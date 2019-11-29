RAWSON — Arcadia’s girls basketball team jumped out to a 15-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back as the Redskins rolled past Cory-Rawson 48-26 in the Blanchard Valley Conference opener for both teams Wednesday.

Reagan Pratt and Caity Cramer scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Arcadia (2-0, 1-0 BVC). Both players also had a game-high seven rebounds.

Samantha Burnett added four points, six rebounds, four assists and seven steals for the Redskins.

Zoe Chisholm, Brynn Reese and Libby McVetta had five points apiece to lead Cory-Rawson (2-2, 0-1 BVC).

ARCADIA (2-0, 1-0 BVC)

Pratt 5-4–16, Cramer 4-0–10, Ward 3-0–6, Golden 2-1–5, Burnett 1-2–4, La. Rodriguez 1-1–4, Le. Rodriguez 1-0–2, Mundy 0-1–1. TOTALS: 17-64 9-23 — 48.

CORY-RAWSON (2-2, 0-1 BVC)

Chisholm 1-3–5, Reese 2-1–5, L. McVetta 2-1–5, Bixler 2-0–4, Cascaden 0-3–3, Hassan 1-0–2, P. McVetta 1-0–2. TOTALS: 9 8-16 — 26.

Arcadia 15 14 11 8 — 48

Cory-Rawson 2 11 3 10 — 26

3-Point GOALS: Arcadia 5-24 (Pratt & Cramer 2, La. Rodriguez); Cory-Rawson 0.

rebounds: Arcadia 39 (Cramer & Pratt 7); Cory-Rawson 18 (P. McVetta 4).

turnovers: Arcadia 18, Cory-Rawson 28.

junior varsity: Arcadia, 37-36.

ARLINGTON 63

VANLUE 16

ARLINGTON — Ten Arlington players scored Wednesday as the Red Devils’ girls basketball team cruised to a 63-16 win over Vanlue in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Lindsay Dodds led the Red Devils (3-0, 1-0 BVC) with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Cloe Crist also had 12 points. Kylie Sheets added nine points and seven rebounds.

Emma Franks’ five points led Vanlue (2-1, 0-1 BVC). Emma Biller had eight rebounds.

VANLUE (2-1, 0-1 BVC)

Franks 1-3–5, Phillips 2-0–4, S. King 2-0–4, Biller 0-3–3, K. King 0-0–0, Price 0-0–0, Carrillo 0-0–0, Blanton 0-0–0, Brenneman 0-0–0, Saltzman 0-0–0. TOTALS: 5-40 6-18 — 16.

ARLINGTON (3-0, 1-0 BVC)

Dodds 4-4–12, Crist 4-2–12, Sheets 4-1–9, Essinger 4-0–8, Lotz 2-0–5, Jolliff 2-1–5, Agapiou 2-0–4, Beach 2-0–4, Dillon 1-0–3, Line 0-1–1, Smith 0-0–0, Amburgey 0-0–0. TOTALS: 25-62 9-14 — 63.

Vanlue 2 6 5 3 — 16

Arlington 14 20 18 11 — 63

3-Point GOALS: Vanlue 0-14; Arlington 4-18 (Crist 2, Lotz & Dillon).

rebounds: Vanlue 22 (Biller 8); Arlington 46 (Dodds 9).

turnovers: Vanlue 27, Arlington 20.

junior varsity: Arlington, 26-4.