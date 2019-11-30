ELMORE — Woodmore’s Jordan Nighswander and Brooke Allen combined for 21 of their 30 total points in the first half in leading the Wildcats to a 68-32 win over Fostoria on Friday in the Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball opener for both teams.

Nighswander finished with 17 points, Allen scored 13 and Ava Beam added 11. The Wildcats, 2-0 overall, blitzed Fostoria 23-11 in the first quarter and led 42-20 at the half.

Jennifer Chasco scored seven points and Mya Weimerskirch had six for Fostoria, 0-3 overall and 0-1 in the NBC.

FOSTORIA (0-3, 0-1 NBC)

Maurer 1-0–2, Weimerskirch 1-4–6, Velazquez 2-0–5, Chasco 2-2–7, Smith 1-0–2, Castro 0-1–1, Jones 2-0–4, Groves 1-3–5. TOTALS: 10-10–32.

WOODMORE (2-0, 1-0 NBC)

M. Bauder 1-0–2, Beam 5-0–11, Rothert 2-3–8, Wellons 0-2–2, G. Bauder 2-2–6, Buhrow 1-3–5, Blausey 2-0–4, Nighswander 7-3–17, Allen 5-3–13. TOTALS: 25-16–68.

Fostoria 11 9 10 2 — 32

Woodmore 23 19 12 14 — 68

3-Point GOALS: Fostoria 2 (Velazquez, Chaco). Woodmore 2 (Beam, Rothert).

junior varsity: Woodmore, 34-31.

EASTWOOD 82

ELMWOOD 66

PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood blitzed Elmwood 25-8 in the fourth quarter as the Eagles knocked off the Royals 82-66 in Friday’s Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball game.

It was the NBC opener for both teams. Eastwood improved to 2-0, while Elmwood dropped to 1-1.

Brooklyn Thrash popped in a game-high 24 points with 12 steals and eight rebounds. Mackenzie Mareches netted 19 points and Haley Zimmerman added 11 for the Royals.

Aubrey Haas scored 23 points to lead Eastwood. Sydnie Abke scored 14 and Brooke Moenter added 11.

ELMWOOD (1-1, 0-1 NBC)

Zimmerman 4-2–11, Mareches 5-7–19, Murray 1-0–2, Thrash 7-9–24, Minich 1-1–3, Bingham 3-1–7. TOTALS: 21-46 20-27–66.

EASTWOOD (2-0, 1-0 NBC)

Farmer 1-0–3, Haas 7-4–23, Limes 2-2–8, Schmeltz 4-1–9, Luidhardt 2-0–6, Moenter 5-1–11, K. Souder 2-2–6, J. Souder 1-0–2, Abke 5-2–14. TOTALS: 29 12–82.

Elmwood 15 25 18 8 — 66

Eastwood 10 29 18 25 — 82

3-Point GOALS: Elmwood 4-7 (Mareches 2, Thrash & Zimmerman); Eastwood 10 (Haas 3, Limes, Abke & Luidraidt 2, Farmer).

rebounds: Elmwood 26 (Thrash 8, Minich 6).

turnovers: Elmwood 18.

junior varsity: Eastwood, 48-38.

Boys basketball

HOPEWELL-LOUDON 63

CENTRAL CROSSING 53

BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s Travis Milligan nailed one 3-pointer to force overtime, hit another to spark a 10-point run in the third extra session and finished with five treys overall as the Chieftains outlasted Grove City Central Crossing 63-53 on Friday in the boys basketball season opener for both schools.

Milligan hit his third triple of the night with 2.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to knot the game 42-42. His fourth trey and Jordyn Jury’s free throw tied it again 50-50 after the second overtime. Milligan and Carter Coffman then opened the third overtime with back-to-back 3’s, triggering a 13-3 burst that won it for H-L.

Jury converted 10 of 14 free throws and led Hopewell-Loudon with 20 points. Milligan added 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and Coffman scored 10.

Devon Miller, a 6-foot-4 senior, led Central Crossing with 14 points. Matt Reid added 10 points for the Comets, a Division I school out of the Central District.

CENTRAL CROSSING (0-1)

Reid 4-2–10, Green 4-0–9, Ronevich 3-0–6, Collins 2-0–4, Miller 5-4–14, Needham 1-0–2, Garcia 2-0–6, Wellnitz 1-0–2. TOTALS: 22-61 6-10–53.

HOPEWELL-LOUDON (1-0)

R. Jury 4-0–8, Ritchey 1-2–4, Milligan 5-0–15, Coffman 4-0–10, J. Jury 5-10–20, Rumschlag 1-2–4, Oswalt 1-0–2. TOTALS: 21-53 14-25–63.

Central Crossing 8 10 16 8 4 4 3 — 53

Hopewell-Loudon 8 10 11 13 4 4 13 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Central Crossing 3-14 (Green, Garcia 2); Hopewell-Loudon 7-20 (Milligan 5, Coffman 2).

REBOUNDS: Central Crossing 27 (Miller 7); Hopewell-Loudon 33 (Coffman 8).

TURNOVERS: Central Crossing 10; Hopewell-Loudon 13.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon, 54-52.

ALLEN EAST 45

VANLUE 38

VANLUE — Allen East shot a mere 19 percent from the field but managed two more 3-pointers and seven more free throws in holding off Vanlue 45-38 Friday night in a nonconference boys basketball opener for both teams.

The Mustangs were just 16 of 83 shooting from the field compared to 17 of 58 (29 percent) by Vanlue. But Allen East went 3 of 27 from beyond the arc and 10 of 16 at the charity stripe. Vanlue was just 1 of 22 from 3-point range and 3 of 5 at the line.

Bradden Crumrine and Logan McClure each had 13 points for Allen East, while Joey Bonham had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Vanlue. Jared Kloepfer had a team-high 11 rebounds.

allen east (1-0)

Armstrong 1-0–3, Crumrine 3-6–13, McCluer 5-3–13, Newland 2-0–5, Fletchers 1-0–2, Dotson 3-1–7, Blakma 1-0–2. TOTALS: 16-83 10-16–45.

vanlue (0-1)

Jaren Kloepfer 3-0–6, Temple 2-0–4, Wellman 1-0–2, Jared Kloepfer 4-1–9, Bonham 5-2–12, Jaden Kloepfer 2-0–5. TOTALS: 17-58 3-5–38.

Allen East 6 6 16 17 — 45

Vanlue 4 15 2 17 — 38

3-Point GOALS: Allen East 3-27 (Armstrong, Crumrine & Newland 1); Vanlue 1-22 (Jaden Kloepfer 1).

rebounds: Allen East 32 (Dotson 7); Vanlue 41 (Jaren Kloepfer 11, Bonham 10).

turnovers: Allen East 9, Vanlue 16.

junior varsity: Allen East, 54-34.