KANSAS — Arcadia built a 10-point lead through three quarters of play, then held on for dear life to come away with a 54-52 nonleague boys basketball win over Lakota on Wednesday.

Hayden Rader and Justen Stoner scored 11 points each to lead a balanced Arcadia attack. Dylan Peace tossed in eight points and Josh Cassell and Evan Cohee added seven each.

Rader hit a 3-pointer and scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Arcadia (1-1) had taken a 43-33 lead heading into the final period, then held on when Lakota (0-1) outscored the Redskins 19-11 over the final eight minutes of play.

Sophomore forward Camron Burley led Lakota with 16 points. Justin Miller added 11 points and Ethan Klotz had nine for the Raiders.

ARCADIA (1-1)

Cassell 3-0–7, Boes 2-0–4, Rader 4-2–11, Stoner 4-0–11, Sowders 1-0–2, Guillen 1-0–2, Morris 0-2–2, Cohee 2-3–7, Peace 4-0–8. TOTALS: 21-7–54.

LAKOTA (0-1)

Miller 4-3–11, Franks 1-2–4, Burley 7-0–16, Schaser 1-0–2, Matz 2-0–6, Klotz 4-0–9, Reinhart 2-0–4. TOTALS: 21-5–52.

Arcadia 11 17 15 11 — 54

Lakota 18 5 10 19 — 52

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 5 (Cassell, Rader, Stoner 3); Lakota 5 (Burley 2, Matz 2, Klotz).