PEMBERVILLE — Fostoria’s boys basketball team turned a 25-16 first-quarter deficit around in a hurry Tuesday as the Redmen rolled past Eastwood 69-48 in a Northern Buckeye Conference game.

Fostoria (2-0, 1-0 NBC) used a 34-10 advantage in the second half to post the win.

Eastwood fell to 1-1, 0-1 NBC.

Complete scoring results were not accurately reported before deadline.

ELMWOOD 44

WOODMORE 38

ELMORE — Elmwood’s Bryce Reynolds hit three 3-pointers in his game-high 17-point night as the Royals fended off Woodmore 44-38 for a Northern Buckeye Conference boys basketball win Tuesday.

Reynolds also grabbed six rebounds as the only player scoring in double figures for the Royals (2-0, 1-0 NBC). Kobe Shank added five points and six rebounds.

Hunter Allen had 15 points and three 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats (1-1, 0-1).

ELMWOOD (2-0, 1-0 NBC)

Childress 1-0–2, Lawson 0-3–3, Plouck 4-0–8, Lentz 0-1–1, Abke 2-0–6, Shank 1-3–5, Reynolds 5-4–17, Beck 1-0–2. TOTALS: 14 11 — 44.

wOODMORE (1-1, 0-1 NBC)

Hunt 0-1–1, Koenig 3-7–13, Miller 1-0–2, McNair 0-3–3, Babka 0-2–2, Melter 1-0–2, Betancourt 1-0–2, Allen 5-0–13. TOTALS: 11 13 — 38.

Elmwood 4 17 11 12 — 44

Woodmore 11 7 10 10 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 5 (Reynolds 3, Abke 2); Woodmore 3 (Allen 3).

Girls basketball

ARCADIA 54

RIDGEMONT 34

ARCADIA — Reagan Pratt scored a game-high 17 points as Arcadia defeated Ridgemont 54-34 in a nonleague girls basketball matchup Tuesday.

Samantha Burnett added 10 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Redskins (3-0), who jumped out to a 17-5 first-quarter lead.

Jennifer Jordan had nine points to lead the Golden Gophers (1-2).

RIDGEMONT (1-2)

Nelson 1-0–3, Martino 2-0–5, Howland 2-2–7, Cromer 2-0–5, Shoffner 1-3–5, Jordan 2-4–9. TOTALS: 10 9-14 — 34.

ARCADIA (3-0)

Burnett 4-0–10, Pratt 6-3–17, Golden 1-0–2, Le. Rodriguez 4-0–8, Mundy 1-0–2, Cramer 3-1–8, Ward 2-2–7. TOTALS: 21-67 6-13 — 54.

Ridgemont 5 10 10 9 — 34

Arcadia 17 15 13 9 — 54

3-Point GOALS: Ridgemont 5 (Nelson, Martino, Howland, Cromer & Jordan 1); Arcadia 6-21 (Burnett & Pratt 2, Cramer & Ward).

rebounds: Arcadia 32 (Le. Rodriguez 9).

turnovers: Arcadia 12.

junior varsity: Arcadia def. Fremont Ross freshmen, 33-22.

MARION ELGIN 53

VANLUE 20

MARION — Emma Biller had seven points and a team-best 11 rebounds Tuesday but Vanlue dropped a nonconference girls basketball game 53-20 to Marion Elgin.

Emma Franks also scored seven points for Vanlue (2-2) and grabbed six rebounds. Audrey Phillips scored four points with three steals.

Bekah Muselin led Marion Elgin (2-2) with 17 points.

vanlue (2-2)

Franks 1-4–7, Price 0-2–2, Phillips 1-2–4, Biller 3-1″”7. TOTALS: 5-47 9-19 — 20.

Marion Elgin (2-2)

Matthews 3-0–6, Dillon 1-2–4, Brown 1-0–2, Haefer 0-2–2, Kagel 1-0–3, Schoen 4-1–9, Muselin 5-4–17, Hill 0-2–2, Nelson 4-0–8. TOTALS: 19-11–53.

Vanlue 9 3 6 2 — 20

Marion Elgin 17 12 7 17 — 53

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 1-19 (Franks); Marion Elgin 4 (Muselin 3, Kagel).

rebounds: Vanlue 32 (Biller 11).

turnovers: Vanlue 20.

junior varsity: Marion Elgin, 34-14.