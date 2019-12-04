PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division I

Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division VII

Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division V

Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Tuesday’s Results

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central 56, Wynford 49

Colonel Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 21

Ridgedale 52, Bucyrus 29

Seneca East 42, Carey 35

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury 46, Gibsonburg 28

Sandusky St. Mary 33, Lakota 21

Northern Lakes League

Anthony Wayne 73, Maumee 16

Napoleon 67, Springfield 19

Perrysburg 54, Sylvania Northview 50

Sylvania Southview 82, Bowling Green 28

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Ontario 59, Galion Senior 36

Firelands Conference

Ashland Crestview 46, Norwalk St. Paul 33

Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette 48, Edon 28

North Central 49, Montpelier 48

Pettisville 37, Stryker 36

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada 36, Hardin Northern 31

Arcadia 54, Ridgemont 34

Bellevue 52, Willard 45

Castalia Margaretta 79, Clyde 33

Columbus Grove 58, Continental 18

Convoy Crestview 64, Parkway 31

Delphos Jefferson 67, Antwerp 26

Delta 42, Ottawa Hills 33

Elgin 53, Vanlue 20

Fairview 63, Archbold 55

Jeromesville Hillsdale 65, Crestline 59

Kalida 38, Coldwater 32

Kidron Central Christian 52, Rittman 42

Lake 52, Port Clinton 42

Liberty Center 39, Holgate 33

Marion Local 44, Van Wert 26

Marion Pleasant 52, Columbus Bishop Ready 34

Milan Edison 45, Vermilion 39

Miller City 71, Cory-Rawson 57

New Bremen 50, Anna 36

Ottoville 43, Fort Jennings 31

Paulding 69, Hicksville 19

Shelby 54, Ashland Senior 42

Spencerville 54, Elida 45

Toledo Christian 72, Oak Harbor 52

Wauseon 68, Edgerton 46

Wayne Trace 45, Bryan 42

Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Jackson Center 35

Westerville South 52, Lexington 25

Around Ohio

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44

Circleville Logan Elm 50, Frankfort Adena 31

Cols. Africentric 113, Cols. Briggs 3

Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. Mifflin 46

Cols. East 39, Cols. International 19

Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. West 22

Fayetteville-Perry 51, Batavia 45

Ft. Loramie 46, W. Liberty-Salem 13

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 9

Grove City 40, Pickerington N. 35

Heath 50, W. Jefferson 42

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Rogers

Other NW Ohio Games

Clear Fork at Fredericktown

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Riverdale

Pataskala Licking Heights at Mount Vernon

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

PREP Boys Basketball

Tuesday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Toledo St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 39

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood 44, Woodmore 38

Fostoria Senior 69, Eastwood 48

Genoa 58, Otsego 55, OT

Rossford 94, Lake 45

Other NW Ohio Games

Delphos St. John’s 59, Upper Scioto Valley 36

Elgin 57, Mount Gilead 42

Findlay 55, Toledo Woodward 47

Gibsonburg 78, Northwood 70

Kenton 52, Marion Harding 42

Lima Perry 70, Cory-Rawson 36

Maumee Valley Country Day 59, Edon 50

Mount Vernon 65, Sparta Highland 32

North Union 49, Marion Pleasant 46

River Valley 59, Olentangy Berlin 48

Riverdale 54, Mohawk 51

South Central 55, Clear Fork 53, OT

Springfield 72, Toledo Bowsher 62

Versailles 56, Troy Christian 33

Wapakoneta 66, Bellefontaine 63

West Holmes 73, River View 57

Wooster Senior 60, Strongsville 53

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47

Akr. Ellet 48, Tallmadge 44

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Middlefield Cardinal 49

Ashtabula St. John 91, Southington Chalker 49

Athens 51, New Lexington 37

Atwater Waterloo 71, Windham 45

Austintown Fitch 59, Louisville 44

Barnesville 85, Hannibal River 77

Batavia 41, Williamsburg 39

Batavia Clermont NE 52, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51

Beaver Eastern 79, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Bedford 60, Mayfield 51

Belmont Union Local 64, Bellaire 41

Beloit W. Branch 78, E. Palestine 25

Cambridge 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 40

Canfield 50, Cortland Lakeview 31

Carlisle 59, New Lebanon Dixie 53

Chesapeake 84, Lucasville Valley 45

Chesterland W. Geauga 56, Chardon NDCL 50

Chillicothe Unioto 70, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39

Cin. Christian 61, Cin. N. College Hill 39

Cin. Turpin 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 57

Circleville Logan Elm 66, Williamsport Westfall 31

Cle. Benedictine 62, Hudson WRA 39

Cols. Grandview Hts. 67, Cols. Independence 28

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 83, Cols. Horizon Science 63

Columbia Station Columbia 69, Independence 47

E. Liverpool 63, Richmond Edison 48

Elyria Open Door 67, Rocky River Lutheran W. 65

Fairfield 62, Cin. NW 40

Franklin Furnace Green 66, S. Webster 57

Fuchs Mizrachi 59, Burton Berkshire 28

Granville 68, Cols. Bexley 53

Hamilton Ross 68, Cin. Mariemont 43

Ironton St. Joseph 65, Ironton Rock Hill 62, 0

Jackson 49, Seaman N. Adams 38

Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Cols. Ready 64

Lebanon 64, Morrow Little Miami 37

Leesburg Fairfield 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41

Lorain Clearview 49, N. Ridgeville 46

Lowellville 64, Heartland Christian 58

Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore Field 60

Mason 67, Kings Mills Kings 33

McArthur Vinton County 77, New Hope Christian 70

McConnelsville Morgan 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 42

Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Willoughby S. 47

Millersburg W. Holmes 73, Warsaw River View 57

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Vienna Mathews 36

Nelsonville-York 51, Racine Southern 39

New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 36

New Philadelphia 49, Akr. North 42

Newark 62, Westerville S. 57

Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Mooney 43

Parma 45, Bay Village Bay 33

Pickerington N. 62, Cols. Linden McKinley 42

Pomeroy Meigs 65, Belpre 61

Portsmouth W. 43, Chillicothe Huntington 39

Raceland, Ky. 71, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61

Salineville Southern 64, Lisbon Beaver 51

Sardinia Eastern Brown 86, Hillsboro 27

Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Urbana 46

Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 56

W. Carrollton 57, Xenia 52

W. Union 53, Piketon 47

Warrensville Hts. 67, Orange 54

Westerville Cent. 58, Cols. DeSales 41

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Bidwell River Valley 44

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 78, Toronto 62

Worthington Kilbourne 36, Cols. Watterson 33

Youngs. Boardman 70, Can. Glenoak 68

Youngs. Chaney High School 75, SPIRE 62

Youngs. East 64, Warren Howland 56

Youngs. Liberty 61, Kinsman Badger 59

Zanesville Maysville 69, Crooksville 56

Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Caldwell 47

Wednesday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Lakota

Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

Monday’s Result

Seattle 37, Minnesota 30

Thursday’s Game

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday’s Game

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 15 5 .750 —

Boston 14 5 .737 ½

Philadelphia 15 6 .714 ½

Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5

New York 4 17 .190 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 15 5 .750 —

Orlando 9 11 .450 6

Charlotte 8 14 .364 8

Washington 6 13 .316 8½

Atlanta 5 16 .238 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 18 3 .857 —

Indiana 13 7 .650 4½

Detroit 8 13 .381 10

Chicago 7 14 .333 11

Cleveland 5 15 .250 12½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 14 6 .700 —

Houston 13 6 .684 ½

San Antonio 7 14 .333 7½

Memphis 6 14 .300 8

New Orleans 6 15 .286 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 13 4 .765 —

Utah 12 9 .571 3

Minnesota 10 9 .526 4

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6

Portland 8 12 .400 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 17 3 .850 —

L.A. Clippers 15 6 .714 2½

Phoenix 9 10 .474 7½

Sacramento 8 11 .421 8½

Golden State 4 18 .182 14

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 103, Utah 94

Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104

Atlanta 104, Golden State 79

Indiana 117, Memphis 104

Milwaukee 132, New York 88

Chicago 113, Sacramento 106

Tuesday’s Results

Detroit 127, Cleveland 94

Orlando 127, Washington 120

Dallas 118, New Orleans 97

Miami 121, Toronto 110, OT

Houston at San Antonio, late

L.A. Lakers at Denver, late

Portland at L.A. Clippers, late

Wednesday’s Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 7

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7

Phoenix at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Miami at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8

Memphis at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Portland, 10

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Denver at New York, 7:30

Houston at Toronto, 7:30

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8

Friday’s Games

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7

Indiana at Detroit, 7

Orlando at Cleveland, 7

Denver at Boston, 8

Golden State at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8

Washington at Miami, 8

L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65

Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97

Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83

Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98

Toronto 29 13 12 4 30 94 98

Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81

Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84

Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83

N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63

Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79

Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78

Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78

N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87

Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84

New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 29 18 5 6 42 90 75

Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77

Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75

Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73

Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88

Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88

Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84

Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69

Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85

San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91

Vancouver 28 13 11 4 30 92 84

Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86

Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84

Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Monday’s Results

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2

Tuesday’s Results

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2

Boston 2, Carolina 0

Minnesota 4, Florida 2

Arizona 4, Columbus 2

Vegas 4, New Jersey 3

Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT

Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1

Ottawa at Vancouver, late

Washington at San Jose, late

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Toronto, 7

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30

Washington at Los Angeles, 10

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7

Colorado at Montreal, 7

San Jose at Carolina, 7

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30

Buffalo at Calgary, 9

Friday’s Games

Chicago at New Jersey, 7

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9

Washington at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8

Saturday’s Games

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30

SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4

SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4

ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8

Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USA Today Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (24) 8-0 787 3

2. Louisville (5) 8-0 734 9

3. Oregon (1) 6-1 713 1

4. UConn (2) 6-0 712 4

5. Oregon State 7-0 681 5

6. Baylor 7-1 648 2

7. South Carolina 8-1 605 6

8. Mississippi State 8-1 547 8

9. Maryland 7-1 534 10

10. Florida State 7-0 519 13

11. UCLA 7-0 465 11

12. N.C. State 8-0 463 12

13. Texas A&M 5-1 424 7

14. Kentucky 7-0 370 14

15. DePaul 6-1 303 17

16. Indiana 6-1 293 23

17. Gonzaga 6-1 235 21

18. Missouri State 7-1 225 19

19. Tennessee 7-0 187 25

19. Arizona 8-0 187 22

21. Michigan State 6-1 186 15

22. Miami 5-2 138 18

23. Arkansas 7-1 125 24

24. South Dakota 7-1 80 —

25. Michigan 6-1 53 —

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 49, LSU 42, Florida Gulf Coast 26, Oklahoma State 14, Arizona State 12, West Virginia 8, Minnesota 8, South Florida 6, Purdue 5, Princeton 4, Northwestern 3, Notre Dame 2, Marquette 2, Green Bay 2, New Mexico 1, Iowa State 1, Creighton 1.

Tuesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

American U. 85, UMBC 61

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Quinnipiac 77

Hobart 66, St. John Fisher 59

Iowa 68, Syracuse 54

Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71

Northwestern 82, Boston College 64

Rider 89, Bucknell 69

St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69

Yeshiva 85, St. Joseph’s (NY) 51

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58

Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75

Belmont Abbey 86, Chowan 76

Butler 67, Mississippi 58

Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75

Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59

George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60

Georgia St. 83, Dartmouth 80

Louisville 58, Michigan 43

Middle Tennessee 86, Columbia International 38

Richmond 80, Hampton 63

SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67

Samford 89, Auburn-Montgomery 58

Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67

UNC Asheville 83, Charlotte 75

Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76

W. Carolina 87, Chattanooga 77

William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46

MIDWEST

Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60

Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73

Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 65

E. Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79

Indiana St. 71, N. Dakota St. 60

Kent St. 92, Detroit 57

Loyola of Chicago 70, Ball St. 58

Missouri St. 71, Murray St. 69

N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54

Oakland 72, W. Michigan 62

Wright St. 76, W. Kentucky 74

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61

Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51

UTSA 89, Texas A&M-CC 67

Tuesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Greensboro 48

St. Joseph’s (NY) 96, Yeshiva 78

Stony Brook 66, Molloy 49

SOUTH

Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 64

LSU 63, Nicholls 32

Liberty 81, East Carolina 66

Stetson 80, Florida National 37

UAB 76, Samford 69

Wingate 73, Lenoir-Rhyne 67

Youngstown St. 72, E. Kentucky 63

MIDWEST

Kansas St. 85, Incarnate Word 41

Kent St. 81, St. Bonaventure 58

Murray St. 61, Evansville 59

S. Illinois 70, UT Martin 59

Saint Louis 76, SE Missouri 61

Toledo 53, Belmont 48

SOUTHWEST

Sam Houston St. 114, Jarvis Christian 46

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 88, Utah Valley 61

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mitch Maier director of baseball operations.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract and RHP Jordan Weems and OF Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Sanders assistant general manager.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Patrick Elkins to major league internal player strategist, Tony Ferreira manager/player development, Emily Wiebe to manager/player development and performance and Joseph Quezada to manager/international operations.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract.

Basketball

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).

Women’s NBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted player development assistant Asjha Jones to assistant coach.

NBA G League

AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Demarcus Holland and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Texas for G Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

Football

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired coach Ron Rivera. Promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to interim head coach and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner offensive coordinator. Reassigned offensive coordinator Norv Turner to special assistant to the head coach.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Chris Smith. Released S A.J. Howard from the practice squad. Signed DT Justin Zimmer from Atlanta’s practice squad and DE Trevon Young to the practice squad.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda from the practice squad and WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released TE Jerell Adams from the practice squad. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB Breon Borders. Signed CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad and RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Claimed RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and WR receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. Waived S Montre Hartage.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB C.J. Mosley on IR. Claimed S Bennett Jackson off waivers from Baltimore.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Mack Hollins. Signed G Sua Opeta from the practice squad and DT Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived PK Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Will Holden from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Thompson to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hroniss Grasu. Claimed CB Tremaine Brock off waivers from Arizona.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Devin Lucien and ArDarius Stewart and RB James Williams to futures contracts.

Hockey

National Hockey League

NHL/NHLPA — C Matt Stajan announced his retirement.

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Max Jones to San Diego (AHL). Recalled LW Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura from San Diego.

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Taro Hirose and RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Fired coach John Hynes. Named Alain Nasreddine interim coach and Peter Horachek assistant coach.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded F Chandler Stephenson to Vegas for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Milwaukee F Lukas Craggs two games and Toronto F Egor Korshkov one game.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled LW Brent Gates Jr. from Tulsa (ECHL).

Lacrosse

National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F JP Kealey to the practice squad.

Soccer

MLS — Fined Toronto F Jozy Altidore for criticizing match officials following his team

College

GEORGETOWN — Announced G James Akinjo and F Josh LeBlanc have been removed from the men’s basketball team.

IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Matt Campbell on a one-year contract extension through 2025.

JACKSONVILLE — Announced it is discontinuing its football program.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday’s Events

Prep Bowling

Fremont Ross vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4