PREP FOOTBALL
Saturday’s Results
Division IV
AT MASSILLON PAUL BROWN STADIUM
Newark Licking Valley 25, Poland Seminary 24
AT MARYSVILLE IMPACT STADIUM
Clyde 35, Cincinnati Wyoming 14
Division V
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD
Ironton 49, West Jefferson 21
AT STRONGSVILLE PAT CATAN STADIUM
Kirtland 28, Oak Harbor 14
Division VII
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
Lucas 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory 12
AT LIMA SENIOR SPARTAN STADIUM
Marion Local 40, Patrick Henry 6
OHSAA State Championships
AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM
Division II
Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.
Division VI
Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.
Division III
Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.
Division I
Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.
Division VII
Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.
Division IV
Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.
Division V
Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Saturday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Otsego 46, Genoa 27
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcanum 71, Sidney Lehman 45
Bluffton 63, Fort Jennings 44
Evergreen at Edgerton
Fort Recovery 35, Wapakoneta 32
Kenton 62, Benjamin Logan 51
Lakota 46, Northwood 34
Liberty Center 49, North Central 30
Lima Bath 47, Columbus Grove 25
Mansfield Senior 41, Sandusky Senior 36
Marion Harding at Toledo Scott
Marion Pleasant 47, Elgin 39
Ottoville 49, Lincolnview 40
Port Clinton 44, Sandusky St. Mary 42
Seneca East 66, South Central 36
Versailles 59, Covington 26
West Holmes 58, Danville 53
Wynford 64, Riverdale 30
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 42
Belmont Union Local 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56
Bloom-Carroll 48, Circleville Logan Elm 35
Brunswick 51, Shaker Hts. 41
Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Day. Northridge 19
Cardington-Lincoln 67, Sparta Highland 19
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 53, Cin. Princeton 52
Cin. Oak Hills 64, Cin. Western Hills 32
Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Middletown Fenwick 37
Cin. Summit Country Day 85, Cin. Christian 27
Cin. Turpin 70, Cin. Withrow 30
Circleville 54, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42
Cols. Mifflin 66, Shekinah Christian 21
Cuyahoga Falls 47, N. Royalton 32
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Akr. Coventry 23
Delaware Buckeye Valley 36, Cols. School for Girls 20
Doylestown Chippewa 53, Youngs. Ursuline 44
Dublin Coffman 60, Can. McKinley 40
Eaton 56, Greenville 54, 0
Franklin 48, Day. Oakwood 45
Ft. Loramie 71, Russia 15
Geneva 60, Painesville Riverside 41
Georgetown 54, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48
Greenfield McClain 48, Washington C.H. 44, 0
Huber Hts. Wayne 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47
Independence 56, Orange 39
Jamestown Greeneview 59, London Madison Plains 30
Kettering Alter 38, Cin. McNicholas 30
Lees Creek E. Clinton 38, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22
Leesburg Fairfield 58, S. Webster 51
Liberty Center 49, Pioneer N. Central 30
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46, Ursuline Academy 45
Macedonia Nordonia 52, Warren Howland 40
Magnolia Sandy Valley 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 34
Massillon Jackson 53, N. Can. Hoover 45
McArthur Vinton County 63, Vincent Warren 58
Mechanicsburg 70, Spring. NE 22
Miami Valley Christian Academy 39, Lockland 33
Miamisburg 64, W. Carrollton 30
Milford 36, Kings Mills Kings 29
Mt. Notre Dame 61, Beavercreek 45
New Lebanon Dixie 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26
New Philadelphia 53, Warsaw River View 15
Peebles 81, Cin. Oyler 22
Philo 51, New Lexington 41
Piketon 52, Latham Western 34
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38, Legacy Christian 37
STVM 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50
Southeastern 62, W. Union 34
Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Spring. Shawnee 25
Spring. Greenon 52, Cedarville 30
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 15
Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34
W. Liberty-Salem 33, Casstown Miami E. 23
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Jackson 31
Whitehall-Yearling 83, Cols. Wellington 8
Worthington Christian 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34
Beloit W. Branch 50, Louisville 48, 0
Massillon Tuslaw 62, Proctorville Fairland 51
Monday’s Games
Three Rivers Athletic Conference
Lima Senior at Oregon Clay
Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay
Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Notre Dame
Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross
Toledo City League
Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott
Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Bellefontaine at Riverside
Cardinal Stritch at Swanton
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.
Fairview at Patrick Henry
Lima Perry at McComb
Lucas at Marion Pleasant
Maumee Valley Country Day at Genoa
Sandusky Senior at Lorain Clearview
Sidney Lehman at Anna
St. Henry at Ansonia
Tinora at Hilltop
Van Buren at Elmwood
Woodmore at Northwood
Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington
Wooster Triway at Mansfield Madison
PREP Boys Basketball
Saturday’s Results
NW Ohio Games
Ada 61, Fort Jennings 55
Antwerp 47, Paulding 45
Archbold at Wauseon, postponed
Arlington 54, Kalida 36
Botkins 45, Parkway 43
Bowling Green 50, Fremont Ross 46
Bryan 52, Tinora 37
Colonel Crawford 60, Kenton 44
Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 31
Defiance 60, Liberty-Benton 47
Delaware Christian 49, Elgin 47, 2-OT
Delphos St. John’s 63, Lima Perry 58
Eastwood 66, Maumee 50
Edgerton 56, Stryker 30
Elmwood 65, North Baltimore 56
Fairview at Delphos Jefferson, postponed
Fremont St. Joseph 46, Monroeville 32
Hicksville 56, Montpelier 37
Lincolnview 62, Van Wert 58
Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial, postponed
Milan Edison 87, Danbury 60
Miller City 48, Convoy Crestview 39
Minster 46, Spencerville 44
Norwayne 79, Ashland Mapleton 33
Oak Harbor at Woodmore, postponed
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Allen East 41
Seneca East at Plymouth, postponed
Shelby at Clyde, postponed
Sidney Lehman 53, Newton 47
South Central 62, Buckeye Central 28
St. Henry 83, Russia 39
Swanton 64, Lake 62
Sylvania Northview 70, Oregon Clay 51
Toledo Rogers 55, Columbus Walnut Ridge 47
Toledo St. Francis 54, Pickerington North 53
Upper Sandusky 75, Tiffin Columbian 72
Upper Scioto Valley 62, Riverdale 47
Versailles 68, Celina 31
Wapakoneta 72, Indian Lake 62
Wellington 67, New London 48
Western Reserve 79, Firelands 56
Willard at Bucyrus, postponed
Wynford 50, Castalia Margaretta 44
Around Ohio
Akr. Ellet 56, Akr. Coventry 44
Akr. North 64, Cle. Collinwood 47
Barnesville 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 61
Canfield 63, Alliance Marlington 62
Carrollton 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 51
Cin. Finneytown 63, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 52
Cin. Gamble Montessori 68, Cin. Clark Montessori 54
Cin. Hughes 67, London 49
Cin. McNicholas 50, Cin. Anderson 27
Cin. Princeton 70, Cin. St. Xavier 68
Cin. Turpin 57, Canal Winchester 51
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54, Cle. Glenville 52
Cols. Mifflin 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45
Creston Norwayne 79, Ashland Mapleton 33
Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Beavercreek 62
Day. Thurgood Marshall 72, Worthington Christian 60
Elyria Cath. 87, Chardon NDCL 69
Franklin Furnace Green 69, Manchester 54
Georgetown 36, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 34
Goshen 55, Cin. Madeira 39
Hamilton Badin 65, Cin. Christian 50
Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41
Heartland Christian 53, Lisbon David Anderson 50
Hilliard Bradley 53, Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 45
Jamestown Greeneview 67, Spring. NW 65, 0
Jeffersonville, Ind. 57, Cin. Woodward 53
Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 42, 0
London Madison Plains 71, Tree of Life 33
Lyndhurst Brush 92, Cle. Hay 28
McArthur Vinton County 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45
Minerva 65, Columbiana Crestview 45
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 74, Batavia 59
New Philadelphia 72, Can. South 46
Philo 57, Warsaw River View 45
Proctorville Fairland 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50
Reading 40, Cin. Country Day 35
Reynoldsburg 66, Cols. Africentric 63
Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Fairfield Christian 34
Shekinah Christian 76, Liberty Christian Academy 59
Sidney Lehman 53, Newton Local 47
Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, New Carlisle Tecumseh 63
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47
Williamsport Westfall 34, Washington C.H. 32
Cin. Taft 67, Richmond Hts. 54
Cols. DeSales 75, Huber Hts. Wayne 67
Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Cols. Hartley 36
Cols. Linden McKinley 77, Day. Dunbar 64
Cols. South 78, Akr. Buchtel 74
Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Beechcroft 53
STVM 63, Pickerington N. 51
Springfield 76, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62
Whitehall-Yearling 77, Cols. Northland 76
Spring. Greenon 80, DeGraff Riverside 61
New Boston Glenwood 62, Southeastern 41
Piketon 69, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57
Waverly 63, Vincent Warren 60
Cin. La Salle 69, Day. Meadowdale 41
Day. Belmont 62, Cin. Withrow 55
Zanesville 59, Zanesville Maysville 58
Monday’s Games
Other NW Ohio Games
Ashland Crestview at Mansfield Temple Christian
Cristo Rey Columbus at Ridgedale
Ottawa Hills at Evergreen
Port Clinton at Bellevue
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351
y-clinched division
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Sunday’s Results
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
New England at Houston, late
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 15 4 .789 —
Boston 14 5 .737 1
Philadelphia 14 6 .700 1½
Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5½
New York 4 16 .200 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 14 5 .737 —
Orlando 8 11 .421 6
Charlotte 8 13 .381 7
Washington 6 11 .353 7
Atlanta 4 16 .200 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 17 3 .850 —
Indiana 12 7 .632 4½
Detroit 7 13 .350 10
Chicago 6 14 .300 11
Cleveland 5 14 .263 11½
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Dallas 13 6 .684 —
Houston 13 6 .684 —
San Antonio 7 14 .333 7
Memphis 6 13 .316 7
New Orleans 6 14 .300 7½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 4 .765 —
Utah 12 8 .600 2½
Minnesota 10 9 .526 4
Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6
Portland 8 12 .400 6½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 17 3 .850 —
L.A. Clippers 14 6 .700 3
Phoenix 8 10 .444 8
Sacramento 8 10 .444 8
Golden State 4 17 .190 13½
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
Sacramento 100, Denver 97, OT
Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116
Houston 158, Atlanta 111
Milwaukee 137, Charlotte 96
Sunday’s Results
Miami 109, Brooklyn 106
Boston 113, New York 104
Memphis 115, Minnesota 107
Dallas 114, L.A. Lakers 100
Detroit 132, San Antonio 98
Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 104
Orlando 100, Golden State 96
Toronto 130, Utah 110
Washington at L.A. Clippers, late
Monday’s Games
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Philadelphia, 7
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30
Indiana at Memphis, 8
New York at Milwaukee, 8
Chicago at Sacramento, 10
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 7
Orlando at Washington, 7
Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30
Miami at Toronto, 7:30
Houston at San Antonio, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9
Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10
Wednesday’s Games
Golden State at Charlotte, 7
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7
Phoenix at Orlando, 7
Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30
Miami at Boston, 7:30
Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8
Memphis at Chicago, 8
Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9
Sacramento at Portland, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 27 19 3 5 43 99 65
Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93
Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92
Buffalo 27 12 10 5 29 78 82
Montreal 27 11 10 6 28 89 96
Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79
Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84
Detroit 29 7 19 3 17 62 115
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83
N.Y. Islanders 24 17 5 2 36 71 58
Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78
Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76
Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78
N.Y. Rangers 25 13 9 3 29 83 83
Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80
New Jersey 25 9 12 4 22 65 90
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 28 17 5 6 40 86 75
Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75
Winnipeg 27 16 10 1 33 77 76
Dallas 28 15 10 3 33 75 68
Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85
Minnesota 27 12 11 4 28 79 86
Chicago 26 10 11 5 25 74 81
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 28 16 9 3 35 88 82
Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67
San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91
Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 90 81
Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81
Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86
Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82
Los Angeles 27 11 14 2 24 70 89
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Saturday’s Results
N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0
Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Calgary 3, Ottawa 1
Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0
Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT
Florida 3, Nashville 0
San Jose 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2
Colorado 7, Chicago 3
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2
Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1
Sunday’s Results
Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO
Boston 3, Montreal 1
Edmonton at Vancouver, late
Monday’s Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7
Carolina at Boston, 7
Minnesota at Florida, 7
Arizona at Columbus, 7
Vegas at New Jersey, 7
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8
Dallas at Winnipeg, 8
Ottawa at Vancouver, 10
Washington at San Jose, 10:30
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
The AP Top 25
Record Pts Pv
1. LSU (40) 12-0 1528 1
2. Ohio St. (19) 12-0 1498 2
3. Clemson (3) 12-0 1437 3
4. Georgia 11-1 1356 4
5. Utah 11-1 1275 6
6. Oklahoma 11-1 1257 7
7. Florida 10-2 1135 8
8. Baylor 11-1 1074 11
9. Alabama 10-2 995 5
10. Wisconsin 10-2 971 13
11. Auburn 9-3 957 16
12. Penn St. 10-2 890 12
13. Oregon 10-2 799 14
14. Notre Dame 10-2 734 15
15. Minnesota 10-2 683 9
16. Memphis 11-1 615 17
17. Michigan 9-3 603 10
18. Iowa 9-3 537 19
19. Boise St. 11-1 463 20
20. Appalachian St. 11-1 288 22
21. Cincinnati 10-2 237 18
22. Virginia 9-3 231 NR
23. Navy 9-2 216 24
24. Southern Cal 8-4 157 25
25. Air Force 10-2 65 NR
Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.
Amway Coaches Top 25
Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (43) 12-0 1577 1
2. Ohio State (17) 12-0 1548 2
3. Clemson (4) 12-0 1482 3
4. Georgia 11-1 1394 4
5. Utah 11-1 1326 6
6. Oklahoma 11-1 1294 7
7. Florida 10-2 1135 8
8. Baylor 11-1 1117 10
9. Alabama 10-2 1068 5
10. Wisconsin 10-2 952 14
11. Penn State 10-2 946 12
12. Auburn 9-3 897 16
13. Oregon 10-2 878 13
14. Notre Dame 10-2 776 15
15. Minnesota 10-2 688 9
16. Memphis 11-1 630 18
17. Boise State 11-1 558 19
18. Michigan 9-3 542 11
19. Iowa 9-3 502 20
20. Appalachian State 11-1 331 22
21. Cincinnati 10-2 283 17
22. Virginia 9-3 192 NR
23. Navy 9-2 188 24
24. Southern California 8-4 171 25
25. Air Force 10-2 129 NR
Others receiving votes: Southern Methodist 65, Oklahoma State 40, Kansas State 24, UL Lafayette 21, Indiana 14, Hawaii 7, Central Florida 7, Arizona State 6, Tennessee 3, San Diego State 3, Iowa State 3, Virginia Tech 2, Temple 1.
Saturday’s Results
EAST
Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14
Boston College 26, Pittsburgh 19
Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10
Marshall 30, FIU 27, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0
Notre Dame Coll. 20, Kutztown 17
Penn St. 27, Rutgers 6
Salisbury 62, Union (NY) 41
Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30
Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT
Temple 49, UConn 17
SOUTH
Auburn 48, Alabama 45
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Charlotte 38, Old Dominion 22
Clemson 38, South Carolina 3
Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21
Duke 27, Miami 17
FAU 34, Southern Miss. 17
Florida 40, Florida St. 17
Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7
Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 10
Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21
Kentucky 45, Louisville 13
LSU 50, Texas A&M 7
Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21
Liberty 49, New Mexico St. 28
Louisiana Tech 41, UTSA 27
Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 30
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
North Carolina 41, NC State 10
SE Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
Southern U. 30, Grambling St. 28
Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10
Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24
W. Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 26
West Florida 38, Valdosta St. 35
MIDWEST
Baylor 61, Kansas 6
Ferris St. 37, Cent. Missouri 10
Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6
Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6
Indiana 44, Purdue 41, 2OT
Kansas St. 27, Iowa St. 17
Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24
Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0
Michigan St. 19, Maryland 16
Minnesota St. 35, CSU-Pueblo 7
Morningside 51, St. Xavier 0
N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3
NW Missouri St. 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7
North Central 59, Mount Union 52
Northwestern 29, Illinois 10
Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27
Wheaton (Ill.) 49, Central 13
Wis.-Whitewater 41, Wartburg 28
Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17
SOUTHWEST
Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6
Navy 56, Houston 41
Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma St. 16
Rice 30, UTEP 16
SMU 37, Tulane 20
UAB 26, North Texas 21
FAR WEST
Air Force 20, Wyoming 6
Arizona St. 24, Arizona 14
California 28, UCLA 18
Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24
Oregon 24, Oregon St. 10
San Diego St. 13, BYU 3
San Jose St. 17, Fresno St. 16
St. John’s (Minn.) 55, Chapman 26
Texas A&M Commerce 23, Colorado Mines 3
UNLV 33, Nevada 30, OT
Utah 45, Colorado 15
Utah St. 38, New Mexico 25
NCAA FCS Playoffs
First Round
Saturday’s Results
Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27
Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14
Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6
Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3
Austin Peay 42, Furman 6
Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21
Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6
Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Results
Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17
Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30
West Florida 38, Valdosta State 35
Ferris State 37, Central Missouri 10
Northwest Missouri State 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7
Minnesota State 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7
Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3
Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.
Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Sunday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Adelphi 82, Concordia (N.Y.) 62
Albertus Magnus 76, Williams 63
Alvernia at Immaculata, ppd.
Babson 76, Bowdoin 66
Bentley 72, American International 58
Brockport 75, Salisbury 69
California (Pa.) 83, Glenville St. 72
Canisius 76, Mercer 66
Colby 106, Kean 102
Cornell at Towson, ccd.
E. Connecticut 81, Connecticut Coll. 66
Emmanuel (Mass.) 97, Wentworth 96, OT
Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62
Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45
Gettysburg 73, Juniata 54
Goldey Beacom 72, NYIT 54
Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69
Johns Hopkins 92, Moravian 62
King’s (Pa.) at Marywood, ppd.
Lake Erie 100, Edinboro 71
Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65
Lycoming 79, Susquehanna 70
Manhattanville 76, W. Connecticut 69
Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71
Middlebury 98, Endicott 78
NYU 88, Rosemont 73
Neumann 72, Keuka 68
Nichols 66, Trinity (Conn.) 58
Pace 69, Molloy 61
Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79
Rhode Island Coll. 97, Regis (Mass.) 77
Rochester 69, Utica 58
S. New Hampshire 86, Post (Conn.) 74
Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57
Salem International 86, Seton Hill 71
Salve Regina 99, Dean 68
Sarah Lawrence 87, Stevenson 82
Slippery Rock 78, Dist. of Columbia 67
Stevens Tech 62, Rutgers-Newark 58
Stonehill 82, Assumption 76
Swarthmore 89, Arcadia 72
UConn 64, Maine 40
Villanova 83, La Salle 72
WVU Tech 81, Milligan 62
Wells at Ithaca, ppd.
Wesleyan (Conn.) at Union (NY), ppd.
West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81
Yale 65, Vermont 52
York (Pa.) 78, Franklin & Marshall 58
SOUTH
Averett 60, Roanoke 55
Campbell 58, North Dakota 56
Emory 95, Maryville (Tenn.) 82
FAU 71, UIC 70
Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65
Greensboro 95, Warren Wilson 80
Johnson 89, Oglethorpe 87
LSU-Alexandria 102, Voorhees 81
Lynchburg 81, Bridgewater (Va.) 68
Mount Olive 74, UNC Pembroke 72
Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61
Randolph-Macon 81, Randolph 40
Shenandoah 74, Gallaudet 60
South Carolina 74, George Washington 65
Temple 66, Davidson 53
Tougaloo 87, Paul Quinn 67
Tulane 82, Southern U. 65
UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56
Union (Ky.) 81, Robert Morris-Chicago 76
Va. Wesleyan 60, Ferrum 56
Warner 82, Reinhardt 66
Washington & Lee 81, Hampden-Sydney 60
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 61, Christopher Newport 58
MIDWEST
Albion 69, Rose-Hulman 64
Edgewood 86, Concordia (Ill.) 70
John Carroll 87, Olivet 72
Kenyon 69, DePauw 65
Lourdes 59, Rio Grande 53
Maryland 84, Marquette 63
Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., ppd.
North Central (Ill.) 75, Kalamazoo 60
Saginaw Valley St. 101, Wis.-Stout 78
Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60
Talladega 64, Valley City St. 51
Texas-Dallas 83, Wilmington (Ohio) 55
Washington (Mo.) 73, Augustana (Ill.) 70
Wis.-Oshkosh 92, Lawrence 66
Wis.-Platteville 74, Cardinal Stritch 67
SOUTHWEST
Hendrix 67, Louisiana College 66
Southwestern (Texas) 88, Hardin-Simmons 80
FAR WEST
Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52
Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61
Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51
New Mexico 72, Montana 63
Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76
Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56
Providence 80, Pepperdine 77
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Omaha 66
Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62
Stanford 72, UNC Wilmington 54
Sunday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Adelphi 60, Sciences (Pa.) 52
Albany (NY) 73, CCSU 63
Albertus Magnus 73, Endicott 65
Arcadia 59, Wesley 38
Bentley 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 51
Binghamton 78, E. Michigan 67
Buffalo 73, American U. 55
Caldwell at Pace, ppd.
Christopher Newport 73, Stevenson 50
Colgate 85, Niagara 72
Cornell at Lafayette, ccd.
Dayton 78, Maine 49
Drexel 62, Saint Joseph’s 52
E. Connecticut 74, Connecticut Coll. 60
East Stroudsburg 70, Jefferson 49
FDU-Florham 66, William Paterson 65
George Washington 54, Coppin St. 35
Holy Cross 83, Brown 71
Kennesaw St. 59, UMBC 44
Lasell at Mitchell, ppd.
Manhattan 70, Dartmouth 58
Mass. College at Trinity (Conn.), ppd.
Mass.-Boston 74, Coast Guard 69
Mercy at St. Anselm, ppd.
Molloy 73, Dominican (NY) 55
N. Dakota St. 67, New Hampshire 61
NYU 93, Wesleyan (Conn.) 91
Navy 61, La Salle 46
Princeton 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 44
Rhode Island 74, Fairfield 41
Rhode Island Coll. 58, Roger Williams 45
Robert Morris 71, Xavier 57
Rutgers-Camden 67, Gallaudet 57
S. New Hampshire 82, Bridgeport 73
Seton Hill 85, Frostburg St. 78
Shippensburg 70, Holy Family 58
St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Vermont 69
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 67, S. Maine 65
St. Mary’s (Md.) 66, Goucher 47
Stonehill 63, Assumption 51
Susquehanna 78, Lycoming 65
SOUTH
Apprentice 61, Methodist 56
Coastal Carolina 74, George Mason 59
Coll. of Charleston 84, Winthrop 73
E. Illinois 66, Lipscomb 56
E. Kentucky 71, Chattanooga 65
Emory & Henry 84, Washington & Lee 80
Florida 84, Florida A&M 40
Georgia Southern 70, Wofford 57
Guilford 62, Hollins 55
James Madison 46, UCF 43
Kentucky 81, Austin Peay 52
McNeese St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 69
Mercer 66, SC State 55
Millsaps 71, Louisiana College 47
N. Kentucky 67, FIU 45
NC State 76, North Texas 65
Oakland 61, Jacksonville St. 55
Samford 83, Alabama St. 48
Shenandoah 69, Ferrum 49
Tennessee 81, Air Force 54
Troy 68, Bethune-Cookman 62
UCLA 73, Virginia 62
William Peace 86, Mary Baldwin 70
MIDWEST
Bradley 61, Richmond 57
DePaul 70, Northwestern 68
DePauw 69, Illinois Wesleyan 67
Drake 83, Auburn 82
Edgewood 78, Concordia (Ill.) 49
Ferris St. 88, Lewis 69
Gonzaga 63, Purdue 50
IUPUI 59, Elon 53
Illinois College 78, Millikin 73
Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53
Lake Forest 89, Wis.-River Falls 80
Michigan 80, Morgan St. 48
Michigan-Dearborn 78, Rio Grande 75
Missouri St. 83, UMKC 58
Reinhardt 80, Indiana-East 64
Robert Morris-Chicago 73, Union (Ky.) 60
Siena Heights 79, St. Thomas (Fla.) 52
UC Santa Barbara 96, Chicago St. 65
Washington (Mo.) 67, Rose-Hulman 47
Wis.-Oshkosh 88, Lawrence 45
SOUTHWEST
Austin 68, Hendrix 56
Mary Hardin-Baylor 85, Rhodes 74
N. Arizona 79, Houston Baptist 62
Schreiner 67, Sul Ross St. 56
St. Thomas (Texas) 100, Howard Payne 75
TCU 77, Boise St. 65
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 61, Middle Tennessee 60