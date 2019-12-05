PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Division VI
Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Division III
Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division I
Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division VII
Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division V
Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers 62, Toledo Woodward 6
Toledo Start 57, Toledo Bowsher 38
Other NW Ohio Games
Fredericktown 36, Clear Fork 34
Pataskala Licking Heights at Mount Vernon, postponed
River Valley 69, Cardington Lincoln 65
Riverdale 44, Mansfield St. Peter’s 15
Around Ohio
Akr. Hoban 69, Rocky River Magnificat 55
Bellefontaine 45, Spring. NW 17
Berea-Midpark 55, N. Olmsted 41
Berlin Hiland 85, Uhrichsville Claymont 21
Beverly Ft. Frye 61, Zanesville Rosecrans 13
Brooklyn 38, Richmond Hts. 25
Brunswick 37, Elyria 36
Burton Berkshire 63, Ashtabula Edgewood 49
Caledonia River Valley 69, Cardington-Lincoln 65
Can. Glenoak 47, Can. McKinley 41
Chagrin Falls 54, Beachwood 26
Chagrin Falls Kenston 51, Madison 39
Chardon 55, Willoughby S. 52
Chesterland W. Geauga 62, Gates Mills Hawken 24
Cin. Mt. Healthy 38, Cin. Taft 30
Cin. Oak Hills 69, Cin. Colerain 64, 0
Cin. Purcell Marian 46, Hamilton Badin 34
Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Turpin 28
Cin. Wyoming 44, Reading 30
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 68, Parma Padua 44
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 50, Cols. Mifflin 40
E. Liverpool 69, Wellsville 30
E. Palestine 58, Campbell Memorial 19
Eastlake N. 66, Lyndhurst Brush 65
Elyria Cath. 67, Medina Buckeye 34
Garfield Hts. Trinity 40, Rocky River Lutheran W. 26
Garrettsville Garfield 95, Middlefield Cardinal 23
Geneva 75, Painesville Harvey 31
Hudson 61, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 43
Hudson WRA 56, Akr. Elms 12
Independence 45, Cuyahoga Hts. 16
Kirtland 58, Orwell Grand Valley 27
Leesburg Fairfield 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 40
Lodi Cloverleaf 52, Peninsula Woodridge 32
Macedonia Nordonia 37, Wadsworth 32
Mantua Crestwood 56, Youngs. Valley Christian 52
Massillon Washington 52, Hillsboro 34
Mayfield 35, Painesville Riverside 32
Morgantown, W.Va. 41, Shadyside 35
Mt. Gilead 59, Galion Northmor 28
New Carlisle Tecumseh 88, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 40
New Middletown Spring. 45, Brookfield 36
Norton 70, Akr. Springfield 28
Orange 35, Bedford 27
Perry 60, Ashtabula Lakeside 18
Philo 35, McConnelsville Morgan 31
Ravenna 51, Akr. Coventry 30
Ravenna SE 60, Mogadore 28
Richwood N. Union 49, London 45
STVM 59, Cle. St. Joseph 48
Sarahsville Shenandoah 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 41
Sidney 70, Fairborn 65, 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 78, Urbana 66
Spring. Shawnee 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 33
Stow-Munroe Falls 52, N. Royalton 10
Thornville Sheridan 60, New Lexington 31
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 50, Bowerston Conotton Valley 44
W. Chester Lakota W. 59, Cin. Princeton 55
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 47, Chillicothe 44
Youngs. Boardman 66, Youngs. Mooney 58
Zanesville Maysville 64, Zanesville W. Muskingum 35
Thursday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Cory-Rawson
Leipsic at Vanlue
Liberty-Benton at Pandora-Gilboa
North Baltimore at McComb
Van Buren at Arcadia
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Findlay
Oregon Clay at Toledo Notre Dame
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Fremont Ross
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Fostoria Senior
Genoa at Elmwood
Rossford at Otsego
Woodmore at Lake
Northwest Conference
Ada at Columbus Grove
Convoy Crestview at Spencerville
Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton
Paulding at Lincolnview
Western Buckeye League
Celina at Van Wert
Defiance at St. Marys Memorial
Kenton at Elida
Lima Shawnee at Lima Bath
Wapakoneta at Ottawa-Glandorf
Northwest Central Conference
Riverside at Ridgemont
Upper Scioto Valley at Hardin Northern
Waynesfield-Goshen at Lima Perry
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Gibsonburg at Tiffin Calvert
Midwest Athletic Conference
Coldwater at New Bremen
Delphos St. John’s at St. Henry
Fort Recovery at Versailles
New Knoxville at Marion Local
Parkway at Minster
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg
Maumee at Sylvania Northview
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Springfield at Sylvania Southview
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior
West Holmes at Mansfield Madison
Wooster Senior at Lexington
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Monroeville
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
South Central at New London
Other NW Ohio Games
Continental at Tinora
Fairview at Hicksville
Holgate at Patrick Henry
Liberty Center at Wayne Trace
Lima Cent. Cath. at Allen East
Miller City at Ayersville
Swanton at Evergreen
Tiffin Columbian at Upper Sandusky
Vermilion at Sandusky Senior
Wauseon at Toledo Scott
Friday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Mohawk
Carey at Colonel Crawford
Seneca East at Ridgedale
Wynford at Bucyrus
Toledo Area Athletic Conference
Maumee Valley Country Day at Toledo Christian
Northwood at Ottawa Hills
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Cardinal Stritch
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Marion Harding at Marion Pleasant
Ontario at Shelby
River Valley at Galion Senior
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Buckeye Border Conference
North Central at Stryker
Pettisville at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Archbold at Edgerton
Montpelier at Fayette
PREP Boys Basketball
NW Ohio Games
Arcadia 54, Lakota 52
Upper Sandusky 81, Galion Senior 35
Around Ohio
Blanchester 85, Lockland 56
Cols. Beechcroft 110, Cols. West 60
Cols. KIPP 62, Cols. Cristo Rey 51
Cols. South 69, Cols. St. Charles 58
Heath 90, Cols. International 37
Lewis Center Olentangy 112, Cols. Briggs 106
New Albany 74, Pataskala Licking Hts. 61
Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 32
Thursday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Scott at Toledo Bowsher
Firelands Conference
Ashland Mapleton at Western Reserve
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette at Edon
North Central at Montpelier
Pettisville at Stryker
Other NW Ohio Games
Edgerton at Archbold
McComb at Toledo Christian
Toledo Emmanuel Christian at Hilltop
Friday’s Games
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arlington at Van Buren
Leipsic at North Baltimore
Liberty-Benton at Cory-Rawson
Pandora-Gilboa at Riverdale
Vanlue at McComb
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Findlay at Toledo St. John’s
Fremont Ross at Oregon Clay
Lima Senior at Toledo Whitmer
Toledo St. Francis at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood at Elmwood
Genoa at Fostoria Senior
Rossford at Otsego
Woodmore at Lake
Northwest Central Conference
Hardin Northern at Upper Scioto Valley
Lima Perry at Waynesfield-Goshen
Ridgemont at Riverside
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Tiffin Calvert
Hopewell-Loudon at Sandusky St. Mary
Lakota at Fremont St. Joseph
Old Fort at New Riegel
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Castalia Margaretta at Huron
Willard at Port Clinton
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue at Sandusky Perkins
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Senior at Vermilion
Midwest Athletic Conference
Versailles at Fort Recovery
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
Perrysburg at Maumee
Sylvania Northview at Springfield
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Ohio Cardinal Conference
Lexington at Wooster Senior
Mansfield Madison at West Holmes
Mansfield Senior at Ashland Senior
Toledo City League
Toledo Rogers at Toledo Start
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Crestline
Loudonville at Mansfield St. Peter’s
Mansfield Christian at Lucas
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario at Clear Fork
Firelands Conference
Monroeville at Norwalk St. Paul
New London at South Central
Plymouth at Ashland Crestview
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Kalida
Antwerp at Fort Jennings
Botkins at Minster
Bryan at Wayne Trace
Coldwater at Kenton
Columbus Grove at Ottoville
Continental at Hicksville
Evergreen at Swanton
Liberty Center at Ottawa-Glandorf
Lima Bath at Bluffton
Marion Local at Wapakoneta
New Bremen at Celina
New Knoxville at Allen East
Oak Harbor at Milan Edison
Ottawa Hills at Seneca East
Paulding at Defiance
Spencerville at Elida
St. Henry at St. Marys Memorial
Tinora at Delta
Van Wert at Parkway
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
THURSDAY’s Game
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 15 5 .750 —
Toronto 15 5 .750 —
Philadelphia 15 6 .714 ½
Brooklyn 11 10 .524 4½
New York 4 17 .190 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 15 6 .714 —
Orlando 10 11 .476 5
Charlotte 9 14 .391 7
Washington 6 13 .316 8
Atlanta 5 17 .227 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 3 .864 —
Indiana 14 7 .667 4½
Detroit 8 14 .364 11
Chicago 8 14 .364 11
Cleveland 5 15 .250 13
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 14 6 .700 —
Houston 13 7 .650 1
San Antonio 8 14 .364 7
Memphis 6 15 .286 8½
New Orleans 6 15 .286 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 5 .722 —
Utah 12 9 .571 2½
Minnesota 10 9 .526 3½
Oklahoma City 8 12 .400 6
Portland 8 13 .381 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 18 3 .857 —
L.A. Clippers 16 6 .727 2½
Phoenix 9 11 .450 8½
Sacramento 8 11 .421 9
Golden State 4 19 .174 15
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 129, Cleveland 94
Orlando 127, Washington 120
Dallas 118, New Orleans 97
Miami 121, Toronto 110, OT
San Antonio 135, Houston 133, 2OT
L.A. Lakers 105, Denver 96
L.A. Clippers 117, Portland 97
Wednesday’s Results
Charlotte 106, Golden State 91
Milwaukee 127, Detroit 103
Orlando 128, Phoenix 114
Boston 112, Miami 93
Brooklyn 130, Atlanta 118
Chicago 106, Memphis 99
Indiana 107, Oklahoma City 100
Minnesota at Dallas, late
L.A. Lakers at Utah, late
Sacramento at Portland, late
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Denver at New York, 7:30
Houston at Toronto, 7:30
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7
Indiana at Detroit, 7
Orlando at Cleveland, 7
Denver at Boston, 8
Golden State at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Miami, 8
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans at Dallas, 2
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30
Indiana at New York, 7:30
Phoenix at Houston, 8
Memphis at Utah, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65
Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97
Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83
Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98
Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101
Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81
Ottawa 28 11 16 1 23 71 89
Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 29 20 4 5 45 109 85
N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63
Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79
Pittsburgh 28 15 9 4 34 96 78
Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78
N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87
Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84
New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78
Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 100 76
Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77
Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73
Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88
Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88
Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84
Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69
Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85
Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86
San Jose 29 15 13 1 31 84 96
Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86
Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84
Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Tuesday’s Results
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 2, Carolina 0
Minnesota 4, Florida 2
Arizona 4, Columbus 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Vancouver 5, Ottawa 2
Washington 5, San Jose 2
Wednesday’s Results
Colorado 3, Toronto 1
Pittsburgh 3, St. Louis 0
Ottawa at Edmonton, late
Washington at Los Angeles, late
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7
Colorado at Montreal, 7
San Jose at Carolina, 7
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30
Buffalo at Calgary, 9
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Anaheim, 10
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1
Buffalo at Vancouver, 4
Colorado at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Carolina, 7
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7
Toronto at St. Louis, 7
Columbus at Florida, 7
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7
New Jersey at Nashville, 8
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8
Saturday’s Games
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30
SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4
SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4
ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8
Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Akron 85, Marshall 73
Army 75, NJIT 65
Brown 82, Merrimack 55
Colgate 82, Binghamton 74
Drexel 82, Princeton 76
Duquesne 71, VMI 58
George Washington 64, Boston U. 63
Loyola (Md.) 84, Delaware St. 76
Maryland 72, Notre Dame 51
Northeastern 78, Maine Maritime 63
Sacred Heart 89, Mass.-Lowell 86
South Carolina 84, UMass 80
St. Francis (Pa.) 77, Lehigh 69
UConn 80, Iona 62
Villanova 80, Penn 69
Yale 61, Albany (NY) 52
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 114, Greensboro 79
ETSU 96, The Citadel 84
FAU 62, Canisius 59
FIU 71, Florida Gulf Coast 53
Georgia 95, NC Central 59
Georgia Tech 73, Nebraska 56
Lee 77, North Georgia 64
Louisiana-Monroe 86, Millsaps 63
Morehead St. 56, IUPUI 51
NC A&T 52, Longwood 41
Radford 94, James Madison 71
Tennessee 72, Florida A&M 43
Towson 76, Morgan St. 59
UNC Greensboro 72, Kennesaw St. 54
MIDWEST
Evansville 90, W. Illinois 86
Ohio 90, Rio Grande 51
Purdue 69, Virginia 40
Purdue Fort Wayne 74, E. Illinois 69
S. Illinois 76, Norfolk St. 59
Toledo 80, Cleveland St. 65
Xavier 84, Green Bay 71
Youngstown St. 81, Robert Morris 70
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 39
FAR WEST
UC Davis 85, N. Arizona 66
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 2B Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich to one-year contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Re-signed RHP James Hoyt to a one-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Acquired RHP Dylan Bundy from Baltimore for RHPs Kyle Bradish, Isaac Mattson, Kyle Brnovich and Zach Peek.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Carl Edwards Jr.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with LHP Cole Hamels on a one-year contract.
Can-Am League
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded RHP Frank Duncan to Kansas City (AA) for INF John Brontsema, C Austin Biggar and a player to be named.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed OF Jairus Richards.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Tom Burns, Kida De La Cruz, David Palladino, Ryan Newell and Cory Jones; Cs Gavin Stupinski, Daniel Herrera, Austin Biggar and Tyler Clark; OFs Jordan Scott, Jiandido Trimp, Breland Almadova, Brandon Downes and Blake Adams; LHPs Andrew Gist and Kevin Grendell; UTs Jose Brizuela and Nicholas Zaharion; and INFs Trey Hair, C.J. Retherford, Cito Culver, Audy Ciriaco and John Brontesma.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Exercised 2020 contract options on RHPs Brandon Barker, Brandon Brosher, Courtland Cox, Tyler Ferguson, Garrett Harris, Kevin McNorton, El’Hajj Muhammad, Garrett Mundell, Chris Murphy and Bubby Rossman; LHPs Cam Lafleur and Domenic Mazza; Cs Joe Deluca and Anthony Hermelyn; INFs Taylor Brennan, Juan Kelly, Tucker Nathans, Thomas Roulis and T.J. White; and OFs Raphael Gladu, Alberth Martinez, Michael Sucy, Levon Washington and Parker Sniatynski. Declined options on INF Brandon Bednar and Malik Colleymore and RHPs Heath Bowers and Jose Santiago.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Pete Robertson. Signed DL Caraun Reid. Signed LBs Tanner Vallejo and Kylie Fitts from the practice squad and QB Drew Anderson, WR Saeed Blacknall and DL Lyndon Johnson to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed DE Derek Wolfe on IR. Claimed OL Patrick Morris off waivers from Pittsburgh.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Anthony Pittman from the practice squad. Signed TE Cole Herdman to the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Shalom Luani from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Claimed K Chase McLaughlin off of waivers. Waived TE Matt Lengel.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived WR Gehrig Dieter. Signed RB Spencer Ware.
LOCAL SPORTS
Wednesday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
Elmwood (8th) 45, Lake 18
Lake (7th) 28, Elmwood 26
SCHEDULE
Thursday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Old Fort vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4