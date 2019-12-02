PREP FOOTBALL

Saturday’s Results

Division IV

AT MASSILLON PAUL BROWN STADIUM

Newark Licking Valley 25, Poland Seminary 24

AT MARYSVILLE IMPACT STADIUM

Clyde 35, Cincinnati Wyoming 14

Division V

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD

Ironton 49, West Jefferson 21

AT STRONGSVILLE PAT CATAN STADIUM

Kirtland 28, Oak Harbor 14

Division VII

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

Lucas 15, Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory 12

AT LIMA SENIOR SPARTAN STADIUM

Marion Local 40, Patrick Henry 6

OHSAA State Championships

AT TOM BENSON HALL OF FAME STADIUM

Division II

Massillon Washington (14-0) vs. Cincinnati La Salle (12-2), Thursday, 7 p.m.

Division VI

Anna (13-1) vs. New Middletown Springfield (14-0), Friday, 10 a.m.

Division III

Mansfield Senior (13-1) vs. Trotwood-Madison (11-3), Friday, 3 p.m.

Division I

Cincinnati Elder (12-2) vs. Pickerington Central (13-1), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division VII

Lucas (12-2) vs. Marion Local (12-2), Saturday, 10 a.m.

Division IV

Newark Licking Valley (14-0) vs. Clyde (10-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

Division V

Ironton (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0), Saturday, 8 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Saturday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Otsego 46, Genoa 27

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcanum 71, Sidney Lehman 45

Bluffton 63, Fort Jennings 44

Evergreen at Edgerton

Fort Recovery 35, Wapakoneta 32

Kenton 62, Benjamin Logan 51

Lakota 46, Northwood 34

Liberty Center 49, North Central 30

Lima Bath 47, Columbus Grove 25

Mansfield Senior 41, Sandusky Senior 36

Marion Harding at Toledo Scott

Marion Pleasant 47, Elgin 39

Ottoville 49, Lincolnview 40

Port Clinton 44, Sandusky St. Mary 42

Seneca East 66, South Central 36

Versailles 59, Covington 26

West Holmes 58, Danville 53

Wynford 64, Riverdale 30

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 46, Hartville Lake Center Christian 42

Belmont Union Local 68, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56

Bloom-Carroll 48, Circleville Logan Elm 35

Brunswick 51, Shaker Hts. 41

Camden Preble Shawnee 60, Day. Northridge 19

Cardington-Lincoln 67, Sparta Highland 19

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 53, Cin. Princeton 52

Cin. Oak Hills 64, Cin. Western Hills 32

Cin. Purcell Marian 51, Middletown Fenwick 37

Cin. Summit Country Day 85, Cin. Christian 27

Cin. Turpin 70, Cin. Withrow 30

Circleville 54, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42

Cols. Mifflin 66, Shekinah Christian 21

Cuyahoga Falls 47, N. Royalton 32

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 51, Akr. Coventry 23

Delaware Buckeye Valley 36, Cols. School for Girls 20

Doylestown Chippewa 53, Youngs. Ursuline 44

Dublin Coffman 60, Can. McKinley 40

Eaton 56, Greenville 54, 0

Franklin 48, Day. Oakwood 45

Ft. Loramie 71, Russia 15

Geneva 60, Painesville Riverside 41

Georgetown 54, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 48

Greenfield McClain 48, Washington C.H. 44, 0

Huber Hts. Wayne 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 47

Independence 56, Orange 39

Jamestown Greeneview 59, London Madison Plains 30

Kettering Alter 38, Cin. McNicholas 30

Lees Creek E. Clinton 38, Mowrystown Whiteoak 22

Leesburg Fairfield 58, S. Webster 51

Liberty Center 49, Pioneer N. Central 30

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 46, Ursuline Academy 45

Macedonia Nordonia 52, Warren Howland 40

Magnolia Sandy Valley 74, Uhrichsville Claymont 34

Massillon Jackson 53, N. Can. Hoover 45

McArthur Vinton County 63, Vincent Warren 58

Mechanicsburg 70, Spring. NE 22

Miami Valley Christian Academy 39, Lockland 33

Miamisburg 64, W. Carrollton 30

Milford 36, Kings Mills Kings 29

Mt. Notre Dame 61, Beavercreek 45

New Lebanon Dixie 54, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 26

New Philadelphia 53, Warsaw River View 15

Peebles 81, Cin. Oyler 22

Philo 51, New Lexington 41

Piketon 52, Latham Western 34

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 38, Legacy Christian 37

STVM 58, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 50

Southeastern 62, W. Union 34

Spring. Cath. Cent. 49, Spring. Shawnee 25

Spring. Greenon 52, Cedarville 30

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Salineville Southern 15

Sugarcreek Garaway 43, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 34

W. Liberty-Salem 33, Casstown Miami E. 23

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 59, Jackson 31

Whitehall-Yearling 83, Cols. Wellington 8

Worthington Christian 56, Cols. Grandview Hts. 34

Beloit W. Branch 50, Louisville 48, 0

Massillon Tuslaw 62, Proctorville Fairland 51

Monday’s Games

Three Rivers Athletic Conference

Lima Senior at Oregon Clay

Tol. Cent. Catholic at Findlay

Toledo St. Ursula at Toledo Notre Dame

Toledo Whitmer at Fremont Ross

Toledo City League

Toledo Bowsher at Toledo Scott

Toledo Woodward at Toledo Waite

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Bellefontaine at Riverside

Cardinal Stritch at Swanton

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Cent. Cath.

Fairview at Patrick Henry

Lima Perry at McComb

Lucas at Marion Pleasant

Maumee Valley Country Day at Genoa

Sandusky Senior at Lorain Clearview

Sidney Lehman at Anna

St. Henry at Ansonia

Tinora at Hilltop

Van Buren at Elmwood

Woodmore at Northwood

Wooster Senior at Massillon Washington

Wooster Triway at Mansfield Madison

PREP Boys Basketball

Saturday’s Results

NW Ohio Games

Ada 61, Fort Jennings 55

Antwerp 47, Paulding 45

Archbold at Wauseon, postponed

Arlington 54, Kalida 36

Botkins 45, Parkway 43

Bowling Green 50, Fremont Ross 46

Bryan 52, Tinora 37

Colonel Crawford 60, Kenton 44

Continental 41, Lima Temple Christian 31

Defiance 60, Liberty-Benton 47

Delaware Christian 49, Elgin 47, 2-OT

Delphos St. John’s 63, Lima Perry 58

Eastwood 66, Maumee 50

Edgerton 56, Stryker 30

Elmwood 65, North Baltimore 56

Fairview at Delphos Jefferson, postponed

Fremont St. Joseph 46, Monroeville 32

Hicksville 56, Montpelier 37

Lincolnview 62, Van Wert 58

Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial, postponed

Milan Edison 87, Danbury 60

Miller City 48, Convoy Crestview 39

Minster 46, Spencerville 44

Norwayne 79, Ashland Mapleton 33

Oak Harbor at Woodmore, postponed

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Allen East 41

Seneca East at Plymouth, postponed

Shelby at Clyde, postponed

Sidney Lehman 53, Newton 47

South Central 62, Buckeye Central 28

St. Henry 83, Russia 39

Swanton 64, Lake 62

Sylvania Northview 70, Oregon Clay 51

Toledo Rogers 55, Columbus Walnut Ridge 47

Toledo St. Francis 54, Pickerington North 53

Upper Sandusky 75, Tiffin Columbian 72

Upper Scioto Valley 62, Riverdale 47

Versailles 68, Celina 31

Wapakoneta 72, Indian Lake 62

Wellington 67, New London 48

Western Reserve 79, Firelands 56

Willard at Bucyrus, postponed

Wynford 50, Castalia Margaretta 44

Around Ohio

Akr. Ellet 56, Akr. Coventry 44

Akr. North 64, Cle. Collinwood 47

Barnesville 72, Lore City Buckeye Trail 61

Canfield 63, Alliance Marlington 62

Carrollton 63, Uhrichsville Claymont 51

Cin. Finneytown 63, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 52

Cin. Gamble Montessori 68, Cin. Clark Montessori 54

Cin. Hughes 67, London 49

Cin. McNicholas 50, Cin. Anderson 27

Cin. Princeton 70, Cin. St. Xavier 68

Cin. Turpin 57, Canal Winchester 51

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 54, Cle. Glenville 52

Cols. Mifflin 53, Lewis Center Olentangy 45

Creston Norwayne 79, Ashland Mapleton 33

Day. Chaminade Julienne 63, Beavercreek 62

Day. Thurgood Marshall 72, Worthington Christian 60

Elyria Cath. 87, Chardon NDCL 69

Franklin Furnace Green 69, Manchester 54

Georgetown 36, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 34

Goshen 55, Cin. Madeira 39

Hamilton Badin 65, Cin. Christian 50

Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 41

Heartland Christian 53, Lisbon David Anderson 50

Hilliard Bradley 53, Hamilton Southeastern, Ind. 45

Jamestown Greeneview 67, Spring. NW 65, 0

Jeffersonville, Ind. 57, Cin. Woodward 53

Kent Roosevelt 45, Mogadore Field 42, 0

London Madison Plains 71, Tree of Life 33

Lyndhurst Brush 92, Cle. Hay 28

McArthur Vinton County 69, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 45

Minerva 65, Columbiana Crestview 45

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 74, Batavia 59

New Philadelphia 72, Can. South 46

Philo 57, Warsaw River View 45

Proctorville Fairland 59, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 50

Reading 40, Cin. Country Day 35

Reynoldsburg 66, Cols. Africentric 63

Sarahsville Shenandoah 54, Fairfield Christian 34

Shekinah Christian 76, Liberty Christian Academy 59

Sidney Lehman 53, Newton Local 47

Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, New Carlisle Tecumseh 63

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 55, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 47

Williamsport Westfall 34, Washington C.H. 32

Cin. Taft 67, Richmond Hts. 54

Cols. DeSales 75, Huber Hts. Wayne 67

Cols. Grandview Hts. 49, Cols. Hartley 36

Cols. Linden McKinley 77, Day. Dunbar 64

Cols. South 78, Akr. Buchtel 74

Gahanna Lincoln 71, Cols. Beechcroft 53

STVM 63, Pickerington N. 51

Springfield 76, Powell Olentangy Liberty 62

Whitehall-Yearling 77, Cols. Northland 76

Spring. Greenon 80, DeGraff Riverside 61

New Boston Glenwood 62, Southeastern 41

Piketon 69, Mowrystown Whiteoak 57

Waverly 63, Vincent Warren 60

Cin. La Salle 69, Day. Meadowdale 41

Day. Belmont 62, Cin. Withrow 55

Zanesville 59, Zanesville Maysville 58

Monday’s Games

Other NW Ohio Games

Ashland Crestview at Mansfield Temple Christian

Cristo Rey Columbus at Ridgedale

Ottawa Hills at Evergreen

Port Clinton at Bellevue

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280

Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249

Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234

Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257

Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219

Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225

Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272

Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265

Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324

Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237

L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284

Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290

N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346

Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255

Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183

Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263

L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250

Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Results

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

New England at Houston, late

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 15 4 .789 —

Boston 14 5 .737 1

Philadelphia 14 6 .700 1½

Brooklyn 10 10 .500 5½

New York 4 16 .200 11½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 14 5 .737 —

Orlando 8 11 .421 6

Charlotte 8 13 .381 7

Washington 6 11 .353 7

Atlanta 4 16 .200 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 17 3 .850 —

Indiana 12 7 .632 4½

Detroit 7 13 .350 10

Chicago 6 14 .300 11

Cleveland 5 14 .263 11½

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Dallas 13 6 .684 —

Houston 13 6 .684 —

San Antonio 7 14 .333 7

Memphis 6 13 .316 7

New Orleans 6 14 .300 7½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 13 4 .765 —

Utah 12 8 .600 2½

Minnesota 10 9 .526 4

Oklahoma City 8 11 .421 6

Portland 8 12 .400 6½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 17 3 .850 —

L.A. Clippers 14 6 .700 3

Phoenix 8 10 .444 8

Sacramento 8 10 .444 8

Golden State 4 17 .190 13½

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

Sacramento 100, Denver 97, OT

Philadelphia 119, Indiana 116

Houston 158, Atlanta 111

Milwaukee 137, Charlotte 96

Sunday’s Results

Miami 109, Brooklyn 106

Boston 113, New York 104

Memphis 115, Minnesota 107

Dallas 114, L.A. Lakers 100

Detroit 132, San Antonio 98

Oklahoma City 107, New Orleans 104

Orlando 100, Golden State 96

Toronto 130, Utah 110

Washington at L.A. Clippers, late

Monday’s Games

Phoenix at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Philadelphia, 7

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30

Indiana at Memphis, 8

New York at Milwaukee, 8

Chicago at Sacramento, 10

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 7

Orlando at Washington, 7

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:30

Miami at Toronto, 7:30

Houston at San Antonio, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 9

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 10

Wednesday’s Games

Golden State at Charlotte, 7

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7

Phoenix at Orlando, 7

Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30

Miami at Boston, 7:30

Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8

Memphis at Chicago, 8

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 9

Sacramento at Portland, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 27 19 3 5 43 99 65

Florida 26 13 8 5 31 94 93

Toronto 28 13 11 4 30 93 92

Buffalo 27 12 10 5 29 78 82

Montreal 27 11 10 6 28 89 96

Tampa Bay 24 12 9 3 27 88 79

Ottawa 27 11 15 1 23 69 84

Detroit 29 7 19 3 17 62 115

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 28 19 4 5 43 104 83

N.Y. Islanders 24 17 5 2 36 71 58

Philadelphia 27 15 7 5 35 85 78

Carolina 27 16 10 1 33 88 76

Pittsburgh 27 14 9 4 32 93 78

N.Y. Rangers 25 13 9 3 29 83 83

Columbus 26 11 11 4 26 66 80

New Jersey 25 9 12 4 22 65 90

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 28 17 5 6 40 86 75

Colorado 26 16 8 2 34 97 75

Winnipeg 27 16 10 1 33 77 76

Dallas 28 15 10 3 33 75 68

Nashville 26 12 10 4 28 87 85

Minnesota 27 12 11 4 28 79 86

Chicago 26 10 11 5 25 74 81

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 28 16 9 3 35 88 82

Arizona 28 15 9 4 34 78 67

San Jose 28 15 12 1 31 82 91

Vancouver 27 13 10 4 30 90 81

Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81

Calgary 29 13 12 4 30 73 86

Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82

Los Angeles 27 11 14 2 24 70 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Saturday’s Results

N.Y. Rangers 4, New Jersey 0

Philadelphia 4, Montreal 3, OT

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Calgary 3, Ottawa 1

Carolina 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Islanders 2, Columbus 0

Toronto 2, Buffalo 1, OT

Florida 3, Nashville 0

San Jose 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 7, Chicago 3

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 2

Los Angeles 2, Winnipeg 1

Sunday’s Results

Minnesota 3, Dallas 2, SO

Boston 3, Montreal 1

Edmonton at Vancouver, late

Monday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7

Carolina at Boston, 7

Minnesota at Florida, 7

Arizona at Columbus, 7

Vegas at New Jersey, 7

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8

Ottawa at Vancouver, 10

Washington at San Jose, 10:30

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The AP Top 25

Record Pts Pv

1. LSU (40) 12-0 1528 1

2. Ohio St. (19) 12-0 1498 2

3. Clemson (3) 12-0 1437 3

4. Georgia 11-1 1356 4

5. Utah 11-1 1275 6

6. Oklahoma 11-1 1257 7

7. Florida 10-2 1135 8

8. Baylor 11-1 1074 11

9. Alabama 10-2 995 5

10. Wisconsin 10-2 971 13

11. Auburn 9-3 957 16

12. Penn St. 10-2 890 12

13. Oregon 10-2 799 14

14. Notre Dame 10-2 734 15

15. Minnesota 10-2 683 9

16. Memphis 11-1 615 17

17. Michigan 9-3 603 10

18. Iowa 9-3 537 19

19. Boise St. 11-1 463 20

20. Appalachian St. 11-1 288 22

21. Cincinnati 10-2 237 18

22. Virginia 9-3 231 NR

23. Navy 9-2 216 24

24. Southern Cal 8-4 157 25

25. Air Force 10-2 65 NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.

Amway Coaches Top 25

Record Pts Pvs

1. LSU (43) 12-0 1577 1

2. Ohio State (17) 12-0 1548 2

3. Clemson (4) 12-0 1482 3

4. Georgia 11-1 1394 4

5. Utah 11-1 1326 6

6. Oklahoma 11-1 1294 7

7. Florida 10-2 1135 8

8. Baylor 11-1 1117 10

9. Alabama 10-2 1068 5

10. Wisconsin 10-2 952 14

11. Penn State 10-2 946 12

12. Auburn 9-3 897 16

13. Oregon 10-2 878 13

14. Notre Dame 10-2 776 15

15. Minnesota 10-2 688 9

16. Memphis 11-1 630 18

17. Boise State 11-1 558 19

18. Michigan 9-3 542 11

19. Iowa 9-3 502 20

20. Appalachian State 11-1 331 22

21. Cincinnati 10-2 283 17

22. Virginia 9-3 192 NR

23. Navy 9-2 188 24

24. Southern California 8-4 171 25

25. Air Force 10-2 129 NR

Others receiving votes: Southern Methodist 65, Oklahoma State 40, Kansas State 24, UL Lafayette 21, Indiana 14, Hawaii 7, Central Florida 7, Arizona State 6, Tennessee 3, San Diego State 3, Iowa State 3, Virginia Tech 2, Temple 1.

Saturday’s Results

EAST

Albany (NY) 42, CCSU 14

Boston College 26, Pittsburgh 19

Delaware Valley 45, Wesley 10

Marshall 30, FIU 27, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Muhlenberg 42, Brockport 0

Notre Dame Coll. 20, Kutztown 17

Penn St. 27, Rutgers 6

Salisbury 62, Union (NY) 41

Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30

Syracuse 39, Wake Forest 30, OT

Temple 49, UConn 17

SOUTH

Auburn 48, Alabama 45

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Charlotte 38, Old Dominion 22

Clemson 38, South Carolina 3

Coastal Carolina 24, Texas St. 21

Duke 27, Miami 17

FAU 34, Southern Miss. 17

Florida 40, Florida St. 17

Georgia 52, Georgia Tech 7

Georgia Southern 38, Georgia St. 10

Kennesaw St. 28, Wofford 21

Kentucky 45, Louisville 13

LSU 50, Texas A&M 7

Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21

Liberty 49, New Mexico St. 28

Louisiana Tech 41, UTSA 27

Louisiana-Lafayette 31, Louisiana-Monroe 30

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

North Carolina 41, NC State 10

SE Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Southern U. 30, Grambling St. 28

Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 10

Tulsa 49, East Carolina 24

W. Kentucky 31, Middle Tennessee 26

West Florida 38, Valdosta St. 35

MIDWEST

Baylor 61, Kansas 6

Ferris St. 37, Cent. Missouri 10

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Illinois St. 24, SE Missouri 6

Indiana 44, Purdue 41, 2OT

Kansas St. 27, Iowa St. 17

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

Michigan St. 19, Maryland 16

Minnesota St. 35, CSU-Pueblo 7

Morningside 51, St. Xavier 0

N. Iowa 17, San Diego 3

NW Missouri St. 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

North Central 59, Mount Union 52

Northwestern 29, Illinois 10

Ohio St. 56, Michigan 27

Wheaton (Ill.) 49, Central 13

Wis.-Whitewater 41, Wartburg 28

Wisconsin 38, Minnesota 17

SOUTHWEST

Mary Hardin-Baylor 42, Huntingdon 6

Navy 56, Houston 41

Oklahoma 34, Oklahoma St. 16

Rice 30, UTEP 16

SMU 37, Tulane 20

UAB 26, North Texas 21

FAR WEST

Air Force 20, Wyoming 6

Arizona St. 24, Arizona 14

California 28, UCLA 18

Notre Dame 45, Stanford 24

Oregon 24, Oregon St. 10

San Diego St. 13, BYU 3

San Jose St. 17, Fresno St. 16

St. John’s (Minn.) 55, Chapman 26

Texas A&M Commerce 23, Colorado Mines 3

UNLV 33, Nevada 30, OT

Utah 45, Colorado 15

Utah St. 38, New Mexico 25

NCAA FCS Playoffs

First Round

Saturday’s Results

Monmouth (NJ) 44, Holy Cross 27

Albany (NY) 42, Central Connecticut State 14

Illinois State 24, Southeast Missouri State 6

Northern Iowa 17, San Diego 3

Austin Peay 42, Furman 6

Kennesaw State 28, Wofford 21

Nicholls 24, North Dakota 6

Southeastern Louisiana 45, Villanova 44

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State (11-2) at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana (8-4) at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

Nicholls (9-4) at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Results

Notre Dame (Ohio) 20, Kutztown 17

Slippery Rock 51, Shepherd 30

West Florida 38, Valdosta State 35

Ferris State 37, Central Missouri 10

Northwest Missouri State 63, Lindenwood (Mo.) 7

Minnesota State 35, Colorado St.-Pueblo 7

Texas A&M-Commerce 23, Colorado School of Mines 3

Lenoir-Rhyne 49, Carson-Newman 21

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1) at Slippery Rock (12-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (10-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), 1 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (12-1) at Ferris State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2) at Minnesota State (12-0), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Adelphi 82, Concordia (N.Y.) 62

Albertus Magnus 76, Williams 63

Alvernia at Immaculata, ppd.

Babson 76, Bowdoin 66

Bentley 72, American International 58

Brockport 75, Salisbury 69

California (Pa.) 83, Glenville St. 72

Canisius 76, Mercer 66

Colby 106, Kean 102

Cornell at Towson, ccd.

E. Connecticut 81, Connecticut Coll. 66

Emmanuel (Mass.) 97, Wentworth 96, OT

Fairfield 67, Texas A&M 62

Fordham 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 45

Gettysburg 73, Juniata 54

Goldey Beacom 72, NYIT 54

Hofstra 91, Holy Cross 69

Johns Hopkins 92, Moravian 62

King’s (Pa.) at Marywood, ppd.

Lake Erie 100, Edinboro 71

Loyola (Md.) 77, Binghamton 65

Lycoming 79, Susquehanna 70

Manhattanville 76, W. Connecticut 69

Mass.-Lowell 73, CCSU 71

Middlebury 98, Endicott 78

NYU 88, Rosemont 73

Neumann 72, Keuka 68

Nichols 66, Trinity (Conn.) 58

Pace 69, Molloy 61

Penn 95, Long Beach St. 79

Rhode Island Coll. 97, Regis (Mass.) 77

Rochester 69, Utica 58

S. New Hampshire 86, Post (Conn.) 74

Sacred Heart 101, Pine Manor 57

Salem International 86, Seton Hill 71

Salve Regina 99, Dean 68

Sarah Lawrence 87, Stevenson 82

Slippery Rock 78, Dist. of Columbia 67

Stevens Tech 62, Rutgers-Newark 58

Stonehill 82, Assumption 76

Swarthmore 89, Arcadia 72

UConn 64, Maine 40

Villanova 83, La Salle 72

WVU Tech 81, Milligan 62

Wells at Ithaca, ppd.

Wesleyan (Conn.) at Union (NY), ppd.

West Virginia 86, Rhode Island 81

Yale 65, Vermont 52

York (Pa.) 78, Franklin & Marshall 58

SOUTH

Averett 60, Roanoke 55

Campbell 58, North Dakota 56

Emory 95, Maryville (Tenn.) 82

FAU 71, UIC 70

Georgia Southern 72, Florida Gulf Coast 57

Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Greensboro 95, Warren Wilson 80

Johnson 89, Oglethorpe 87

LSU-Alexandria 102, Voorhees 81

Lynchburg 81, Bridgewater (Va.) 68

Mount Olive 74, UNC Pembroke 72

Niagara 65, Norfolk St. 61

Randolph-Macon 81, Randolph 40

Shenandoah 74, Gallaudet 60

South Carolina 74, George Washington 65

Temple 66, Davidson 53

Tougaloo 87, Paul Quinn 67

Tulane 82, Southern U. 65

UCF 77, Coll. of Charleston 56

Union (Ky.) 81, Robert Morris-Chicago 76

Va. Wesleyan 60, Ferrum 56

Warner 82, Reinhardt 66

Washington & Lee 81, Hampden-Sydney 60

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 61, Christopher Newport 58

MIDWEST

Albion 69, Rose-Hulman 64

Edgewood 86, Concordia (Ill.) 70

John Carroll 87, Olivet 72

Kenyon 69, DePauw 65

Lourdes 59, Rio Grande 53

Maryland 84, Marquette 63

Minn. Duluth at St. Cloud St., ppd.

North Central (Ill.) 75, Kalamazoo 60

Saginaw Valley St. 101, Wis.-Stout 78

Saint Louis 69, S. Illinois 60

Talladega 64, Valley City St. 51

Texas-Dallas 83, Wilmington (Ohio) 55

Washington (Mo.) 73, Augustana (Ill.) 70

Wis.-Oshkosh 92, Lawrence 66

Wis.-Platteville 74, Cardinal Stritch 67

SOUTHWEST

Hendrix 67, Louisiana College 66

Southwestern (Texas) 88, Hardin-Simmons 80

FAR WEST

Air Force 76, Jackson St. 52

Colorado St. 92, Utah Valley 61

Loyola Marymount 61, S. Utah 51

New Mexico 72, Montana 63

Oregon St. 81, Portland St. 76

Portland 65, Incarnate Word 56

Providence 80, Pepperdine 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 75, Omaha 66

Southern Cal 77, Harvard 62

Stanford 72, UNC Wilmington 54

Sunday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Adelphi 60, Sciences (Pa.) 52

Albany (NY) 73, CCSU 63

Albertus Magnus 73, Endicott 65

Arcadia 59, Wesley 38

Bentley 64, St. Thomas Aquinas 51

Binghamton 78, E. Michigan 67

Buffalo 73, American U. 55

Caldwell at Pace, ppd.

Christopher Newport 73, Stevenson 50

Colgate 85, Niagara 72

Cornell at Lafayette, ccd.

Dayton 78, Maine 49

Drexel 62, Saint Joseph’s 52

E. Connecticut 74, Connecticut Coll. 60

East Stroudsburg 70, Jefferson 49

FDU-Florham 66, William Paterson 65

George Washington 54, Coppin St. 35

Holy Cross 83, Brown 71

Kennesaw St. 59, UMBC 44

Lasell at Mitchell, ppd.

Manhattan 70, Dartmouth 58

Mass. College at Trinity (Conn.), ppd.

Mass.-Boston 74, Coast Guard 69

Mercy at St. Anselm, ppd.

Molloy 73, Dominican (NY) 55

N. Dakota St. 67, New Hampshire 61

NYU 93, Wesleyan (Conn.) 91

Navy 61, La Salle 46

Princeton 76, St. Francis Brooklyn 44

Rhode Island 74, Fairfield 41

Rhode Island Coll. 58, Roger Williams 45

Robert Morris 71, Xavier 57

Rutgers-Camden 67, Gallaudet 57

S. New Hampshire 82, Bridgeport 73

Seton Hill 85, Frostburg St. 78

Shippensburg 70, Holy Family 58

St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Vermont 69

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 67, S. Maine 65

St. Mary’s (Md.) 66, Goucher 47

Stonehill 63, Assumption 51

Susquehanna 78, Lycoming 65

SOUTH

Apprentice 61, Methodist 56

Coastal Carolina 74, George Mason 59

Coll. of Charleston 84, Winthrop 73

E. Illinois 66, Lipscomb 56

E. Kentucky 71, Chattanooga 65

Emory & Henry 84, Washington & Lee 80

Florida 84, Florida A&M 40

Georgia Southern 70, Wofford 57

Guilford 62, Hollins 55

James Madison 46, UCF 43

Kentucky 81, Austin Peay 52

McNeese St. 72, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Mercer 66, SC State 55

Millsaps 71, Louisiana College 47

N. Kentucky 67, FIU 45

NC State 76, North Texas 65

Oakland 61, Jacksonville St. 55

Samford 83, Alabama St. 48

Shenandoah 69, Ferrum 49

Tennessee 81, Air Force 54

Troy 68, Bethune-Cookman 62

UCLA 73, Virginia 62

William Peace 86, Mary Baldwin 70

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Richmond 57

DePaul 70, Northwestern 68

DePauw 69, Illinois Wesleyan 67

Drake 83, Auburn 82

Edgewood 78, Concordia (Ill.) 49

Ferris St. 88, Lewis 69

Gonzaga 63, Purdue 50

IUPUI 59, Elon 53

Illinois College 78, Millikin 73

Iowa St. 71, New Orleans 53

Lake Forest 89, Wis.-River Falls 80

Michigan 80, Morgan St. 48

Michigan-Dearborn 78, Rio Grande 75

Missouri St. 83, UMKC 58

Reinhardt 80, Indiana-East 64

Robert Morris-Chicago 73, Union (Ky.) 60

Siena Heights 79, St. Thomas (Fla.) 52

UC Santa Barbara 96, Chicago St. 65

Washington (Mo.) 67, Rose-Hulman 47

Wis.-Oshkosh 88, Lawrence 45

SOUTHWEST

Austin 68, Hendrix 56

Mary Hardin-Baylor 85, Rhodes 74

N. Arizona 79, Houston Baptist 62

Schreiner 67, Sul Ross St. 56

St. Thomas (Texas) 100, Howard Payne 75

TCU 77, Boise St. 65

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 61, Middle Tennessee 60