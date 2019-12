Lakota senior Trevor Franks earned all-Ohio honors as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association released its Division IV and Division V teams on Monday.

Franks, a 5-foot-9, 175 running back, was named second-team in Division V. He was previously named first team all-Northwest District at running back.

The Division II and III All-Ohio teams will be announced today, followed by the Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award on Wednesday.