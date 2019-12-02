Arcadia senior kicker Justen Stoner was selected Division VII first team all-Ohio by members of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. The Division VI and VII teams were released Sunday.

Stoner, who was named first team all-Blanchard Valley Conference and first team all-Northwest District in previous voting this season, was 33 of 36 on extra-point kicks, 4 of 7 on field goals, had seven touchbacks and pinned opposing teams inside their 10-yard line nine times on kickoffs. Stoner’s three PAT misses were all blocked kicks.

The Division IV and V All-Ohio teams will be announced today, followed by the Division II and III teams on Tuesday. The Division I All-Ohio team and the Ohio Mr. Football Award will be announced Wednesday.