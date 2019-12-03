PREP FOOTBALL

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division I

Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division VII

Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division V

Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday’s Results

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior 58, Oregon Clay 54

Tol. Cent. Catholic 84, Findlay 60

Toledo Notre Dame 63, Toledo St. Ursula 38

Toledo Whitmer 45, Fremont Ross 14

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher 61, Toledo Scott 38

Toledo Woodward 36, Toledo Waite 24

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville 84, Mansfield Christian 26

Other NW Ohio Games

Anna 53, Sidney Lehman 23

Bellefontaine 47, Riverside 32

Delphos St. John’s 67, Lima Cent. Cath. 53

Elmwood 56, Van Buren 32

Fremont, Ind. 53, Edon 34

Hilltop 65, Tinora 62

Lorain Clearview 55, Sandusky Senior 52

Lucas at Marion Pleasant, cancelled

McComb 68, Lima Perry 21

Patrick Henry 55, Fairview 42

St. Henry 56, Ansonia 21

Swanton 78, Cardinal Stritch 22

Woodmore 62, Northwood 26

Wooster Senior 67, Massillon Washington 63, OT

Wooster Triway 53, Mansfield Madison 39

Around Ohio

Alliance Marlington 36, Can. South 28

Bay Village Bay 68, Elyria 33

Beallsville 61, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 50

Belpre 48, Racine Southern 30

Bristol 70, Warren Lordstown 26

Brookfield 62, Lisbon David Anderson 40

Chillicothe 39, Hillsboro 29

Cin. Seven Hills 67, Hamilton New Miami 6

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 49, Proctorville Fairland 48

Cols. Franklin Hts. 53, Cols. Briggs 35

Cols. Grandview Hts. 36, London Madison Plains 34

Cols. Patriot Prep 37, Cols. Horizon Science 30

Columbiana Crestview 39, Girard 37

Day. Carroll 54, Cin. Wyoming 29

Delaware Christian 64, Cols. Centennial 39

Elyria Cath. 59, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 33

Fayetteville-Perry 78, Mowrystown Whiteoak 23

Franklin Furnace Green 57, Portsmouth Clay 50

Genoa Christian 37, Ohio Deaf 15

Glouster Trimble 57, Reedsville Eastern 45

Heartland Christian 48, Sebring McKinley 45

Howard E. Knox 52, Newcomerstown 23

Ironton 63, Gallipolis Gallia 23

Ironton St. Joseph 51, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Kettering Fairmont 46, Middletown Fenwick 22

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Cortland Lakeview 43

Leesburg Fairfield 71, W. Union 33

Lorain 65, N. Olmsted 35

Mantua Crestwood 63, Akr. East 40

McDermott Scioto NW 64, Beaver Eastern 50

Morrow Little Miami 67, Goshen 30

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 52, E. Palestine 38

New Boston Glenwood 56, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 29

Newark Cath. 51, Cols. Cristo Rey 24

Notre Dame Academy 63, Tol. St. Ursula 38

Oberlin 49, Cle. St. Martin De Porres 39

Peebles 54, Manchester 42

Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Latham Western 22

Portsmouth W. 46, Southeastern 37

S. Point 62, Portsmouth 23

Salem 46, Hanoverton United 32

Sardinia Eastern Brown 69, Lynchburg-Clay 44

Seaman N. Adams 60, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 23

Spring. Shawnee 54, Xenia 51

Stewart Federal Hocking 58, Crown City S. Gallia 36

Struthers 59, Youngs. Chaney High School 38

Waverly 49, S. Webster 37

Williamsburg 44, Bethel-Tate 39

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 55, Shadyside 47

Wooster 67, Massillon Washington 63, 0

Yellow Springs 55, Spring. NE 39

Youngs. Liberty 83, Niles McKinley 33

Youngs. Valley Christian 49, New Middletown Spring. 46

Tuesday’s Games

Northern 10 Conference

Buckeye Central at Wynford

Ridgedale at Bucyrus

Seneca East at Carey

Upper Sandusky at Colonel Crawford

Sandusky Bay Conference River Division

Danbury at Gibsonburg

Fremont St. Joseph at New Riegel

Sandusky St. Mary at Lakota

Tiffin Calvert at Old Fort

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Anthony Wayne

Perrysburg at Sylvania Northview

Springfield at Napoleon

Sylvania Southview at Bowling Green

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Galion Senior at Ontario

Firelands Conference

Norwalk St. Paul at Ashland Crestview

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at Fayette

Montpelier at North Central

Stryker at Pettisville

Other NW Ohio Games

Ada at Hardin Northern

Anna at New Bremen

Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson

Archbold at Fairview

Castalia Margaretta at Clyde

Continental at Columbus Grove

Cory-Rawson at Miller City

Crestline at Jeromesville Hillsdale

Delta at Ottawa Hills

Edgerton at Wauseon

Elida at Spencerville

Hicksville at Paulding

Kalida at Coldwater

Lake at Port Clinton

Liberty Center at Holgate

Marion Pleasant at Columbus Bishop Ready

Oak Harbor at Toledo Christian

Ottoville at Fort Jennings

Parkway at Convoy Crestview

Ridgemont at Arcadia

Rittman at Kidron Central Christian

Shelby at Ashland Senior

Van Wert at Marion Local

Vanlue at Elgin

Vermilion at Milan Edison

Wayne Trace at Bryan

Waynesfield-Goshen at Jackson Center

Westerville South at Lexington

Willard at Bellevue

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo City League

Toledo Start at Toledo Bowsher

Toledo Waite at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Rogers

Other NW Ohio Games

Clear Fork at Fredericktown

Mansfield St. Peter’s at Riverdale

Pataskala Licking Heights at Mount Vernon

River Valley at Cardington Lincoln

PREP Boys Basketball

Monday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview 64, Mansfield Temple Christian 47

Bellevue 39, Port Clinton 37

Evergreen 44, Ottawa Hills 43

Ridgedale 62, Cristo Rey Columbus 38

Around Ohio

Calvary Christian, Ky. 73, Cin. Immaculate Conception 39

Cols. Centennial 68, Hilliard Davidson 58

Horizon Science 68, Cols. International 59

Newton Falls 66, Ravenna 44

Parma Normandy 59, Garfield Hts. Trinity 37

Tuesday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Oregon Clay at Toledo St. Francis

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Woodmore

Fostoria Senior at Eastwood

Otsego at Genoa

Rossford at Lake

Other NW Ohio Games

Cory-Rawson at Lima Perry

Elgin at Mount Gilead

Gibsonburg at Northwood

Heritage Christian at Wayside Christian

Kenton at Marion Harding

Maumee Valley Country Day at Edon

North Union at Marion Pleasant

Olentangy Berlin at River Valley

Rittman at Kidron Central Christian

Riverdale at Mohawk

South Central at Clear Fork

Sparta Highland at Mount Vernon

Springfield at Toledo Bowsher

Strongsville at Wooster Senior

Toledo Waite at Tol. Cent. Catholic

Toledo Woodward at Findlay

Troy Christian at Versailles

Upper Scioto Valley at Delphos St. John’s

Wapakoneta at Bellefontaine

West Holmes at River View

Wednesday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Arcadia at Lakota

Galion Senior at Upper Sandusky

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 15 4 .789 —

Boston 14 5 .737 1

Philadelphia 15 6 .714 1

Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5½

New York 4 17 .190 12

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 14 5 .737 —

Orlando 8 11 .421 6

Charlotte 8 14 .364 7½

Washington 6 12 .333 7½

Atlanta 5 16 .238 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 18 3 .857 —

Indiana 13 7 .650 4½

Detroit 7 13 .350 10½

Chicago 6 14 .300 11½

Cleveland 5 14 .263 12

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 13 6 .684 —

Houston 13 6 .684 —

San Antonio 7 14 .333 7

Memphis 6 14 .300 7½

New Orleans 6 14 .300 7½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 13 4 .765 —

Utah 12 9 .571 3

Minnesota 10 9 .526 4

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6

Portland 8 12 .400 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 17 3 .850 —

L.A. Clippers 15 6 .714 2½

Phoenix 9 10 .474 7½

Sacramento 8 10 .444 8

Golden State 4 18 .182 14

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Miami 109, Brooklyn 106

Boston 113, New York 104

Memphis 115, Minnesota 107

Dallas 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Detroit 132, San Antonio 98

Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 104

Orlando 100, Golden State 96

Toronto 130, Utah 110

L.A. Clippers 150, Washington 125

Monday’s Results

Philadelphia 103, Utah 94

Phoenix 109, Charlotte 104

Atlanta 104, Golden State 79

Indiana 117, Memphis 104

Milwaukee 132, New York 88

Chicago at Sacramento, late

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7

Orlando at Washington, 7

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30

Miami at Toronto, 7:30

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 7

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7

Phoenix at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Miami at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8

Memphis at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Portland, 10

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7

Denver at New York, 7:30

Houston at Toronto, 7:30

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 27 19 3 5 43 99 65

Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93

Buffalo 28 13 10 5 31 85 83

Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92

Montreal 27 11 10 6 28 89 96

Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79

Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84

Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83

N.Y. Islanders 25 18 5 2 38 75 59

Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78

Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76

Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78

N.Y. Rangers 26 13 10 3 29 84 87

Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80

New Jersey 26 9 13 4 22 66 97

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 28 17 5 6 40 86 75

Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75

Winnipeg 27 16 10 1 33 77 76

Dallas 28 15 10 3 33 75 68

Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85

Minnesota 27 12 11 4 28 79 86

Chicago 26 10 11 5 25 74 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 29 17 9 3 37 91 84

Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67

Vegas 29 14 11 4 32 87 82

San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91

Vancouver 28 13 11 4 30 92 84

Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86

Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82

Los Angeles 27 11 14 2 24 70 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO

Boston 3, Montreal 1

Edmonton 3, Vancouver 2

Monday’s Results

Vegas 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Buffalo 7, New Jersey 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 1

St. Louis at Chicago, late

Los Angeles at Anaheim, late

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7

Carolina at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Florida, 7

Arizona at Columbus, 7

Vegas at New Jersey, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10

Washington at San Jose, 10:30

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Toronto, 7

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 8

Ottawa at Edmonton, 9:30

Washington at Los Angeles, 10

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7

Vegas vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 7

Chicago at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7

Colorado at Montreal, 7

San Jose at Carolina, 7

Winnipeg at Dallas, 8:30

Buffalo at Calgary, 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Game

Pac-12 Championship: Oregon (10-2) vs. Utah (11-1) at Santa Clara, Calif., 8

Saturday’s Games

Sun Belt Championship: Louisiana-Lafayette (10-2) at Appalachian St. (11-1), Noon

Conference USA Championship: UAB (9-3) at FAU (9-3), 1:30

American Athletic Championship: Cincinnati (10-2) at Memphis (11-1), 3:30

SEC Championship: LSU (12-0) vs. Georgia (11-1) at Atlanta, 4

SWAC Championship: Southern (8-4) at Alcorn St. (8-3), 4

ACC Championship: Clemson (12-0) vs. Virginia (9-3) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:30

Mid-American Championship: Miami (Ohio) (7-5) vs. Central Michigan (8-4) at Detroit, Noon

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State (12-0) vs. Wisconsin (10-2) at Indianapolis, 8

Big 12 Championship: Baylor (11-1) vs. Oklahoma (11-1) at Arlington, Texas, Noon

Mountain West Championship: Hawaii (9-4) at Boise State (11-1), 4

Saturday, Dec. 14

Army (5-7) vs. Navy (9-2) at Philadelphia, 3

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 1 p.m.

Wisconsin-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), 1 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Semifinals

Saturday’s Games

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The AP Top Twenty Five

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (48) 7-0 1,599 2

2. Kansas (3) 6-1 1,497 4

3. Maryland 8-0 1,446 5

4. Michigan (9) 7-0 1,429 –

5. Virginia (5) 7-0 1,424 7

6. Ohio St. 7-0 1,244 10

7. North Carolina 6-1 1,162 6

8. Kentucky 6-1 1,096 9

9. Gonzaga 8-1 1,095 8

10. Duke 7-1 1,083 1

11. Michigan St. 5-2 964 3

12. Arizona 9-0 875 14

13. Oregon 6-2 785 11

14. Auburn 7-0 698 18

15. Memphis 6-1 652 16

16. Seton Hall 6-2 629 13

17. Florida St. 7-1 562 –

18. Baylor 5-1 466 19

19. Dayton 5-1 386 –

20. Colorado 6-0 371 21

21. Tennessee 6-1 331 17

22. Washington 5-1 222 23

23. Villanova 5-2 192 22

24. Butler 7-0 165 –

25. Utah St. 7-1 112 15

Others receiving votes: Florida 111, Xavier 91, San Diego St. 89, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, Oklahoma St. 85, Texas Tech 43, West Virginia 28, Purdue 24, DePaul 18, Arkansas 17, Indiana 13, Penn St. 9, Stephen F Austin 7, Oklahoma 6, Liberty 5, Notre Dame 2, Richmond 2, VCU 2, SMU 1, Delaware 1.

USA Today Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Louisville (25) 7-0 790 2

2. Virginia (2) 7-0 720 6

3. Kansas (1) 6-1 719 5

4. Maryland (2) 8-0 693 8

5. Michigan (1) 7-0 647 —

6. Ohio State (1) 7-0 641 9

7. North Carolina 6-1 567 4

8. Duke 7-1 548 1

9. Gonzaga 8-1 513 7

10. Kentucky 6-1 507 11

11. Arizona 9-0 484 14

12. Michigan State 5-2 481 3

13. Auburn 7-0 395 17

14. Oregon 6-2 312 10

15. Seton Hall 6-2 285 13

16. Baylor 5-1 269 18

17. Dayton 5-1 258 —

18. Memphis 6-1 231 20

19. Florida State 7-1 207 —

20. Tennessee 6-1 198 16

21. Colorado 6-0 149 24

22. Villanova 5-2 143 21

23. Washington 5-1 126 22

24. Butler 7-0 79 —

25. Oklahoma State 7-0 68 —

Others Receiving Votes: Utah State 62, Florida 60, Xavier 59, Texas Tech 30, Saint Mary’s 26, VCU 23, San Diego State 19, Purdue 17, Oklahoma 16, West Virginia 12, DePaul 12, Kansas State 10, Arkansas 8, Wichita State 4, Texas 3, Indiana 3, Stanford 2, Penn State 2, Tulane 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.

The AP Women’s Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. Stanford (23) 8-0 740 3

2. Louisville (5) 8-0 708 8

3. Oregon 6-1 662 1

4. UConn (2) 6-0 657 4

5. Oregon St. 7-0 623 7

6. South Carolina 8-1 609 5

7. Baylor 7-1 597 2

8. Florida St. 7-0 517 12

9. Maryland 7-1 507 9

10. Mississippi St. 8-1 472 10

11. UCLA 7-0 430 11

12. Texas A&M 5-1 429 6

13. NC State 8-0 397 12

14. Indiana 6-1 368 17

15. Kentucky 7-0 367 14

16. DePaul 6-1 291 16

17. Tennessee 7-0 230 20

18. Gonzaga 6-1 218 22

19. Michigan St. 6-1 184 15

20. Arizona 7-0 182 24

21. Miami 5-2 144 19

22. Missouri St. 7-1 101 –

23. Arkansas 7-1 94 25

24. Michigan 6-1 42 –

25. LSU 7-1 41 –

Others receiving votes: Syracuse 29, Florida Gulf Coast 28, South Dakota 27, West Virginia 24, Minnesota 10, Notre Dame 5, North Carolina 5, Rutgers 3, Northwestern 3, Purdue 2, Colorado 1, Creighton 1, TCU 1, Drake 1.

Monday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Bates 82, Johnson & Wales (RI) 74

Bryant 60, Navy 45

Cobleskill at Delhi, ppd.

DeSales at Montclair St., ppd.

Delaware 84, Columbia 76

Gwynedd-Mercy 72, Goucher 51

Mansfield at Mercy, ppd.

Mass.-Dartmouth 94, Bridgewater (Mass.) 84

New England 95, Maine Maritime 79

St. Lawrence 83, Oswego St. 82

Stony Brook 65, Manhattan 47

Wilson at Centenary (NJ), ppd.

SOUTH

Benedict 87, LeMoyne-Owen 74

Columbus St. 86, West Georgia 81

Delta St. 87, Blue Mountain 83

Elon 70, Kennesaw St. 46

Emmanuel (Ga.) 88, Georgia College 77

Ga. Southwestern 89, Fort Valley St. 62

Hofstra 64, Canisius 57

Holy Cross 81, Mercer 67

Morehouse 98, Spring Hill 88

North Florida 93, High Point 70

South Florida 65, Furman 55

Tennessee Tech 86, Reinhardt 47

UIC 89, San Diego 83

Wofford 77, NC Central 59

Young Harris 91, Pfeiffer 82

MIDWEST

Black Hills St. 91, Dakota St. 53

Kansas St. 76, Florida A&M 58

Miami 81, Illinois 79

Minn. Duluth 95, St. Cloud St. 74

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 77, Texas-Arlington 66

Northeastern St. 100, SW Christian 74

Stephen F. Austin 114, Arlington Baptist 49

Monday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Cleveland St. 57, Delaware St. 49

Franklin & Marshall 74, Bryn Mawr 24

Juniata 93, Penn St.-Schuylkill 44

Mars Hill 73, Bluefield St. 55

Mass.-Lowell 55, Bryant 35

Penn 74, Hartford 46

Regis (Mass.) 69, Wentworth 49

Shepherd 62, Alderson-Broaddus 61

Wilson at Centenary (NJ), ppd.

SOUTH

Benedict 66, LeMoyne-Owen 57

Davidson 73, High Point 63

Henderson St. 84, Midwestern St. 73

Louisiana-Lafayette 62, Xavier (NO) 49

Minn. Duluth 71, St. Cloud St. 59

NC A&T 75, St. Augustine’s 44

Paine 67, Miles 60

UNC Asheville 89, Montreat 45

Union (Tenn.) 119, Fisk 51

Virginia St. 62, Shaw 47

Warren Wilson 76, Brevard 66

West Alabama 100, Tougaloo 48

Wilmington (Ohio) 82, Earlham 68

Young Harris 93, Shorter 59

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with LHP Richard Bleier, INF Hanser Alberto, RHP Dylan Bundy, RHP Miguel Castro, RHP Mychal Givers and INF/OF Trey Mancini on one-year contracts. Acquired LHP Easton Lucas from Miami Marlins for INF Jonathan Villar.

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded C Sandy Leon to Cleveland for RHP Adenys Bautista. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Marco Hernandez and LHP Josh Osich.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with C James McCannon on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ryan Burr, LHP Caleb Frare and INF Yolmer Sanchez. Released RHP Thyago Vieira.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Sandy Leon and UTL Andrew Velazques on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP James Hoyt and C Kevin Plawecki.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Biagini on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Aaron Sanchez.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Mike Montgomery on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to SS Humberto Arteaga, 3B Cheslor Cuthbert, SS Erick Mejia and RHP Jesse Hahn.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Declined to tender a 2020 contracts to C Kevan Smith.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with INF Ehire Adrianza on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to 1B C.J. Cron and RHP Trevor Hildenberger.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired C Austin Allen and a player to be named from San Diego for 2B Jurickson Profar. Agreed to terms with LHP T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Ryan Buchter, RHP Blake Treinen and C Josh Phegley.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Tim Beckham and OF Domingo Santana.

TEXAS RANGERS — Announced RHP Nick Goody accepted his assignment to the club and was placed on the major league roster. Claimed RHP Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati. Designated LHP Jeffrey Springs for assignment. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Ian Gibaul and RHP Wei-Chieh Huang.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Anthony Bass on a one-year contract. Agreed to terms with 2B Andy Burns, OF Patrick Kivlehan and RHPs Phillippe Aumont, A.J. Cole and Justin Miller on minor league contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to C Luke Maile, RHP Derek Law and RHP Jason Adam.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Declined to tender 2020 contracts to OF Steven Souza Jr., RHP Taijuan Walker and C Caleb Joesph.

ATLANTA BRAVES – Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF/OF Charlie Culberson, C John Ryan Murphy and OF Rafael Ortega.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jharel Cotton on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to INF Addison Russell and LHP Danny Hultzen.

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with OF Travis Jankowski, RHP Trevor Bauer, RHP Matt Bowman, RHP Anthony DeSciafani, RHP/OF Michael Lorenzen and C Curt Casali on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Kevin Gausman, IF/OF Jose Peraza and RHP Jimmy Herget.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Wes Parsons.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with C Austin Barnes to a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contract to RHP Yimi Garcia.

MIAMI MARLINS — Claimed 1B Jesus Aguilar off waivers from Tampa Bay. Designated RHP Tayron Guerrero and INF J.T. Riddle for assignment, then declined to tender 2020 contract to INF J.T. Riddle.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Ben Gamel and SS Orlando Arcia on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Alex Claudio, RHP Junior Guerra, RHP Jimmy Nelson, INF Tyler Saladino and 3b Travis Shaw.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Declined to tender 2020 contract to C Elias Diaz. Agreed to terms with SS Erik Gonzalez on a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Claimed RHP Trevor Kelley off waivers from Boston.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with 2B Jurickson Profar on a one-year contract. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Pedro Avila and RHP Miguel Diaz.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with OF Alex Dickerson, LHP Wandy Peralta and IF Donovan Solano on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to LHP Tyler Anderson, RHP Rico Garcia, OF Kevin Pillrd and OF Joey Rickard.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Wilmer Difo and RHP Hunter Strickland on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with LHP Roenis Elias, SS Trea Turner, RHP Joe Ross and OF Michael A. Taylor on one-year contracts. Declined to tender 2020 contracts to RHP Javy Guerra and RHP Koda Glover.

Football

National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released CB Tramaine Brock Sr. and RB Zach Zenner.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL John Wetzel. Activated Matt Bosher from IR. Assigned OL Chris Lindstrom to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed TE T.J. Hockenson on IR.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released CB Tremon Smith.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed CB Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed LB Ben Gedeon on IR. Signed WR Alexander Hollins from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed DL Albert Huggins off waivers from Philadelphia. Released K Kai Forbath.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Activated LB Marquel Lee. Waived WR Trevor Davis.

Hockey

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Anthony Stolarz from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Signed F Stefan Noesen to a two-way contract.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Belleville D Jonathan Aspirot for two games for a cross-checking incident during a Nov. 29 game at Binghamton.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Assigned F Troy Loggins to Toledo (ECHL). Recalled F Tyler Spezia from Toledo.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Acquired D Brooks Lennon from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $150,000 in General Allocation Money and $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money.

FC DALLAS — Traded F Dominique Badji to Nashville SC for $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money and $175,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money.

College

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE — Fined Auburn $250,000 after fans stormed the football field celebrating a 48-45 win over Alabama on Nov. 30.

BUCKNELL — Named Michelle Manning senior associate director of athletics for administration.

NORTH TEXAS — Fired defensive coordinator Troy Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder.

OLD DOMINION — Announced the resignation of football coach Bobby Wilder.

SOUTH CAROLINA — Announced senior QB Jake Bentley is leaving the program and will transfer.

UNLV — Named Lauren Jordan assistant swimming coach.

WASHINGTON — Announced the resignation of football coach Chris Petersen. Promoted defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake to head football coach.

LOCAL SPORTS

Monday’s Results

Junior High Boys Basketball

(8th) Hopewell-Loudon 36, Sandusky St. Mary’s 11

(7th) Hopewell-Loudon 49, Sandusky St. Mary’s 43