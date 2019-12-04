PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Division VI
Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Division III
Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division I
Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division VII
Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division V
Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday’s Results
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central 56, Wynford 49
Colonel Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 21
Ridgedale 52, Bucyrus 29
Seneca East 42, Carey 35
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury 46, Gibsonburg 28
Sandusky St. Mary 33, Lakota 21
Northern Lakes League
Anthony Wayne 73, Maumee 16
Napoleon 67, Springfield 19
Perrysburg 54, Sylvania Northview 50
Sylvania Southview 82, Bowling Green 28
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Ontario 59, Galion Senior 36
Firelands Conference
Ashland Crestview 46, Norwalk St. Paul 33
Buckeye Border Conference
Fayette 48, Edon 28
North Central 49, Montpelier 48
Pettisville 37, Stryker 36
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada 36, Hardin Northern 31
Arcadia 54, Ridgemont 34
Bellevue 52, Willard 45
Castalia Margaretta 79, Clyde 33
Columbus Grove 58, Continental 18
Convoy Crestview 64, Parkway 31
Delphos Jefferson 67, Antwerp 26
Delta 42, Ottawa Hills 33
Elgin 53, Vanlue 20
Fairview 63, Archbold 55
Jeromesville Hillsdale 65, Crestline 59
Kalida 38, Coldwater 32
Kidron Central Christian 52, Rittman 42
Lake 52, Port Clinton 42
Liberty Center 39, Holgate 33
Marion Local 44, Van Wert 26
Marion Pleasant 52, Columbus Bishop Ready 34
Milan Edison 45, Vermilion 39
Miller City 71, Cory-Rawson 57
New Bremen 50, Anna 36
Ottoville 43, Fort Jennings 31
Paulding 69, Hicksville 19
Shelby 54, Ashland Senior 42
Spencerville 54, Elida 45
Toledo Christian 72, Oak Harbor 52
Wauseon 68, Edgerton 46
Wayne Trace 45, Bryan 42
Waynesfield-Goshen 46, Jackson Center 35
Westerville South 52, Lexington 25
Around Ohio
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Pataskala Licking Hts. 44
Circleville Logan Elm 50, Frankfort Adena 31
Cols. Africentric 113, Cols. Briggs 3
Cols. Centennial 62, Cols. Mifflin 46
Cols. East 39, Cols. International 19
Cols. Walnut Ridge 74, Cols. West 22
Fayetteville-Perry 51, Batavia 45
Ft. Loramie 46, W. Liberty-Salem 13
Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Cols. Wellington 9
Grove City 40, Pickerington N. 35
Heath 50, W. Jefferson 42
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Rogers
Other NW Ohio Games
Clear Fork at Fredericktown
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Riverdale
Pataskala Licking Heights at Mount Vernon
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
PREP Boys Basketball
Tuesday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Toledo St. Francis 43, Oregon Clay 39
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood 44, Woodmore 38
Fostoria Senior 69, Eastwood 48
Genoa 58, Otsego 55, OT
Rossford 94, Lake 45
Other NW Ohio Games
Delphos St. John’s 59, Upper Scioto Valley 36
Elgin 57, Mount Gilead 42
Findlay 55, Toledo Woodward 47
Gibsonburg 78, Northwood 70
Kenton 52, Marion Harding 42
Lima Perry 70, Cory-Rawson 36
Maumee Valley Country Day 59, Edon 50
Mount Vernon 65, Sparta Highland 32
North Union 49, Marion Pleasant 46
River Valley 59, Olentangy Berlin 48
Riverdale 54, Mohawk 51
South Central 55, Clear Fork 53, OT
Springfield 72, Toledo Bowsher 62
Versailles 56, Troy Christian 33
Wapakoneta 66, Bellefontaine 63
West Holmes 73, River View 57
Wooster Senior 60, Strongsville 53
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 52, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 47
Akr. Ellet 48, Tallmadge 44
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Middlefield Cardinal 49
Ashtabula St. John 91, Southington Chalker 49
Athens 51, New Lexington 37
Atwater Waterloo 71, Windham 45
Austintown Fitch 59, Louisville 44
Barnesville 85, Hannibal River 77
Batavia 41, Williamsburg 39
Batavia Clermont NE 52, Mt. Orab Western Brown 51
Beaver Eastern 79, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
Bedford 60, Mayfield 51
Belmont Union Local 64, Bellaire 41
Beloit W. Branch 78, E. Palestine 25
Cambridge 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 40
Canfield 50, Cortland Lakeview 31
Carlisle 59, New Lebanon Dixie 53
Chesapeake 84, Lucasville Valley 45
Chesterland W. Geauga 56, Chardon NDCL 50
Chillicothe Unioto 70, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 39
Cin. Christian 61, Cin. N. College Hill 39
Cin. Turpin 66, W. Chester Lakota W. 57
Circleville Logan Elm 66, Williamsport Westfall 31
Cle. Benedictine 62, Hudson WRA 39
Cols. Grandview Hts. 67, Cols. Independence 28
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 83, Cols. Horizon Science 63
Columbia Station Columbia 69, Independence 47
E. Liverpool 63, Richmond Edison 48
Elyria Open Door 67, Rocky River Lutheran W. 65
Fairfield 62, Cin. NW 40
Franklin Furnace Green 66, S. Webster 57
Fuchs Mizrachi 59, Burton Berkshire 28
Granville 68, Cols. Bexley 53
Hamilton Ross 68, Cin. Mariemont 43
Ironton St. Joseph 65, Ironton Rock Hill 62, 0
Jackson 49, Seaman N. Adams 38
Lancaster Fairfield Union 68, Cols. Ready 64
Lebanon 64, Morrow Little Miami 37
Leesburg Fairfield 67, Bainbridge Paint Valley 41
Lorain Clearview 49, N. Ridgeville 46
Lowellville 64, Heartland Christian 58
Mantua Crestwood 77, Mogadore Field 60
Mason 67, Kings Mills Kings 33
McArthur Vinton County 77, New Hope Christian 70
McConnelsville Morgan 50, Zanesville W. Muskingum 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 54, Willoughby S. 47
Millersburg W. Holmes 73, Warsaw River View 57
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 41, Vienna Mathews 36
Nelsonville-York 51, Racine Southern 39
New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 36
New Philadelphia 49, Akr. North 42
Newark 62, Westerville S. 57
Newton Falls 45, Youngs. Mooney 43
Parma 45, Bay Village Bay 33
Pickerington N. 62, Cols. Linden McKinley 42
Pomeroy Meigs 65, Belpre 61
Portsmouth W. 43, Chillicothe Huntington 39
Raceland, Ky. 71, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 61
Salineville Southern 64, Lisbon Beaver 51
Sardinia Eastern Brown 86, Hillsboro 27
Spring. Kenton Ridge 64, Urbana 46
Vincent Warren 57, Marietta 56
W. Carrollton 57, Xenia 52
W. Union 53, Piketon 47
Warrensville Hts. 67, Orange 54
Westerville Cent. 58, Cols. DeSales 41
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Bidwell River Valley 44
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 78, Toronto 62
Worthington Kilbourne 36, Cols. Watterson 33
Youngs. Boardman 70, Can. Glenoak 68
Youngs. Chaney High School 75, SPIRE 62
Youngs. East 64, Warren Howland 56
Youngs. Liberty 61, Kinsman Badger 59
Zanesville Maysville 69, Crooksville 56
Zanesville Rosecrans 74, Caldwell 47
Wednesday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Lakota
Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22
Monday’s Result
Seattle 37, Minnesota 30
Thursday’s Game
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday’s Game
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 15 5 .750 —
Boston 14 5 .737 ½
Philadelphia 15 6 .714 ½
Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5
New York 4 17 .190 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 15 5 .750 —
Orlando 9 11 .450 6
Charlotte 8 14 .364 8
Washington 6 13 .316 8½
Atlanta 5 16 .238 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 3 .857 —
Indiana 13 7 .650 4½
Detroit 8 13 .381 10
Chicago 7 14 .333 11
Cleveland 5 15 .250 12½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 14 6 .700 —
Houston 13 6 .684 ½
San Antonio 7 14 .333 7½
Memphis 6 14 .300 8
New Orleans 6 15 .286 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 4 .765 —
Utah 12 9 .571 3
Minnesota 10 9 .526 4
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6
Portland 8 12 .400 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 17 3 .850 —
L.A. Clippers 15 6 .714 2½
Phoenix 9 10 .474 7½
Sacramento 8 11 .421 8½
Golden State 4 18 .182 14
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 103, Utah 94
Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104
Atlanta 104, Golden State 79
Indiana 117, Memphis 104
Milwaukee 132, New York 88
Chicago 113, Sacramento 106
Tuesday’s Results
Detroit 127, Cleveland 94
Orlando 127, Washington 120
Dallas 118, New Orleans 97
Miami 121, Toronto 110, OT
Houston at San Antonio, late
L.A. Lakers at Denver, late
Portland at L.A. Clippers, late
Wednesday’s Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 7
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7
Phoenix at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Miami at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8
Memphis at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Portland, 10
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Denver at New York, 7:30
Houston at Toronto, 7:30
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7
Indiana at Detroit, 7
Orlando at Cleveland, 7
Denver at Boston, 8
Golden State at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8
Washington at Miami, 8
L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8:30
Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Portland, 10:30
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 28 20 3 5 45 101 65
Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97
Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83
Montreal 28 12 10 6 30 93 98
Toronto 29 13 12 4 30 94 98
Tampa Bay 25 13 9 3 29 91 81
Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84
Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83
N.Y. Islanders 26 18 6 2 38 77 63
Philadelphia 28 16 7 5 37 91 79
Carolina 28 16 11 1 33 88 78
Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78
N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87
Columbus 27 11 12 4 26 68 84
New Jersey 27 9 14 4 22 69 101
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 29 18 5 6 42 90 75
Winnipeg 28 17 10 1 35 82 77
Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75
Dallas 29 15 11 3 33 76 73
Minnesota 28 13 11 4 30 83 88
Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88
Chicago 27 10 12 5 25 74 85
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84
Arizona 29 16 9 4 36 82 69
Vegas 30 15 11 4 34 91 85
San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91
Vancouver 28 13 11 4 30 92 84
Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86
Anaheim 28 12 12 4 28 75 84
Los Angeles 28 11 15 2 24 72 93
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Monday’s Results
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis 4, Chicago 0
Anaheim 4, Los Angeles 2
Tuesday’s Results
Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Boston 2, Carolina 0
Minnesota 4, Florida 2
Arizona 4, Columbus 2
Vegas 4, New Jersey 3
Philadelphia 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2, OT
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 1
Ottawa at Vancouver, late
Washington at San Jose, late
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Toronto, 7
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30
Washington at Los Angeles, 10
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7
Colorado at Montreal, 7
San Jose at Carolina, 7
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30
Buffalo at Calgary, 9
Friday’s Games
Chicago at New Jersey, 7
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 9
Washington at Anaheim, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8
Saturday’s Games
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30
SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4
SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4
ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8
Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
USA Today Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (24) 8-0 787 3
2. Louisville (5) 8-0 734 9
3. Oregon (1) 6-1 713 1
4. UConn (2) 6-0 712 4
5. Oregon State 7-0 681 5
6. Baylor 7-1 648 2
7. South Carolina 8-1 605 6
8. Mississippi State 8-1 547 8
9. Maryland 7-1 534 10
10. Florida State 7-0 519 13
11. UCLA 7-0 465 11
12. N.C. State 8-0 463 12
13. Texas A&M 5-1 424 7
14. Kentucky 7-0 370 14
15. DePaul 6-1 303 17
16. Indiana 6-1 293 23
17. Gonzaga 6-1 235 21
18. Missouri State 7-1 225 19
19. Tennessee 7-0 187 25
19. Arizona 8-0 187 22
21. Michigan State 6-1 186 15
22. Miami 5-2 138 18
23. Arkansas 7-1 125 24
24. South Dakota 7-1 80 —
25. Michigan 6-1 53 —
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 49, LSU 42, Florida Gulf Coast 26, Oklahoma State 14, Arizona State 12, West Virginia 8, Minnesota 8, South Florida 6, Purdue 5, Princeton 4, Northwestern 3, Notre Dame 2, Marquette 2, Green Bay 2, New Mexico 1, Iowa State 1, Creighton 1.
Tuesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
American U. 85, UMBC 61
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, Quinnipiac 77
Hobart 66, St. John Fisher 59
Iowa 68, Syracuse 54
Lafayette 94, Saint Joseph’s 71
Northwestern 82, Boston College 64
Rider 89, Bucknell 69
St. John’s 79, St. Peter’s 69
Yeshiva 85, St. Joseph’s (NY) 51
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 90, St. Andrews 58
Belmont 80, Lipscomb 75
Belmont Abbey 86, Chowan 76
Butler 67, Mississippi 58
Coppin St. 85, East Carolina 75
Gardner-Webb 73, Coker 59
George Mason 67, Jacksonville St. 60
Georgia St. 83, Dartmouth 80
Louisville 58, Michigan 43
Middle Tennessee 86, Columbia International 38
Richmond 80, Hampton 63
SC-Upstate 79, E. Kentucky 67
Samford 89, Auburn-Montgomery 58
Stetson 72, Bethune-Cookman 67
UNC Asheville 83, Charlotte 75
Vanderbilt 90, Buffalo 76
W. Carolina 87, Chattanooga 77
William & Mary 63, Old Dominion 46
MIDWEST
Charleston Southern 68, Missouri 60
Cincinnati 82, Vermont 73
Dayton 99, Houston Baptist 65
E. Michigan 85, Valparaiso 79
Indiana St. 71, N. Dakota St. 60
Kent St. 92, Detroit 57
Loyola of Chicago 70, Ball St. 58
Missouri St. 71, Murray St. 69
N. Kentucky 76, Miami (Ohio) 54
Oakland 72, W. Michigan 62
Wright St. 76, W. Kentucky 74
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 69, Austin Peay 61
Baylor 78, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
SMU 77, Northwestern St. 51
UTSA 89, Texas A&M-CC 67
Tuesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Md.-Eastern Shore 65, Greensboro 48
St. Joseph’s (NY) 96, Yeshiva 78
Stony Brook 66, Molloy 49
SOUTH
Campbell 72, UNC-Greensboro 64
LSU 63, Nicholls 32
Liberty 81, East Carolina 66
Stetson 80, Florida National 37
UAB 76, Samford 69
Wingate 73, Lenoir-Rhyne 67
Youngstown St. 72, E. Kentucky 63
MIDWEST
Kansas St. 85, Incarnate Word 41
Kent St. 81, St. Bonaventure 58
Murray St. 61, Evansville 59
S. Illinois 70, UT Martin 59
Saint Louis 76, SE Missouri 61
Toledo 53, Belmont 48
SOUTHWEST
Sam Houston St. 114, Jarvis Christian 46
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 88, Utah Valley 61
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Mitch Maier director of baseball operations.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jake Diekman on a two-year contract and RHP Jordan Weems and OF Dillon Thomas on minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract.
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Steve Sanders assistant general manager.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Promoted Patrick Elkins to major league internal player strategist, Tony Ferreira manager/player development, Emily Wiebe to manager/player development and performance and Joseph Quezada to manager/international operations.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Tyler Anderson on a one-year contract.
Basketball
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Brandon Goodwin to College Park (NBAGL).
Women’s NBA
WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Promoted player development assistant Asjha Jones to assistant coach.
NBA G League
AGUA CALIENTE CLIPPERS — Traded the returning player rights to G Demarcus Holland and a 2020 third-round draft pick to Texas for G Xavier Rathan-Mayes.
Football
National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Fired coach Ron Rivera. Promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to interim head coach and quarterbacks coach Scott Turner offensive coordinator. Reassigned offensive coordinator Norv Turner to special assistant to the head coach.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived WR Damion Willis. Activated WR John Ross III from IR.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Released DE Chris Smith. Released S A.J. Howard from the practice squad. Signed DT Justin Zimmer from Atlanta’s practice squad and DE Trevon Young to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed QB Brett Rypien to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Jason Cabinda from the practice squad and WR Victor Bolden to the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Claimed RB Tyler Ervin off waivers from Jacksonville.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Released TE Jerell Adams from the practice squad. Signed LB Nate Hall to the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Placed WR Chester Rogers on IR. Signed WR Chad Williams from the practice squad and WR Malik Henry to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB Breon Borders. Signed CB Parry Nickerson from the practice squad and RB Paul Perkins to the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Kalen Ballage on injured reserve. Claimed RB Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona and WR receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland. Waived S Montre Hartage.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed LB Reshard Cliett to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed LB C.J. Mosley on IR. Claimed S Bennett Jackson off waivers from Baltimore.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived WR Mack Hollins. Signed G Sua Opeta from the practice squad and DT Kevin Wilkins to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released C Patrick Morris. Activated C Maurkice Pouncey and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived PK Chase McLaughlin. Released OL Will Holden from the practice squad. Signed WR Chris Thompson to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived C Hroniss Grasu. Claimed CB Tremaine Brock off waivers from Arizona.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WRs Devin Lucien and ArDarius Stewart and RB James Williams to futures contracts.
Hockey
National Hockey League
NHL/NHLPA — C Matt Stajan announced his retirement.
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned LW Max Jones to San Diego (AHL). Recalled LW Max Comtois and D Josh Mahura from San Diego.
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned F Curtis Lazar to Rochester (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned LW Taro Hirose and RW Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Fired coach John Hynes. Named Alain Nasreddine interim coach and Peter Horachek assistant coach.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded F Chandler Stephenson to Vegas for a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Milwaukee F Lukas Craggs two games and Toronto F Egor Korshkov one game.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Brandon Anselmini to a professional tryout.
SAN DIEGO GULLS — Recalled LW Brent Gates Jr. from Tulsa (ECHL).
Lacrosse
National Lacrosse League
BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed F JP Kealey to the practice squad.
Soccer
MLS — Fined Toronto F Jozy Altidore for criticizing match officials following his team
College
GEORGETOWN — Announced G James Akinjo and F Josh LeBlanc have been removed from the men’s basketball team.
IOWA STATE — Agreed to terms with football coach Matt Campbell on a one-year contract extension through 2025.
JACKSONVILLE — Announced it is discontinuing its football program.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday’s Events
Prep Bowling
Fremont Ross vs. Fostoria, Seneca Lanes, 4