 2, Carolina 0

Minnesota 4, Florida 2

Arizona 4, Columbus 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2

Washington 5, San Jose 2

Wednesday’s Results

Colorado 3, Toronto 1

Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0

Ottawa at Edmonton, late

Washington at Los Angeles, late

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7

Colorado at Montreal, 7

San Jose at Carolina, 7

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30

Buffalo at Calgary, 9

Friday’s Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Anaheim, 10

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4

Colorado at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Carolina, 7

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7

Toronto at St. Louis, 7

Columbus at Florida, 7

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7

New Jersey at Nashville, 8

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8

Saturday’s Games

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30

SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4

SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4

ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8

Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Akron 85, Marshall 73

Army 75, NJIT 65

Brown 82, Merrimack 55

Colgate 82, Binghamton 74

Drexel 82, Princeton 76

Duquesne 71, VMI 58

George Washington 64, Boston U. 63

Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76

Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51

Northeastern 78, Maine Maritime 63

Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86

South Carolina 84, UMass 80

St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69

UConn 80, Iona 62

Villanova 80, Penn 69

Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79

ETSU 96, The Citadel 84

FAU 62, Canisius 59

FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53

Georgia 95, NC Central 59

Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56

Lee 77, North Georgia 64

Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63

Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51

NC A&T 52, Longwood 41

Radford 94, James Madison 71

Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43

Towson 76, Morgan St. 59

UNC Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54

MIDWEST

Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86

Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51

Purdue 69, Virginia 40

Purdue Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69

S. Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59

Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65

Xavier 84, Green Bay 71

Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39

FAR WEST

UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from Baltimore for RHPs Kyle Bradish, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Brnovich and Zach Peek.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Frank Duncan to Kansas City (AA) for INF John Brontsema, C Austin Biggar and a player to be named.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Jairus Richards.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Tom Burns, Kida De La Cruz, David Palladino, Ryan Newell and Cory Jones; Cs Gavin Stupinski, Daniel Herrera, Austin Biggar and Tyler Clark; OFs Jordan Scott, Jiandido Trimp, Breland Almadova, Brandon Downes and Blake Adams; LHPs Andrew Gist and Kevin Grendell; UTs Jose Brizuela and Nicholas Zaharion; and INFs Trey Hair, C.J. Retherford, Cito Culver, Audy Ciriaco and John Brontesma.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Brandon Barker, Brandon Brosher, Courtland Cox, Tyler Ferguson, Garrett Harris, Kevin McNorton, El’Hajj Muhammad, Garrett Mundell, Chris Murphy and Bubby Rossman; LHPs Cam Lafleur and Domenic Mazza; Cs Joe Deluca and Anthony Hermelyn; INFs Taylor Brennan, Juan Kelly, Tucker Nathans, Thomas Roulis and T.J. White; and OFs Raphael Gladu, Alberth Martinez, Michael Sucy, Levon Washington and Parker Sniatynski. Declined options on INF Brandon Bednar and Malik Colleymore and RHPs Heath Bowers and Jose Santiago.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Shalom Luani from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off of waivers. Waived TE Matt Lengel.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.

LOCAL SPORTS

Wednesday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

Elmwood (8th) 45, Lake 18

Lake (7th) 28, Elmwood 26

SCHEDULE

Thursday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Old Fort vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4