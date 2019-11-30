PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT PIQUA ALEXANDER STADIUM

Cin. Elder 31, Springfield 24

AT CANTON GLENOAK

Pickerington Cent. 28, Mentor 21

Division II

AT PARMA BYERS FIELD

Massillon Washington 35, Avon 10

AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM

Cin. La Salle 35, Tol. Cent. Cath. 21

Division III

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

Mansfield Sr. 27, Aurora 21, 2OT

AT LONDON BOWLUS FIELD

Trotwood-Madison 24, Cols. Hartley 19

Division VI

AT WAPAKONETA HARMON STADIUM

Anna 36, Mechanicsburg 6

AT ORRVILLE RED RIDER STADIUM

New Middletown Spring. 42, Howard E. Knox 14

Saturday’s Games

Division IV

AT MASSILLON PAUL BROWN STADIUM

No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2), 7

AT MARYSVILLE IMPACT STADIUM

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4), 7

Division V

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD

No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1), 7

AT STRONGSVILLE PAT CATAN STADIUM

No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0), 7

Division VII

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2), 7

AT LIMA SENIOR SPARTAN STADIUM

No. 1 Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Patrick Henry (10-3), 7

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday’s Results

Northern Buckeye Conference

Eastwood 82, Elmwood 66

Rossford 49, Lake 42

Woodmore 68, Fostoria Senior 32

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Bellevue 67, Sandusky Perkins 52

Clyde 52, Norwalk Senior 43

Northern Lakes League

Napoleon 72, Maumee 15

Sylvania Southview 49, Perrysburg 34

Other NW Ohio Games

Castalia Margaretta 74, Western Reserve 18

Delta 60, Tinora 18

Marion Local 51, Lima Shawnee 33

Norwalk St. Paul 62, Tiffin Calvert 35

Wauseon 46, Archbold 32

Around Ohio

Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14

Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Ashville Teays Valley 41

Bellaire 63, Barnesville 25

Cle. Hts. 76, Garfield Hts. 35

Cols. Watterson 41, Worthington Kilbourne 23

E. Can. 66, Newcomerstown 42

Hamilton 79, Cin. NW 20

Macedonia Nordonia 48, Canfield S. Range 22

McConnelsville Morgan 79, Crooksville 35

McDermott Scioto NW 46, Oak Hill 45

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 58, Parma Normandy 51

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22

Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18

Thornville Sheridan 60, Zanesville Maysville 47

Warren Champion 60, Cortland Lakeview 21

Warren Howland 73, E. Cle. Shaw 12

Akr. Manchester 61, Columbiana 44

Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Ravenna SE 42

Berlin Center Western Reserve 86, Day. Thurgood Marshall 13

Can. Glenoak 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44

Saturday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Otsego at Genoa

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Milan Edison at Oak Harbor

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcanum at Sidney Lehman

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Colonel Crawford at Monroeville

Covington at Versailles

Danville at West Holmes

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Evergreen at Edgerton

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lakota at Northwood

Lima Bath at Columbus Grove

Marion Harding at Toledo Scott

Miller City at Holgate

North Central at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary

Riverdale at Wynford

Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Senior

South Central at Seneca East

Toledo Waite at Toledo St. Ursula

Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson

Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery

PREP Boys Basketball

Friday’s Results

Buckeye Border Conference

North Central 64, Edon 47

Pettisville 57, Montpelier 31

Stryker 60, Hilltop 46

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East 45, Vanlue 38

Antwerp 54, Fayette 45

Arlington 72, Fort Jennings 53

Clear Fork 57, Lexington 44

Columbus Grove 65, Wayne Trace 39

Covington at Sidney Lehman, postponed

Delphos Jefferson 54, Wapakoneta 46

Edgerton at Fort Wayne Eastside, postponed

Elida 63, Lima Bath 56

Fort Recovery 55, St. Marys Memorial 53

Fostoria Senior 55, Port Clinton 49

Fremont Ross 63, Toledo Waite 54

Fremont St. Joseph 55, Arcadia 35

Galion Senior 66, Bucyrus 45

Genoa at Oak Harbor, postponed

Hicksville at Fairview, postponed

Holgate at Liberty Center, postponed

Hopewell-Loudon 63, Grove City Central Crossing 53, 3-OT

Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Cent. Cath. 54

Marion Pleasant 62, Cardington Lincoln 43

Milan Edison 72, New London 52

Minster 80, Houston 44

Mohawk 47, New Riegel 44

Norwayne 69, Ashland Crestview 37

Oberlin 51, Vermilion 36

Old Fort 75, Wynford 49

Ottoville 69, Lima Temple Christian 22

Parkway 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Paulding 48, Continental 40

Plymouth 47, Buckeye Central 40

Ridgemont 55, Ada 51

River Valley 77, Mount Gilead 73, OT

Sandusky St. Mary 54, Sandusky Perkins 45

Shelby 77, Mansfield Madison 68

Springfield Greenon 80, Riverside 61

St. Henry 63, Spencerville 47

Tinora 51, Miller City 37

Toledo Christian 74, Berlin Hiland 57

Van Wert 59, Convoy Crestview 53

West Holmes 63, Loudonville 48

Western Reserve 71, Castalia Margaretta 50

Willard 64, Upper Sandusky 59

Around Ohio

Akr. Coventry 76, Rootstown 55

Athens 64, Gallipolis Gallia 55

Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, Portsmouth Clay 63

Beaver Eastern 68, Franklin Furnace Green 57

Bellbrook 67, Legacy Christian 26

Beloit W. Branch 54, Austintown Fitch 48

Caldwell 63, Newcomerstown 35

Carmel, Ind. 61, Mason 54

Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. N. College Hill 64

Cin. College Prep. 102, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 57

Cin. Deer Park 61, Cin. Summit Country Day 45

Cin. Finneytown 62, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 39

Cin. Moeller 79, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58

Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Day. Dunbar 62

Cin. West Clermont 50, Morrow Little Miami 29

Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Whetstone 38

Cols. Briggs 59, Worthington Kilbourne 55

Cortland Lakeview 44, Warren Champion 30

Euclid 80, Cle. VASJ 75

Fayetteville-Perry 71, Lynchburg-Clay 69

Fredericktown 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 53

Granville 78, Howard E. Knox 20

Hamilton 68, Cin. NW 48

Hamilton New Miami 85, Cin. Oyler 55

Leesburg Fairfield 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 75, Cin. Taft 65

Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 86, Cin. Dohn High School 46

McDonald 97, Heartland Christian 41

Miamisburg 84, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46

Minford 51, Seaman N. Adams 40

Monroe 52, Trenton Edgewood 37

Newton Falls 66, Ravenna 44

Orange 54, Cle. Hts. 22

Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Wilmington 61

Piketon 52, Lucasville Valley 38

Pomeroy Meigs 63, Racine Southern 53

Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41

Ravenna SE 72, Akr. Springfield 52

S. Webster 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22

Salineville Southern 96, Bowerston Conotton Valley 53

Sebring McKinley 73, Leetonia 41

Spring. Kenton Ridge 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Sugar Grove Berne Union 68

Thornville Sheridan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville 53

Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Lisbon David Anderson 60

Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34

Day. Christian 59, Waynesville 52

Day. Oakwood 83, Tipp City Bethel 47

Cin. La Salle 68, Day. Belmont 44

Cin. Withrow 62, Day. Meadowdale 57

Chillicothe Huntington 66, Nelsonville-York 64

Chillicothe Zane Trace 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 51

Circleville Logan Elm 64, Washington C.H. 30

Chillicothe 79, Zanesville Maysville 61

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Paulding

Archbold at Wauseon

Buckeye Central at South Central

Celina at Versailles

Colonel Crawford at Kenton

Columbus Walnut Ridge at Toledo Rogers

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry

Edgerton at Stryker

Elgin at Delaware Christian

Elida Tip-Off Classic at Elida

Elmwood at North Baltimore

Fairview at Delphos Jefferson

Firelands at Western Reserve

Fort Jennings at Ada

Fremont Ross at Bowling Green

Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville

Kalida at Arlington

Liberty-Benton at Defiance

Lincolnview at Van Wert

Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial

Maumee at Eastwood

Milan Edison at Danbury

Miller City at Convoy Crestview

Minster at Spencerville

Montpelier at Hicksville

New London at Wellington

Newton at Sidney Lehman

Norwayne at Ashland Mapleton

Oak Harbor at Woodmore

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East

Parkway at Botkins

Pickerington North at Toledo St. Francis

Russia at St. Henry

Seneca East at Plymouth

Shelby at Clyde

Swanton at Lake

Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay

Tinora at Bryan

Tip-Off Classic at Huron

Tip-Off Classic at Lima Shawnee

Tip-Off Classic at Riverside

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale

VABC Tip-Off Tournament at Vermilion

Wapakoneta at Indian Lake

Willard at Bucyrus

Wynford at Castalia Margaretta

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258

Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249

Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226

Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217

Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202

Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212

Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252

Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256

Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284

L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218

Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308

Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269

South

W L T Pct PF PA

y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248

Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335

Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242

Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163

Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263

L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243

Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1

Washington at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1

Philadelphia at Miami, 1

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25

New England at Houston, 8:20

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

NFL Injury Report

Sunday’s Games

CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), T Greg Robinson (concussion), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (not injury related), T Greg Robinson (concussion). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), LB Joe Schobert (groin), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). FULL: TE Demetrius Harris (neck), RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee), WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), WR Jarvis Landry (hip). STEELERS: OUT: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion). DOUBTFUL: RB James Conner (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Artie Burns (knee). LIMITED: RB James Conner (shoulder). FULL: CB Artie Burns (knee), G Ramon Foster (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder).

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 14 4 .778 —

Boston 13 5 .722 1

Philadelphia 13 6 .684 1½

Brooklyn 10 9 .526 4½

New York 4 15 .211 10½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 13 5 .722 —

Charlotte 8 12 .400 6

Orlando 7 11 .389 6

Washington 6 10 .375 6

Atlanta 4 15 .211 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 16 3 .842 —

Indiana 12 6 .667 3½

Chicago 6 13 .316 10

Detroit 6 13 .316 10

Cleveland 5 14 .263 11

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 12 6 .667 —

Dallas 11 6 .647 ½

San Antonio 7 13 .350 6

New Orleans 6 13 .316 6½

Memphis 5 13 .278 7

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 13 3 .813 —

Utah 12 7 .632 2½

Minnesota 10 8 .556 4

Oklahoma City 7 11 .389 7

Portland 7 12 .368 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 16 2 .889 —

L.A. Clippers 14 6 .700 3

Phoenix 8 9 .471 7½

Sacramento 7 10 .412 8½

Golden State 4 16 .200 13

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Results

Brooklyn 112, Boston 107

Charlotte 110, Detroit 107

Toronto 90, Orlando 83

Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 110

Philadelphia 101, New York 95

Indiana 105, Atlanta 104, OT

Miami 122, Golden State 105

Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104

Utah 103, Memphis 94

San Antonio 107, L.A. Clippers 97

Dallas at Phoenix, late

Chicago at Portland, late

Washington at L.A. Lakers, late

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Sacramento, 5

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Houston, 8

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Brooklyn, 3

Boston at New York, 3:30

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 4

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5

San Antonio at Detroit, 5

Golden State at Orlando, 6

Utah at Toronto, 6

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Monday’s Games

Phoenix at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Philadelphia, 7

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30

Indiana at Memphis, 8

New York at Milwaukee, 8

Chicago at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64

Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93

Buffalo 26 12 10 4 28 77 80

Toronto 27 12 11 4 28 91 91

Tampa Bay 23 12 8 3 27 86 76

Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89

Ottawa 26 11 14 1 23 68 81

Detroit 28 7 18 3 17 60 110

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 27 18 4 5 41 99 81

N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58

Philadelphia 26 14 7 5 33 81 75

Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 91 73

Carolina 26 15 10 1 31 85 74

N.Y. Rangers 24 12 9 3 27 79 83

Columbus 25 11 10 4 26 66 78

New Jersey 24 9 11 4 22 65 86

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72

Winnipeg 26 16 9 1 33 76 74

Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 90 72

Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62

Nashville 25 12 9 4 28 87 82

Minnesota 26 11 11 4 26 76 84

Chicago 25 10 10 5 25 71 74

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77

Arizona 27 15 8 4 34 76 63

Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81

San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 78 89

Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79

Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85

Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82

Los Angeles 26 10 14 2 22 68 88

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Friday’s Results

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

St. Louis at Dallas, late

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

Washington at Detroit, 7

Ottawa at Calgary, 7

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Nashville at Florida, 7

San Jose at Arizona, 8

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3

Montreal at Boston, 7

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

Monday’s Games

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7

New Jersey at Buffalo, 7

N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30

St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Friday’s Results

EAST

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

MIDWEST

Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27

Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26

SOUTHWEST

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

FAR WEST

Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24

Washington 31, Washington St. 13

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Wake Forest (8-3) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:30

Rutgers (2-9) at Penn St. (9-2), 3:30

Boston College (5-6) at Pittsburgh (7-4), 3:30

UConn (2-9) at Temple (7-4), 3:30

SOUTH

Texas St. (3-8) at Coastal Carolina (4-7), Noon

Tulsa (3-8) at East Carolina (4-7), Noon

Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (3-8), Noon

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5), Noon

FIU (6-5) at Marshall (7-4), Noon

Clemson (11-0) at South Carolina (4-7), Noon

New Mexico St. (2-9) at Liberty (6-5), 2

Charlotte (6-5) at Old Dominion (1-10), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-7) at W. Kentucky (7-4), 2

Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (8-3), 3:30

Miami (6-5) at Duke (4-7), 3:30

Southern Miss. (7-4) at FAU (8-3), 3:30

UTSA (4-7) at Louisiana Tech (8-3), 3:30

Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5), 4

Grambling St. (6-4) vs. Southern U. (7-4) at New Orleans, 5

Georgia St. (7-4) at Georgia Southern (6-5), 6

Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0), 7

North Carolina (5-6) at NC State (4-7), 7

Florida St. (6-5) at Florida (9-2), 7:30

Louisiana-Monroe (5-6) at Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Northwestern (2-9) at Illinois (6-5), Noon

Ohio St. (11-0) at Michigan (9-2), Noon

Indiana (7-4) at Purdue (4-7), Noon

Baylor (10-1) at Kansas (3-8), 3:30

Maryland (3-8) at Michigan St. (5-6), 3:30

Wisconsin (9-2) at Minnesota (10-1), 3:30

Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (7-4), 7

SOUTHWEST

Rice (2-9) at UTEP (1-10), 3

UAB (8-3) at North Texas (4-7), 4

Tulane (6-5) at SMU (9-2), 4

Navy (8-2) at Houston (4-7), 7

Oklahoma (10-1) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), 7

FAR WEST

Wyoming (7-4) at Air Force (9-2), 2

UNLV (3-8) at Nevada (7-4), 3

Utah St. (6-5) at New Mexico (2-9), 4

Oregon St. (5-6) at Oregon (9-2), 4

Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (4-7), 4

Colorado (5-6) at Utah (10-1), 7:30

BYU (7-4) at San Diego St. (8-3), 9

Arizona (4-7) at Arizona St. (6-5), 10

Fresno St. (4-7) at San Jose St. (4-7), 10:30

California (6-5) at UCLA (4-7), 10:30

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), Noon

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 1 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 Second Round

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 2 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 2 p.m.

Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), TBA

Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), Noon

Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), Noon

Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.

Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), 1 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 1 p.m.

College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), 1 p.m.

Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 1:05 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Delaware 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 56

LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69

Maryland 80, Harvard 73

Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64

Rutgers 82, UMass 57

SOUTH

Chattanooga 74, Alabama St. 56

Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55

Davidson 67, Fairfield 56

Duke 83, Winthrop 70

FAU 87, Holy Cross 69

Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57

Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74

Jacksonville St. 71, Chicago St. 62

Kentucky 69, UAB 58

LSU 73, Missouri St. 58

Liberty 88, Kentucky Christian 42

Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54

New Orleans 125, Eureka 60

North Carolina 78, Oregon 74

North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63

Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73

Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75

MIDWEST

Akron 64, Merrimack 47

DePaul 73, Minnesota 68

Illinois St. 76, Springfield 57

Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79

Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64

Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76

FAR WEST

Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

S. Utah 126, West Coast Baptist 40

San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73

Santa Clara 87, SE Missouri 75

UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51

SOUTHWEST

SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51

Temple 65, Texas A&M 42

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Wagner at St. John’s, Noon

Drexel at UMBC, 1

American U. at Albany (NY), 1

St. Francis (NY) at St. Peter’s, 1

Princeton at Bucknell, 2

UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2

William & Mary at Buffalo, 2

Siena at Colgate, 2

Lehigh at Columbia, 4

Navy at Brown, 4

Coastal Carolina at Delaware St., 6

Army at Marist, 7

St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7

SOUTH

Morehead St. at North Alabama, Noon

Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2

Boston College at Richmond, 2:30

Shorter at Troy, 3

Toccoa Falls at Presbyterian, 4

East Carolina at James Madison, 4

Mount St. Mary’s at Howard, 4

SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4

North Dakota vs. Georgia Southern at Fort Myers, Fla., 4:30

North American at MVSU, 7

Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7

Xavier University of Louisiana at New Orleans, 7

New Hampshire at FIU, 7

Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8

Belmont at Middle Tennessee, 8:30

Samford at Louisiana Tech, 9

MIDWEST

Lipscomb at Xavier, Noon

Detroit at Ohio, 1

Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana St., 2

S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4

Stetson at Kent St., 4

Dartmouth at Bowling Green, 4

Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 6

Oakland at Toledo, 7

Evansville at IUPUI, 7

UNLV at Cincinnati, 7

W. Illinois at UMKC, 8

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8

SOUTHWEST

McNeese St. at Texas, 2

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Sam Houston St., 3

ETSU at UALR, 3

Stephen F. Austin at Arkansas St., 5

N. Kentucky at Arkansas, 5

Hartford at Texas State, 5:30

Prairie View at UTSA, 8

Lamar at Texas Southern, 8

FAR WEST

San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.

South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2

Montana Tech at BYU, 3

SE Missouri vs. Denver at Santa Clara, Calif., 4

Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6

Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30

Fort Wayne at Grand Canyon, 8

Green Bay at Montana St., 8

Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9

San Diego Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10

E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10

Idaho at Seattle, 10

Sunday’s Games

EAST

Mercer vs. Canisius at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1

Maine at UConn, 1

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2

Pine Manor at Sacred Heart, 2

Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2

Vermont at Yale, 3

Hofstra vs. Holy Cross at Boca Raton, Fla., 3

Towson at Cornell, 4

Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6

La Salle at Villanova, 6:30

San Diego vs. St. Bonaventure at Boca Raton, Fla., 9

SOUTH

Southern U. at Tulane, 2

George Washington at South Carolina, 2

Niagara at Norfolk St., 4

Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5

Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6

UIC vs. FAU at Boca Raton, Fla., 6

MIDWEST

Campbell vs. North Dakota at Grand Forks, N.D., Noon

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4

FAR WEST

Montana at New Mexico, 3

S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4

Jackson St. at Air Force, 4

UNC-Wilmington at Stanford, 4

Utah Valley at Colorado St., 4:30

Portland St. at Oregon St., 6

Incarnate Word at Portland, 8

Omaha at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8

San Jose St. at UCLA, 8

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 10

klahoma St., 8

FAR WEST

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8

BYU at Utah, 8

Texas Southern at Gonzaga, 9

Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9

Santa Clara at Nevada, 9

Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 9

Air Force at Wyoming, 9

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9

Boise St. at New Mexico, 9

UNLV at Fresno St., 10

CS Northridge at Portland, 10

Loyola Marymount at Colorado, 10

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10

UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10

Washington St. at Idaho, 10

E. Washington at Washington, 10

California at San Francisco, 11

Utah St. at San Jose St., 11:15

Friday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Creighton 69, Temple 59

Maryland 63, Clemson 44

Ohio 72, Pittsburgh 50

Sacred Heart 66, Detroit 60

Seton Hall 69, Vanderbilt 65

Towson 75, Iona 58

UMass 83, Vermont 49

West Virginia 73, New Mexico 60

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 77, Mercer 68

Bradley 61, George Mason 59

Charlotte 60, Tulane 56

Duke 66, Penn 50

FAU 72, Loyola (Md.) 61

Florida Gulf Coast 81, South Florida 77

Georgia 69, Butler 36

Jacksonville 72, Nicholls 55

Memphis 72, Kansas St. 68

Middle Tennessee 73, Auburn 50

Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 55

Mississippi St. 83, Green Bay 58

N. Kentucky 66, Jacksonville St. 63

NC State 84, Texas 73

Norfolk St. 57, North Florida 54

North Alabama 80, Alabama A&M 65

North Dakota 95, SC State 53

Oakland 58, FIU 49

Oregon St. 75, Miami 53

Richmond 79, Coastal Carolina 67

South Carolina 68, Washington St. 53

Southern Miss. 84, MVSU 80

UNC-Greensboro 67, UNC-Asheville 40

Virginia Tech 60, Belmont 58

MIDWEST

Baylor 77, Indiana 62

Iowa St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40

Kansas 74, Wright St. 63

LSU 58, Michigan St. 56

Liberty 65, Miami (Ohio) 53

N. Illinois 82, Tennessee Tech 74

Nebraska 67, Southern Cal 54

North Carolina 82, Missouri 69

Purdue 67, Drake 47

S. Dakota St. 65, Notre Dame 59

South Dakota 68, Ohio St. 53

Texas Tech 82, Fort Wayne 48

VCU 74, Omaha 66

Wisconsin 67, Ball St. 56

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 71, Fordham 59

Lamar 47, Idaho 44

Louisville 69, Oklahoma St. 48

Stephen F. Austin 67, UC Santa Barbara 56

UTEP 76, W. Michigan 46

W. Kentucky 76, Tulsa 63

FAR WEST

Abilene Christian 76, Portland 69

Arizona 70, UC Riverside 27

Arizona St. 57, Maine 31

CS Bakersfield 75, San Jose St. 71

California 90, NC Central 69

Delaware 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

Denver 83, UC Irvine 75

Georgetown 64, Loyola Marymount 53