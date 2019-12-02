NORTH BALTIMORE — Elmwood’s Josiah Childress posted team highs of 23 points and seven rebounds as the Royals outlasted North Baltimore 65-56 for a nonleague boys basketball win Saturday.

Bryce Reynolds added 16 points, five rebounds and two steals for the Royals (1-0), who led 46-44 entering the fourth quarter. Reynolds hit three 3-pointers, as did his teammate Zach Abke en route to 10 points.

Levi Gazarek racked up a game-high 24 points for the Tigers (0-1). Jaden Bucher hit three 3-pointers in his 13-point effort and Johnny Hagemyer added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

ELMWOOD (1-0)

Childress 10-3–23, Lawson 1-1–3, Plouck 0-3–3, Lentz 1-0–2, Abke 3-1–10, Shank 3-0–6, Reynolds 5-3–16, Beck 1-0–2. TOTALS: 24-54 11-16 — 65.

NORTH BALTIMORE (0-1)

Gazarek 9-5–24, Hagemyer 3-3–10, Weinandy 2-0–4, Bucher 5-0–13, Kepling 1-0–3, Heineman 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-48 8-17 — 56.

Elmwood 13 19 14 19 — 65

North Baltimore 16 8 20 12 — 56

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 6 (Abke & Reynolds 3); North Baltimore 6 (Bucher 3, Gazarek, Hagemyer & Kepling 1).

rebounds: Elmwood (Childress 7, Reynolds 5); North Baltimore 15 (Hagemyer 7).

turnovers: Elmwood 5; North Baltimore 16.