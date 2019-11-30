PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT PIQUA ALEXANDER STADIUM
Cin. Elder 31, Springfield 24
AT CANTON GLENOAK
Pickerington Cent. 28, Mentor 21
Division II
AT PARMA BYERS FIELD
Massillon Washington 35, Avon 10
AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM
Cin. La Salle 35, Tol. Cent. Cath. 21
Division III
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
Mansfield Sr. 27, Aurora 21, 2OT
AT LONDON BOWLUS FIELD
Trotwood-Madison 24, Cols. Hartley 19
Division VI
AT WAPAKONETA HARMON STADIUM
Anna 36, Mechanicsburg 6
AT ORRVILLE RED RIDER STADIUM
New Middletown Spring. 42, Howard E. Knox 14
Saturday’s Games
Division IV
AT MASSILLON PAUL BROWN STADIUM
No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2), 7
AT MARYSVILLE IMPACT STADIUM
No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4), 7
Division V
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD
No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1), 7
AT STRONGSVILLE PAT CATAN STADIUM
No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0), 7
Division VII
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2), 7
AT LIMA SENIOR SPARTAN STADIUM
No. 1 Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Patrick Henry (10-3), 7
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Friday’s Results
Northern Buckeye Conference
Eastwood 82, Elmwood 66
Rossford 49, Lake 42
Woodmore 68, Fostoria Senior 32
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Bellevue 67, Sandusky Perkins 52
Clyde 52, Norwalk Senior 43
Northern Lakes League
Napoleon 72, Maumee 15
Sylvania Southview 49, Perrysburg 34
Other NW Ohio Games
Castalia Margaretta 74, Western Reserve 18
Delta 60, Tinora 18
Marion Local 51, Lima Shawnee 33
Norwalk St. Paul 62, Tiffin Calvert 35
Wauseon 46, Archbold 32
Around Ohio
Amanda-Clearcreek 58, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 14
Baltimore Liberty Union 58, Ashville Teays Valley 41
Bellaire 63, Barnesville 25
Cle. Hts. 76, Garfield Hts. 35
Cols. Watterson 41, Worthington Kilbourne 23
E. Can. 66, Newcomerstown 42
Hamilton 79, Cin. NW 20
Macedonia Nordonia 48, Canfield S. Range 22
McConnelsville Morgan 79, Crooksville 35
McDermott Scioto NW 46, Oak Hill 45
Parma Hts. Valley Forge 58, Parma Normandy 51
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 69, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 22
Sugar Grove Berne Union 53, Chillicothe Zane Trace 18
Thornville Sheridan 60, Zanesville Maysville 47
Warren Champion 60, Cortland Lakeview 21
Warren Howland 73, E. Cle. Shaw 12
Akr. Manchester 61, Columbiana 44
Apple Creek Waynedale 50, Ravenna SE 42
Berlin Center Western Reserve 86, Day. Thurgood Marshall 13
Can. Glenoak 64, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 44
Saturday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Otsego at Genoa
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Milan Edison at Oak Harbor
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcanum at Sidney Lehman
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Colonel Crawford at Monroeville
Covington at Versailles
Danville at West Holmes
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Evergreen at Edgerton
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lakota at Northwood
Lima Bath at Columbus Grove
Marion Harding at Toledo Scott
Miller City at Holgate
North Central at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary
Riverdale at Wynford
Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Senior
South Central at Seneca East
Toledo Waite at Toledo St. Ursula
Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson
Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery
PREP Boys Basketball
Friday’s Results
Buckeye Border Conference
North Central 64, Edon 47
Pettisville 57, Montpelier 31
Stryker 60, Hilltop 46
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East 45, Vanlue 38
Antwerp 54, Fayette 45
Arlington 72, Fort Jennings 53
Clear Fork 57, Lexington 44
Columbus Grove 65, Wayne Trace 39
Covington at Sidney Lehman, postponed
Delphos Jefferson 54, Wapakoneta 46
Edgerton at Fort Wayne Eastside, postponed
Elida 63, Lima Bath 56
Fort Recovery 55, St. Marys Memorial 53
Fostoria Senior 55, Port Clinton 49
Fremont Ross 63, Toledo Waite 54
Fremont St. Joseph 55, Arcadia 35
Galion Senior 66, Bucyrus 45
Genoa at Oak Harbor, postponed
Hicksville at Fairview, postponed
Holgate at Liberty Center, postponed
Hopewell-Loudon 63, Grove City Central Crossing 53, 3-OT
Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Cent. Cath. 54
Marion Pleasant 62, Cardington Lincoln 43
Milan Edison 72, New London 52
Minster 80, Houston 44
Mohawk 47, New Riegel 44
Norwayne 69, Ashland Crestview 37
Oberlin 51, Vermilion 36
Old Fort 75, Wynford 49
Ottoville 69, Lima Temple Christian 22
Parkway 64, Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Paulding 48, Continental 40
Plymouth 47, Buckeye Central 40
Ridgemont 55, Ada 51
River Valley 77, Mount Gilead 73, OT
Sandusky St. Mary 54, Sandusky Perkins 45
Shelby 77, Mansfield Madison 68
Springfield Greenon 80, Riverside 61
St. Henry 63, Spencerville 47
Tinora 51, Miller City 37
Toledo Christian 74, Berlin Hiland 57
Van Wert 59, Convoy Crestview 53
West Holmes 63, Loudonville 48
Western Reserve 71, Castalia Margaretta 50
Willard 64, Upper Sandusky 59
Around Ohio
Akr. Coventry 76, Rootstown 55
Athens 64, Gallipolis Gallia 55
Bainbridge Paint Valley 69, Portsmouth Clay 63
Beaver Eastern 68, Franklin Furnace Green 57
Bellbrook 67, Legacy Christian 26
Beloit W. Branch 54, Austintown Fitch 48
Caldwell 63, Newcomerstown 35
Carmel, Ind. 61, Mason 54
Cin. Aiken 72, Cin. N. College Hill 64
Cin. College Prep. 102, Cin. Mt. Auburn Academy 57
Cin. Deer Park 61, Cin. Summit Country Day 45
Cin. Finneytown 62, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 39
Cin. Moeller 79, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58
Cin. Walnut Hills 71, Day. Dunbar 62
Cin. West Clermont 50, Morrow Little Miami 29
Cols. Bexley 53, Cols. Whetstone 38
Cols. Briggs 59, Worthington Kilbourne 55
Cortland Lakeview 44, Warren Champion 30
Euclid 80, Cle. VASJ 75
Fayetteville-Perry 71, Lynchburg-Clay 69
Fredericktown 55, Gahanna Cols. Academy 53
Granville 78, Howard E. Knox 20
Hamilton 68, Cin. NW 48
Hamilton New Miami 85, Cin. Oyler 55
Leesburg Fairfield 70, Lees Creek E. Clinton 48
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 75, Cin. Taft 65
Lighthouse CPA, Ind. 86, Cin. Dohn High School 46
McDonald 97, Heartland Christian 41
Miamisburg 84, New Carlisle Tecumseh 46
Minford 51, Seaman N. Adams 40
Monroe 52, Trenton Edgewood 37
Newton Falls 66, Ravenna 44
Orange 54, Cle. Hts. 22
Pataskala Licking Hts. 68, Wilmington 61
Piketon 52, Lucasville Valley 38
Pomeroy Meigs 63, Racine Southern 53
Portsmouth W. 51, Portsmouth Notre Dame 41
Ravenna SE 72, Akr. Springfield 52
S. Webster 71, Portsmouth Sciotoville 22
Salineville Southern 96, Bowerston Conotton Valley 53
Sebring McKinley 73, Leetonia 41
Spring. Kenton Ridge 62, Spring. Cath. Cent. 40
Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Sugar Grove Berne Union 68
Thornville Sheridan 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Circleville 53
Youngs. Valley Christian 71, Lisbon David Anderson 60
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Zanesville W. Muskingum 34
Day. Christian 59, Waynesville 52
Day. Oakwood 83, Tipp City Bethel 47
Cin. La Salle 68, Day. Belmont 44
Cin. Withrow 62, Day. Meadowdale 57
Chillicothe Huntington 66, Nelsonville-York 64
Chillicothe Zane Trace 70, Amanda-Clearcreek 51
Circleville Logan Elm 64, Washington C.H. 30
Chillicothe 79, Zanesville Maysville 61
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Paulding
Archbold at Wauseon
Buckeye Central at South Central
Celina at Versailles
Colonel Crawford at Kenton
Columbus Walnut Ridge at Toledo Rogers
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry
Edgerton at Stryker
Elgin at Delaware Christian
Elida Tip-Off Classic at Elida
Elmwood at North Baltimore
Fairview at Delphos Jefferson
Firelands at Western Reserve
Fort Jennings at Ada
Fremont Ross at Bowling Green
Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville
Kalida at Arlington
Liberty-Benton at Defiance
Lincolnview at Van Wert
Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial
Maumee at Eastwood
Milan Edison at Danbury
Miller City at Convoy Crestview
Minster at Spencerville
Montpelier at Hicksville
New London at Wellington
Newton at Sidney Lehman
Norwayne at Ashland Mapleton
Oak Harbor at Woodmore
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East
Parkway at Botkins
Pickerington North at Toledo St. Francis
Russia at St. Henry
Seneca East at Plymouth
Shelby at Clyde
Swanton at Lake
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Tinora at Bryan
Tip-Off Classic at Huron
Tip-Off Classic at Lima Shawnee
Tip-Off Classic at Riverside
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale
VABC Tip-Off Tournament at Vermilion
Wapakoneta at Indian Lake
Willard at Bucyrus
Wynford at Castalia Margaretta
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258
Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226
Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212
Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252
Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256
Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218
Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308
Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317
y-clinched division
Thursday’s Results
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1
Washington at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1
Philadelphia at Miami, 1
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25
New England at Houston, 8:20
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
NFL Injury Report
Sunday’s Games
CLEVELAND BROWNS at PITTSBURGH STEELERS — BROWNS: OUT: S Eric Murray (knee). QUESTIONABLE: WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), T Greg Robinson (concussion), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). DNP: TE Pharaoh Brown (not injury related), T Greg Robinson (concussion). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham (groin), LB Joe Schobert (groin), DE Olivier Vernon (knee). FULL: TE Demetrius Harris (neck), RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee), WR Khadarel Hodge (achilles), WR Jarvis Landry (hip). STEELERS: OUT: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee, concussion). DOUBTFUL: RB James Conner (shoulder). QUESTIONABLE: CB Artie Burns (knee). LIMITED: RB James Conner (shoulder). FULL: CB Artie Burns (knee), G Ramon Foster (not injury related), T Alejandro Villanueva (shoulder).
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 14 4 .778 —
Boston 13 5 .722 1
Philadelphia 13 6 .684 1½
Brooklyn 10 9 .526 4½
New York 4 15 .211 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 13 5 .722 —
Charlotte 8 12 .400 6
Orlando 7 11 .389 6
Washington 6 10 .375 6
Atlanta 4 15 .211 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 16 3 .842 —
Indiana 12 6 .667 3½
Chicago 6 13 .316 10
Detroit 6 13 .316 10
Cleveland 5 14 .263 11
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 6 .667 —
Dallas 11 6 .647 ½
San Antonio 7 13 .350 6
New Orleans 6 13 .316 6½
Memphis 5 13 .278 7
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 3 .813 —
Utah 12 7 .632 2½
Minnesota 10 8 .556 4
Oklahoma City 7 11 .389 7
Portland 7 12 .368 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 16 2 .889 —
L.A. Clippers 14 6 .700 3
Phoenix 8 9 .471 7½
Sacramento 7 10 .412 8½
Golden State 4 16 .200 13
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Results
Brooklyn 112, Boston 107
Charlotte 110, Detroit 107
Toronto 90, Orlando 83
Milwaukee 119, Cleveland 110
Philadelphia 101, New York 95
Indiana 105, Atlanta 104, OT
Miami 122, Golden State 105
Oklahoma City 109, New Orleans 104
Utah 103, Memphis 94
San Antonio 107, L.A. Clippers 97
Dallas at Phoenix, late
Chicago at Portland, late
Washington at L.A. Lakers, late
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Sacramento, 5
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Houston, 8
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Brooklyn, 3
Boston at New York, 3:30
Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 4
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5
San Antonio at Detroit, 5
Golden State at Orlando, 6
Utah at Toronto, 6
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Monday’s Games
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Philadelphia, 7
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30
Indiana at Memphis, 8
New York at Milwaukee, 8
Chicago at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 26 18 3 5 41 96 64
Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93
Buffalo 26 12 10 4 28 77 80
Toronto 27 12 11 4 28 91 91
Tampa Bay 23 12 8 3 27 86 76
Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89
Ottawa 26 11 14 1 23 68 81
Detroit 28 7 18 3 17 60 110
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 27 18 4 5 41 99 81
N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58
Philadelphia 26 14 7 5 33 81 75
Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 91 73
Carolina 26 15 10 1 31 85 74
N.Y. Rangers 24 12 9 3 27 79 83
Columbus 25 11 10 4 26 66 78
New Jersey 24 9 11 4 22 65 86
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72
Winnipeg 26 16 9 1 33 76 74
Colorado 25 15 8 2 32 90 72
Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62
Nashville 25 12 9 4 28 87 82
Minnesota 26 11 11 4 26 76 84
Chicago 25 10 10 5 25 71 74
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77
Arizona 27 15 8 4 34 76 63
Vegas 28 13 11 4 30 83 81
San Jose 27 14 12 1 29 78 89
Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79
Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85
Anaheim 27 11 12 4 26 71 82
Los Angeles 26 10 14 2 22 68 88
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
Friday’s Results
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0
Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1
Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2
Buffalo 6, Toronto 4
San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1
Colorado 5, Chicago 2
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT
Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO
Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2
Nashville 3, Carolina 0
St. Louis at Dallas, late
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1
Philadelphia at Montreal, 3
Washington at Detroit, 7
Ottawa at Calgary, 7
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Nashville at Florida, 7
San Jose at Arizona, 8
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 3
Montreal at Boston, 7
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
Monday’s Games
Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7
New Jersey at Buffalo, 7
N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7:30
St. Louis at Chicago, 8:30
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Friday’s Results
EAST
Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 48, Troy 13
Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24
South Alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30
Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30
MIDWEST
Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27
Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7
Iowa 27, Nebraska 24
Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26
SOUTHWEST
Missouri 24, Arkansas 14
Texas 49, Texas Tech 24
West Virginia 20, TCU 17
FAR WEST
Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24
Washington 31, Washington St. 13
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Wake Forest (8-3) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:30
Rutgers (2-9) at Penn St. (9-2), 3:30
Boston College (5-6) at Pittsburgh (7-4), 3:30
UConn (2-9) at Temple (7-4), 3:30
SOUTH
Texas St. (3-8) at Coastal Carolina (4-7), Noon
Tulsa (3-8) at East Carolina (4-7), Noon
Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (3-8), Noon
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5), Noon
FIU (6-5) at Marshall (7-4), Noon
Clemson (11-0) at South Carolina (4-7), Noon
New Mexico St. (2-9) at Liberty (6-5), 2
Charlotte (6-5) at Old Dominion (1-10), 2
Middle Tennessee (4-7) at W. Kentucky (7-4), 2
Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (8-3), 3:30
Miami (6-5) at Duke (4-7), 3:30
Southern Miss. (7-4) at FAU (8-3), 3:30
UTSA (4-7) at Louisiana Tech (8-3), 3:30
Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5), 4
Grambling St. (6-4) vs. Southern U. (7-4) at New Orleans, 5
Georgia St. (7-4) at Georgia Southern (6-5), 6
Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0), 7
North Carolina (5-6) at NC State (4-7), 7
Florida St. (6-5) at Florida (9-2), 7:30
Louisiana-Monroe (5-6) at Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Northwestern (2-9) at Illinois (6-5), Noon
Ohio St. (11-0) at Michigan (9-2), Noon
Indiana (7-4) at Purdue (4-7), Noon
Baylor (10-1) at Kansas (3-8), 3:30
Maryland (3-8) at Michigan St. (5-6), 3:30
Wisconsin (9-2) at Minnesota (10-1), 3:30
Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (7-4), 7
SOUTHWEST
Rice (2-9) at UTEP (1-10), 3
UAB (8-3) at North Texas (4-7), 4
Tulane (6-5) at SMU (9-2), 4
Navy (8-2) at Houston (4-7), 7
Oklahoma (10-1) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), 7
FAR WEST
Wyoming (7-4) at Air Force (9-2), 2
UNLV (3-8) at Nevada (7-4), 3
Utah St. (6-5) at New Mexico (2-9), 4
Oregon St. (5-6) at Oregon (9-2), 4
Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (4-7), 4
Colorado (5-6) at Utah (10-1), 7:30
BYU (7-4) at San Diego St. (8-3), 9
Arizona (4-7) at Arizona St. (6-5), 10
Fresno St. (4-7) at San Jose St. (4-7), 10:30
California (6-5) at UCLA (4-7), 10:30
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), Noon
Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 1 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 Second Round
Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 2 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 2 p.m.
Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), TBA
Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), Noon
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), Noon
Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.
Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), 1 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 1 p.m.
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), 1 p.m.
Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 1:05 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Friday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Delaware 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 56
LIU Brooklyn 82, Cal Poly 69
Maryland 80, Harvard 73
Penn St. 85, Syracuse 64
Rutgers 82, UMass 57
SOUTH
Chattanooga 74, Alabama St. 56
Coll. of Charleston 63, Providence 55
Davidson 67, Fairfield 56
Duke 83, Winthrop 70
FAU 87, Holy Cross 69
Florida St. 60, Tennessee 57
Georgia Southern 84, Campbell 74
Jacksonville St. 71, Chicago St. 62
Kentucky 69, UAB 58
LSU 73, Missouri St. 58
Liberty 88, Kentucky Christian 42
Louisville 71, W. Kentucky 54
New Orleans 125, Eureka 60
North Carolina 78, Oregon 74
North Dakota 78, Florida Gulf Coast 63
Tennessee St. 81, North Florida 73
Wake Forest 88, Long Beach St. 75
MIDWEST
Akron 64, Merrimack 47
DePaul 73, Minnesota 68
Illinois St. 76, Springfield 57
Marquette 101, Southern Cal 79
Michigan 82, Gonzaga 64
Seton Hall 84, Iowa St. 76
FAR WEST
Denver 65, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
S. Utah 126, West Coast Baptist 40
San Diego St. 83, Iowa 73
Santa Clara 87, SE Missouri 75
UC Riverside 69, SIU-Edwardsville 51
SOUTHWEST
SMU 70, Abilene Christian 51
Temple 65, Texas A&M 42
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Wagner at St. John’s, Noon
Drexel at UMBC, 1
American U. at Albany (NY), 1
St. Francis (NY) at St. Peter’s, 1
Princeton at Bucknell, 2
UNC-Greensboro at Georgetown, 2
William & Mary at Buffalo, 2
Siena at Colgate, 2
Lehigh at Columbia, 4
Navy at Brown, 4
Coastal Carolina at Delaware St., 6
Army at Marist, 7
St. Francis (Pa.) at Saint Joseph’s, 7
SOUTH
Morehead St. at North Alabama, Noon
Jacksonville at NC A&T, 2
Boston College at Richmond, 2:30
Shorter at Troy, 3
Toccoa Falls at Presbyterian, 4
East Carolina at James Madison, 4
Mount St. Mary’s at Howard, 4
SC-Upstate at Charlotte, 4
North Dakota vs. Georgia Southern at Fort Myers, Fla., 4:30
North American at MVSU, 7
Campbell at Florida Gulf Coast, 7
Xavier University of Louisiana at New Orleans, 7
New Hampshire at FIU, 7
Tulsa at Vanderbilt, 8
Belmont at Middle Tennessee, 8:30
Samford at Louisiana Tech, 9
MIDWEST
Lipscomb at Xavier, Noon
Detroit at Ohio, 1
Missouri-St. Louis at Indiana St., 2
S. Dakota St. at Indiana, 4
Stetson at Kent St., 4
Dartmouth at Bowling Green, 4
Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 4:30
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 6
Oakland at Toledo, 7
Evansville at IUPUI, 7
UNLV at Cincinnati, 7
W. Illinois at UMKC, 8
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8
SOUTHWEST
McNeese St. at Texas, 2
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Sam Houston St., 3
ETSU at UALR, 3
Stephen F. Austin at Arkansas St., 5
N. Kentucky at Arkansas, 5
Hartford at Texas State, 5:30
Prairie View at UTSA, 8
Lamar at Texas Southern, 8
FAR WEST
San Francisco at Hawaii, 12:30 a.m.
South Dakota at N. Arizona, 2
Montana Tech at BYU, 3
SE Missouri vs. Denver at Santa Clara, Calif., 4
Fresno St. at CS Northridge, 6
Cal St.-Fullerton at Santa Clara, 6:30
Fort Wayne at Grand Canyon, 8
Green Bay at Montana St., 8
Sacramento St. at Colorado, 9
San Diego Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10
E. Michigan at UC Irvine, 10
Idaho at Seattle, 10
Sunday’s Games
EAST
Mercer vs. Canisius at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
CCSU at Mass.-Lowell, 1
Maine at UConn, 1
Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 2
Pine Manor at Sacred Heart, 2
Rhode Island at West Virginia, 2
Vermont at Yale, 3
Hofstra vs. Holy Cross at Boca Raton, Fla., 3
Towson at Cornell, 4
Binghamton at Loyola (Md.), 6
La Salle at Villanova, 6:30
San Diego vs. St. Bonaventure at Boca Raton, Fla., 9
SOUTH
Southern U. at Tulane, 2
George Washington at South Carolina, 2
Niagara at Norfolk St., 4
Georgia Southern at Florida Gulf Coast, 5
Bethune-Cookman at Georgia Tech, 6
UIC vs. FAU at Boca Raton, Fla., 6
MIDWEST
Campbell vs. North Dakota at Grand Forks, N.D., Noon
S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4
FAR WEST
Montana at New Mexico, 3
S. Utah at Loyola Marymount, 4
Jackson St. at Air Force, 4
UNC-Wilmington at Stanford, 4
Utah Valley at Colorado St., 4:30
Portland St. at Oregon St., 6
Incarnate Word at Portland, 8
Omaha at Saint Mary’s (Cal), 8
San Jose St. at UCLA, 8
Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 10
FAR WEST
FAR WEST
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 8
BYU at Utah, 8
Texas Southern at Gonzaga, 9
Weber St. at Utah Valley, 9
Santa Clara at Nevada, 9
Northern New Mexico at N. Colorado, 9
Air Force at Wyoming, 9
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9
Boise St. at New Mexico, 9
UNLV at Fresno St., 10
CS Northridge at Portland, 10
Loyola Marymount at Colorado, 10
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10
UC Riverside at California Baptist, 10
Washington St. at Idaho, 10
E. Washington at Washington, 10
California at San Francisco, 11
Utah St. at San Jose St., 11:15
Friday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Creighton 69, Temple 59
Maryland 63, Clemson 44
Ohio 72, Pittsburgh 50
Sacred Heart 66, Detroit 60
Seton Hall 69, Vanderbilt 65
Towson 75, Iona 58
UMass 83, Vermont 49
West Virginia 73, New Mexico 60
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 77, Mercer 68
Bradley 61, George Mason 59
Charlotte 60, Tulane 56
Duke 66, Penn 50
FAU 72, Loyola (Md.) 61
Florida Gulf Coast 81, South Florida 77
Georgia 69, Butler 36
Jacksonville 72, Nicholls 55
Memphis 72, Kansas St. 68
Middle Tennessee 73, Auburn 50
Mississippi 73, Alcorn St. 55
Mississippi St. 83, Green Bay 58
N. Kentucky 66, Jacksonville St. 63
NC State 84, Texas 73
Norfolk St. 57, North Florida 54
North Alabama 80, Alabama A&M 65
North Dakota 95, SC State 53
Oakland 58, FIU 49
Oregon St. 75, Miami 53
Richmond 79, Coastal Carolina 67
South Carolina 68, Washington St. 53
Southern Miss. 84, MVSU 80
UNC-Greensboro 67, UNC-Asheville 40
Virginia Tech 60, Belmont 58
MIDWEST
Baylor 77, Indiana 62
Iowa St. 90, Ark.-Pine Bluff 40
Kansas 74, Wright St. 63
LSU 58, Michigan St. 56
Liberty 65, Miami (Ohio) 53
N. Illinois 82, Tennessee Tech 74
Nebraska 67, Southern Cal 54
North Carolina 82, Missouri 69
Purdue 67, Drake 47
S. Dakota St. 65, Notre Dame 59
South Dakota 68, Ohio St. 53
Texas Tech 82, Fort Wayne 48
VCU 74, Omaha 66
Wisconsin 67, Ball St. 56
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 71, Fordham 59
Lamar 47, Idaho 44
Louisville 69, Oklahoma St. 48
Stephen F. Austin 67, UC Santa Barbara 56
UTEP 76, W. Michigan 46
W. Kentucky 76, Tulsa 63
FAR WEST
Abilene Christian 76, Portland 69
Arizona 70, UC Riverside 27
Arizona St. 57, Maine 31
CS Bakersfield 75, San Jose St. 71
California 90, NC Central 69
Delaware 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55
Denver 83, UC Irvine 75
Georgetown 64, Loyola Marymount 53