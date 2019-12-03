PREP FOOTBALL
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Division VI
Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Division III
Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division I
Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division VII
Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division V
Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday’s Results
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior 58, Oregon Clay 54
Tol. Cent. Catholic 84, Findlay 60
Toledo Notre Dame 63, Toledo St. Ursula 38
Toledo Whitmer 45, Fremont Ross 14
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher 61, Toledo Scott 38
Toledo Woodward 36, Toledo Waite 24
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville 84, Mansfield Christian 26
Other NW Ohio Games
Anna 53, Sidney Lehman 23
Bellefontaine 47, Riverside 32
Delphos St. John’s 67, Lima Cent. Cath. 53
Elmwood 56, Van Buren 32
Fremont, Ind. 53, Edon 34
Hilltop 65, Tinora 62
Lorain Clearview 55, Sandusky Senior 52
Lucas at Marion Pleasant, cancelled
McComb 68, Lima Perry 21
Patrick Henry 55, Fairview 42
St. Henry 56, Ansonia 21
Swanton 78, Cardinal Stritch 22
Woodmore 62, Northwood 26
Wooster Senior 67, Massillon Washington 63, OT
Wooster Triway 53, Mansfield Madison 39
Around Ohio
Alliance Marlington 36, Can. South 28
Bay Village Bay 68, Elyria 33
Beallsville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50
Belpre 48, Racine Southern 30
Bristol 70, Warren Lordstown 26
Brookfield 62, Lisbon David Anderson 40
Chillicothe 39, Hillsboro 29
Cin. Seven Hills 67, Hamilton New Miami 6
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49, Proctorville Fairland 48
Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Cols. Briggs 35
Cols. Grandview Hts. 36, London Madison Plains 34
Cols. Patriot Prep 37, Cols. Horizon Science 30
Columbiana Crestview 39, Girard 37
Day. Carroll 54, Cin. Wyoming 29
Delaware Christian 64, Cols. Centennial 39
Elyria Cath. 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 33
Fayetteville-Perry 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 23
Franklin Furnace Green 57, Portsmouth Clay 50
Genoa Christian 37, Ohio Deaf 15
Glouster Trimble 57, Reedsville Eastern 45
Heartland Christian 48, Sebring McKinley 45
Howard E. Knox 52, Newcomerstown 23
Ironton 63, Gallipolis Gallia 23
Ironton St. Joseph 51, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Kettering Fairmont 46, Middletown Fenwick 22
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Cortland Lakeview 43
Leesburg Fairfield 71, W. Union 33
Lorain 65, N. Olmsted 35
Mantua Crestwood 63, Akr. East 40
McDermott Scioto NW 64, Beaver Eastern 50
Morrow Little Miami 67, Goshen 30
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52, E. Palestine 38
New Boston Glenwood 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 29
Newark Cath. 51, Cols. Cristo Rey 24
Notre Dame Academy 63, Tol. St. Ursula 38
Oberlin 49, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 39
Peebles 54, Manchester 42
Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Latham Western 22
Portsmouth W. 46, Southeastern 37
S. Point 62, Portsmouth 23
Salem 46, Hanoverton United 32
Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Lynchburg-Clay 44
Seaman N. Adams 60, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 23
Spring. Shawnee 54, Xenia 51
Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Crown City S. Gallia 36
Struthers 59, Youngs. Chaney High School 38
Waverly 49, S. Webster 37
Williamsburg 44, Bethel-Tate 39
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Shadyside 47
Wooster 67, Massillon Washington 63, 0
Yellow Springs 55, Spring. NE 39
Youngs. Liberty 83, Niles McKinley 33
Youngs. Valley Christian 49, New Middletown Spring. 46
Tuesday’s Games
Northern 10 Conference
Buckeye Central at Wynford
Ridgedale at Bucyrus
Seneca East at Carey
Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford
Sandusky Bay Conference River Division
Danbury at Gibsonburg
Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel
Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota
Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Anthony Wayne
Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview
Springfield at Napoleon
Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
Galion Senior at Ontario
Firelands Conference
Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at Fayette
Montpelier at North Central
Stryker at Pettisville
Other NW Ohio Games
Ada at Hardin Northern
Anna at New Bremen
Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson
Archbold at Fairview
Castalia Margaretta at Clyde
Continental at Columbus Grove
Cory-Rawson at Miller City
Crestline at Jeromesville Hillsdale
Delta at Ottawa Hills
Edgerton at Wauseon
Elida at Spencerville
Hicksville at Paulding
Kalida at Coldwater
Lake at Port Clinton
Liberty Center at Holgate
Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready
Oak Harbor at Toledo Christian
Ottoville at Fort Jennings
Parkway at Convoy Crestview
Ridgemont at Arcadia
Rittman at Kidron Central Christian
Shelby at Ashland Senior
Van Wert at Marion Local
Vanlue at Elgin
Vermilion at Milan Edison
Wayne Trace at Bryan
Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center
Westerville South at Lexington
Willard at Bellevue
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo City League
Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher
Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Rogers
Other NW Ohio Games
Clear Fork at Fredericktown
Mansfield St. Peter’s at Riverdale
Pataskala Licking Heights at Mount Vernon
River Valley at Cardington Lincoln
PREP Boys Basketball
Monday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 47
Bellevue 39, Port Clinton 37
Evergreen 44, Ottawa Hills 43
Ridgedale 62, Cristo Rey Columbus 38
Around Ohio
Calvary Christian, Ky. 73, Cin. Immaculate Conception 39
Cols. Centennial 68, Hilliard Davidson 58
Horizon Science 68, Cols. International 59
Newton Falls 66, Ravenna 44
Parma Normandy 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37
Tuesday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Francis
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Woodmore
Fostoria Senior at Eastwood
Otsego at Genoa
Rossford at Lake
Other NW Ohio Games
Cory-Rawson at Lima Perry
Elgin at Mount Gilead
Gibsonburg at Northwood
Heritage Christian at Wayside Christian
Kenton at Marion Harding
Maumee Valley Country Day at Edon
North Union at Marion Pleasant
Olentangy Berlin at River Valley
Rittman at Kidron Central Christian
Riverdale at Mohawk
South Central at Clear Fork
Sparta Highland at Mount Vernon
Springfield at Toledo Bowsher
Strongsville at Wooster Senior
Toledo Waite at Tol. Cent. Catholic
Toledo Woodward at Findlay
Troy Christian at Versailles
Upper Scioto Valley at Delphos St. John’s
Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine
West Holmes at River View
Wednesday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Arcadia at Lakota
Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 15 4 .789 —
Boston 14 5 .737 1
Philadelphia 15 6 .714 1
Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5½
New York 4 17 .190 12
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 14 5 .737 —
Orlando 8 11 .421 6
Charlotte 8 14 .364 7½
Washington 6 12 .333 7½
Atlanta 5 16 .238 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 3 .857 —
Indiana 13 7 .650 4½
Detroit 7 13 .350 10½
Chicago 6 14 .300 11½
Cleveland 5 14 .263 12
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 13 6 .684 —
Houston 13 6 .684 —
San Antonio 7 14 .333 7
Memphis 6 14 .300 7½
New Orleans 6 14 .300 7½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 4 .765 —
Utah 12 9 .571 3
Minnesota 10 9 .526 4
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6
Portland 8 12 .400 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 17 3 .850 —
L.A. Clippers 15 6 .714 2½
Phoenix 9 10 .474 7½
Sacramento 8 10 .444 8
Golden State 4 18 .182 14
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Miami 109, Brooklyn 106
Boston 113, New York 104
Memphis 115, Minnesota 107
Dallas 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Detroit 132, San Antonio 98
Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 104
Orlando 100, Golden State 96
Toronto 130, Utah 110
L.A. Clippers 150, Washington 125
Monday’s Results
Philadelphia 103, Utah 94
Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104
Atlanta 104, Golden State 79
Indiana 117, Memphis 104
Milwaukee 132, New York 88
Chicago at Sacramento, late
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7
Orlando at Washington, 7
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30
Miami at Toronto, 7:30
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 7
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7
Phoenix at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Miami at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8
Memphis at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Portland, 10
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7
Denver at New York, 7:30
Houston at Toronto, 7:30
Phoenix at New Orleans, 8
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 27 19 3 5 43 99 65
Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93
Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83
Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92
Montreal 27 11 10 6 28 89 96
Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79
Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84
Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83
N.Y. Islanders 25 18 5 2 38 75 59
Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78
Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76
Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78
N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87
Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80
New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 66 97
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 28 17 5 6 40 86 75
Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75
Winnipeg 27 16 10 1 33 77 76
Dallas 28 15 10 3 33 75 68
Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85
Minnesota 27 12 11 4 28 79 86
Chicago 26 10 11 5 25 74 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84
Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67
Vegas 29 14 11 4 32 87 82
San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91
Vancouver 28 13 11 4 30 92 84
Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86
Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82
Los Angeles 27 11 14 2 24 70 89
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO
Boston 3, Montreal 1
Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2
Monday’s Results
Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1
St. Louis at Chicago, late
Los Angeles at Anaheim, late
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7
Carolina at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Florida, 7
Arizona at Columbus, 7
Vegas at New Jersey, 7
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10
Washington at San Jose, 10:30
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Toronto, 7
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8
Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30
Washington at Los Angeles, 10
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7
Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7
N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7
Chicago at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7
Colorado at Montreal, 7
San Jose at Carolina, 7
Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30
Buffalo at Calgary, 9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Game
Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8
Saturday’s Games
Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon
Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30
American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30
SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4
SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4
ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30
Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8
Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon
Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4
Saturday, Dec. 14
Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.
Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Semifinals
Saturday’s Games
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
The AP Top Twenty Five
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1,599 2
2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1,497 4
3. Maryland 8-0 1,446 5
4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1,429 –
5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1,424 7
6. Ohio St. 7-0 1,244 10
7. North Carolina 6-1 1,162 6
8. Kentucky 6-1 1,096 9
9. Gonzaga 8-1 1,095 8
10. Duke 7-1 1,083 1
11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3
12. Arizona 9-0 875 14
13. Oregon 6-2 785 11
14. Auburn 7-0 698 18
15. Memphis 6-1 652 16
16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13
17. Florida St. 7-1 562 –
18. Baylor 5-1 466 19
19. Dayton 5-1 386 –
20. Colorado 6-0 371 21
21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17
22. Washington 5-1 222 23
23. Villanova 5-2 192 22
24. Butler 7-0 165 –
25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15
Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.
USA Today Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Louisville (25) 7-0 790 2
2. Virginia (2) 7-0 720 6
3. Kansas (1) 6-1 719 5
4. Maryland (2) 8-0 693 8
5. Michigan (1) 7-0 647 —
6. Ohio State (1) 7-0 641 9
7. North Carolina 6-1 567 4
8. Duke 7-1 548 1
9. Gonzaga 8-1 513 7
10. Kentucky 6-1 507 11
11. Arizona 9-0 484 14
12. Michigan State 5-2 481 3
13. Auburn 7-0 395 17
14. Oregon 6-2 312 10
15. Seton Hall 6-2 285 13
16. Baylor 5-1 269 18
17. Dayton 5-1 258 —
18. Memphis 6-1 231 20
19. Florida State 7-1 207 —
20. Tennessee 6-1 198 16
21. Colorado 6-0 149 24
22. Villanova 5-2 143 21
23. Washington 5-1 126 22
24. Butler 7-0 79 —
25. Oklahoma State 7-0 68 —
Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 62, Florida 60, Xavier 59, Texas Tech 30, Saint Mary’s 26, VCU 23, San Diego State 19, Purdue 17, Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 12, DePaul 12, Kansas State 10, Arkansas 8, Wichita State 4, Texas 3, Indiana 3, Stanford 2, Penn State 2, Tulane 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.
The AP Women’s Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. Stanford (23) 8-0 740 3
2. Louisville (5) 8-0 708 8
3. Oregon 6-1 662 1
4. UConn (2) 6-0 657 4
5. Oregon St. 7-0 623 7
6. South Carolina 8-1 609 5
7. Baylor 7-1 597 2
8. Florida St. 7-0 517 12
9. Maryland 7-1 507 9
10. Mississippi St. 8-1 472 10
11. UCLA 7-0 430 11
12. Texas A&M 5-1 429 6
13. NC State 8-0 397 12
14. Indiana 6-1 368 17
15. Kentucky 7-0 367 14
16. DePaul 6-1 291 16
17. Tennessee 7-0 230 20
18. Gonzaga 6-1 218 22
19. Michigan St. 6-1 184 15
20. Arizona 7-0 182 24
21. Miami 5-2 144 19
22. Missouri St. 7-1 101 –
23. Arkansas 7-1 94 25
24. Michigan 6-1 42 –
25. LSU 7-1 41 –
Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1.
Monday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Bates 82, Johnson & Wales (RI) 74
Bryant 60, Navy 45
Cobleskill at Delhi, ppd.
DeSales at Montclair St., ppd.
Delaware 84, Columbia 76
Gwynedd-Mercy 72, Goucher 51
Mansfield at Mercy, ppd.
Mass.-Dartmouth 94, Bridgewater (Mass.) 84
New England 95, Maine Maritime 79
St. Lawrence 83, Oswego St. 82
Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47
Wilson at Centenary (NJ), ppd.
SOUTH
Benedict 87, LeMoyne-Owen 74
Columbus St. 86, West Georgia 81
Delta St. 87, Blue Mountain 83
Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46
Emmanuel (Ga.) 88, Georgia College 77
Ga. Southwestern 89, Fort Valley St. 62
Hofstra 64, Canisius 57
Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67
Morehouse 98, Spring Hill 88
North Florida 93, High Point 70
South Florida 65, Furman 55
Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47
UIC 89, San Diego 83
Wofford 77, NC Central 59
Young Harris 91, Pfeiffer 82
MIDWEST
Black Hills St. 91, Dakota St. 53
Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58
Miami 81, Illinois 79
Minn. Duluth 95, St. Cloud St. 74
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66
Northeastern St. 100, SW Christian 74
Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49
Monday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49
Franklin & Marshall 74, Bryn Mawr 24
Juniata 93, Penn St.-Schuylkill 44
Mars Hill 73, Bluefield St. 55
Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35
Penn 74, Hartford 46
Regis (Mass.) 69, Wentworth 49
Shepherd 62, Alderson-Broaddus 61
Wilson at Centenary (NJ), ppd.
SOUTH
Benedict 66, LeMoyne-Owen 57
Davidson 73, High Point 63
Henderson St. 84, Midwestern St. 73
Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (NO) 49
Minn. Duluth 71, St. Cloud St. 59
NC A&T 75, St. Augustine’s 44
Paine 67, Miles 60
UNC Asheville 89, Montreat 45
Union (Tenn.) 119, Fisk 51
Virginia St. 62, Shaw 47
Warren Wilson 76, Brevard 66
West Alabama 100, Tougaloo 48
Wilmington (Ohio) 82, Earlham 68
Young Harris 93, Shorter 59
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier, INF Hanser Alberto, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Mychal Givers and INF/OF Trey Mancini on one-year contracts. Acquired LHP Easton Lucas from Miami Marlins for INF Jonathan Villar.
BOSTON RED SOX — Traded C Sandy Leon to Cleveland for RHP Adenys Bautista. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCannon on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ryan Burr, LHP Caleb Frare and INF Yolmer Sanchez. Released RHP Thyago Vieira.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Sandy Leon and UTL Andrew Velazques on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP James Hoyt and C Kevin Plawecki.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Biagini on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Aaron Sanchez.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Montgomery on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to SS Humberto Arteaga, 3B Cheslor Cuthbert, SS Erick Mejia and RHP Jesse Hahn.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined to tender a 2020 contracts to C Kevan Smith.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Trevor Hildenberger.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Allen and a player to be named from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar. Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Ryan Buchter, RHP Blake Treinen and C Josh Phegley.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Tim Beckham and OF Domingo Santana.
TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Nick Goody accepted his assignment to the club and was placed on the major league roster. Claimed RHP Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ian Gibaul and RHP Wei-Chieh Huang.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with 2B Andy Burns, OF Patrick Kivlehan and RHPs Phillippe Aumont, A.J. Cole and Justin Miller on minor league contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to C Luke Maile, RHP Derek Law and RHP Jason Adam.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Declined to tender 2020 contracts to OF Steven Souza Jr., RHP Taijuan Walker and C Caleb Joesph.
ATLANTA BRAVES – Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF/OF Charlie Culberson, C John Ryan Murphy and OF Rafael Ortega.
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jharel Cotton on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Addison Russell and LHP Danny Hultzen.
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski, RHP Trevor Bauer, RHP Matt Bowman, RHP Anthony DeSciafani, RHP/OF Michael Lorenzen and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Kevin Gausman, IF/OF Jose Peraza and RHP Jimmy Herget.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Wes Parsons.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Barnes to a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Yimi Garcia.
MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed 1B Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Tayron Guerrero and INF J.T. Riddle for assignment, then declined to tender 2020 contract to INF J.T. Riddle.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Gamel and SS Orlando Arcia on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Tyler Saladino and 3b Travis Shaw.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined to tender 2020 contract to C Elias Diaz. Agreed to terms with SS Erik Gonzalez on a one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Trevor Kelley off waivers from Boston.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Jurickson Profar on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Pedro Avila and RHP Miguel Diaz.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Wandy Peralta and IF Donovan Solano on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Rico Garcia, OF Kevin Pillrd and OF Joey Rickard.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Difo and RHP Hunter Strickland on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, SS Trea Turner, RHP Joe Ross and OF Michael A. Taylor on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Javy Guerra and RHP Koda Glover.
Football
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Tramaine Brock Sr. and RB Zach Zenner.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel. Activated Matt Bosher from IR. Assigned OL Chris Lindstrom to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on IR.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tremon Smith.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed DL Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia. Released K Kai Forbath.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated LB Marquel Lee. Waived WR Trevor Davis.
Hockey
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from San Diego (AHL).
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.
American Hockey League
AHL — Suspended Belleville D Jonathan Aspirot for two games for a cross-checking incident during a Nov. 29 game at Binghamton.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Brooks Lennon from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.
FC DALLAS — Traded F Dominique Badji to Nashville SC for $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money and $175,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money.
College
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the football field celebrating a 48-45 win over Alabama on Nov. 30.
BUCKNELL — Named Michelle Manning senior associate director of athletics for administration.
NORTH TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.
OLD DOMINION — Announced the resignation of football coach Bobby Wilder.
SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced senior QB Jake Bentley is leaving the program and will transfer.
UNLV — Named Lauren Jordan assistant swimming coach.
WASHINGTON — Announced the resignation of football coach Chris Petersen. Promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to head football coach.
LOCAL SPORTS
Monday’s Results
Junior High Boys Basketball
(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 36, Sandusky St. Mary’s 11
(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 49, Sandusky St. Mary’s 43