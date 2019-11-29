PREP FOOTBALL

Friday’s State Semifinals

Division I

AT PIQUA ALEXANDER STADIUM

No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (11-2) vs. No. 5 Springfield (12-1), 7

AT CANTON GLENOAK

No. 1 Mentor (13-0) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (12-1), 7

Division II

AT PARMA BYERS FIELD

No. 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. No. 4 Avon (13-0), 7

AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM

No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) vs. No. 2 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0), 7

Division III

AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA

No. 3 Aurora (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (12-1), 7

AT LONDON BOWLUS FIELD

No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (12-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-3), 7

Division VI

AT WAPAKONETA HARMON STADIUM

No. 1 Anna (12-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (11-2), 7

AT ORRVILLE RED RIDER STADIUM

No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (13-0) vs. Howard East Knox (13-0), 7

Saturday’s Games

Division IV

AT MASSILLON PAUL BROWN STADIUM

No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2), 7

AT MARYSVILLE IMPACT STADIUM

No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4), 7

Division V

AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD

No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1), 7

AT STRONGSVILLE PAT CATAN STADIUM

No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0), 7

Division VII

AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM

No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2), 7

AT LIMA SENIOR SPARTAN STADIUM

No. 1 Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Patrick Henry (10-3), 7

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wednesday’s Results

Blanchard Valley Conference

Arcadia 48, Cory-Rawson 26

Arlington 63, Vanlue 16

McComb 43, Leipsic 38

North Baltimore 49, Pandora-Gilboa 28

Around Ohio

Alliance Marlington 53, Massillon Perry 47

Can. South 37, Navarre Fairless 26

Cardington-Lincoln 65, Fredericktown 23

Chardon 54, Maple Hts. 41

Chesterland W. Geauga 54, Painesville Riverside 44

Cin. Deer Park 64, Cin. Oyler 27

Cin. Walnut Hills 57, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 56

Cle. Hts. 68, Lyndhurst Brush 41

Columbiana Crestview 54, Lisbon Beaver 46

Coshocton 44, Byesville Meadowbrook 26

Eastlake N. 77, Cle. Hay 43

Ironton 55, Athens 21

London 88, Cols. Briggs 10

Macedonia Nordonia 69, Akr. Buchtel 67

Malvern 36, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 27

Mt. Gilead 63, Danville 52

New Middletown Spring. 53, Lisbon David Anderson 44

Parma Padua 40, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Ravenna 43, Copley 36

Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Georgetown 34

W. Jefferson 58, Johnstown Northridge 33

Warsaw River View 51, Cambridge 42

Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 23

Friday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Elmwood at Eastwood

Fostoria Senior at Woodmore

Lake at Rossford

Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division

Norwalk Senior at Clyde

Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue

Northern Lakes League

Maumee at Napoleon

Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview

Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne

Other NW Ohio Games

Marion Local at Lima Shawnee

Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert

Tinora at Delta

Wauseon at Archbold

Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta

Saturday’s Games

Northern Buckeye Conference

Otsego at Genoa

Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division

Milan Edison at Oak Harbor

Northern Lakes League

Bowling Green at Springfield

Mid-Buckeye Conference

Kidron Central Christian at Lucas

Loudonville at Mansfield Christian

Other NW Ohio Games

Arcanum at Sidney Lehman

Bluffton at Fort Jennings

Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview

Colonel Crawford at Monroeville

Covington at Versailles

Danville at West Holmes

Elgin at Marion Pleasant

Evergreen at Edgerton

Kenton at Benjamin Logan

Lakota at Northwood

Lima Bath at Columbus Grove

Marion Harding at Toledo Scott

Miller City at Holgate

North Central at Liberty Center

Ottoville at Lincolnview

Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary

Riverdale at Wynford

Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Senior

South Central at Seneca East

Toledo Waite at Toledo St. Ursula

Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson

Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery

PREP Boys Basketball

Wednesday’s Results

Other NW Ohio Games

Colonel Crawford 88, Crestline 31

Findlay at Toledo Start, postponed

Huron 63, Vermilion 47

Otsego 64, Maumee 53

Perrysburg 71, Toledo Bowsher 51

Rossford 49, Bowling Green 36

Toledo St. Francis 55, Cardinal Stritch 52

Toledo Woodward 61, Sylvania Northview 56

Willard 61, Sandusky Perkins 34

Woodmore 41, Port Clinton 40

Around Ohio

Cin. Western Hills 75, Day. Meadowdale 51

Cols. St. Charles 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Akr. North 51, 0

Dublin Jerome 47, Cols. Mifflin 46

Gahanna Lincoln 63, Westerville N. 43

Goshen 61, Milford 49

Grove City 67, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55

Lebanon 56, Cin. Turpin 37

Lorain 101, Cle. John Adams 56

N. Royalton 91, N. Olmsted 32

New Lexington 47, Millersport 26

Richwood N. Union 70, Cols. International 34

Tallmadge 71, Mogadore Field 52

Elyria 47, N. Ridgeville 43

Friday’s Games

Buckeye Border Conference

Edon at North Central

Montpelier at Pettisville

Stryker at Hilltop

Other NW Ohio Games

Allen East at Vanlue

Ashland Crestview at Norwayne

Berlin Hiland at Toledo Christian

Bucyrus at Galion Senior

Continental at Paulding

Covington at Sidney Lehman

Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta

Edgerton at Fort Wayne Eastside

Fayette at Antwerp

Fort Jennings at Arlington

Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia

Genoa at Oak Harbor

Grove City Central Crossing at Hopewell-Loudon

Hicksville at Fairview

Holgate at Liberty Center

Houston at Minster

Lexington at Clear Fork

Lima Bath at Elida

Lima Cent. Cath. at Lima Shawnee

Lima Temple Christian at Ottoville

Mansfield Madison at Shelby

Marion Pleasant at Cardington Lincoln

Miller City at Tinora

Mohawk at New Riegel

New London at Milan Edison

Old Fort at Wynford

Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen

Plymouth at Buckeye Central

Port Clinton at Fostoria Senior

Ridgemont at Ada

River Valley at Mount Gilead

Sandusky St. Mary at Sandusky Perkins

Spencerville at St. Henry

St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery

Tip-Off Classic at Riverside

Toledo Waite at Fremont Ross

VABC Tip-Off Tournament at Vermilion

Van Wert at Convoy Crestview

Wayne Trace at Columbus Grove

West Holmes at Loudonville

Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta

Willard at Upper Sandusky

Saturday’s Games

NW Ohio Games

Antwerp at Paulding

Archbold at Wauseon

Buckeye Central at South Central

Celina at Versailles

Colonel Crawford at Kenton

Columbus Walnut Ridge at Toledo Rogers

Continental at Lima Temple Christian

Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry

Edgerton at Stryker

Elgin at Delaware Christian

Elida Tip-Off Classic at Elida

Elmwood at North Baltimore

Fairview at Delphos Jefferson

Firelands at Western Reserve

Fort Jennings at Ada

Fremont Ross at Bowling Green

Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville

Kalida at Arlington

Liberty-Benton at Defiance

Lincolnview at Van Wert

Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial

Maumee at Eastwood

Milan Edison at Danbury

Miller City at Convoy Crestview

Minster at Spencerville

Montpelier at Hicksville

New London at Wellington

Newton at Sidney Lehman

Norwayne at Ashland Mapleton

Oak Harbor at Woodmore

Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East

Parkway at Botkins

Pickerington North at Toledo St. Francis

Russia at St. Henry

Seneca East at Plymouth

Shelby at Clyde

Swanton at Lake

Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay

Tinora at Bryan

Tip-Off Classic at Huron

Tip-Off Classic at Lima Shawnee

Tip-Off Classic at Riverside

Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian

Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale

VABC Tip-Off Tournament at Vermilion

Wapakoneta at Indian Lake

Willard at Bucyrus

Wynford at Castalia Margaretta

PRO FOOTBALL

National Football League

American Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117

Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188

N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258

Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346

South

W L T Pct PF PA

Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249

Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226

Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217

Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202

Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212

Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252

Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292

West

W L T Pct PF PA

Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256

Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284

L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218

Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217

National Conference

East

W L T Pct PF PA

Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236

Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247

N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308

Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269

South

W L T Pct PF PA

New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 272 230

Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291

Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335

Atlanta 3 8 0 .273 242 297

North

W L T Pct PF PA

Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242

Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205

Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208

Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315

West

W L T Pct PF PA

San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163

Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263

L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243

Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

Late games not included

Thursday’s Results

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans at Atlanta, late

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1

Washington at Carolina, 1

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1

Philadelphia at Miami, 1

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25

New England at Houston, 8:20

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1

Carolina at Atlanta, 1

Detroit at Minnesota, 1

Denver at Houston, 1

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25

Kansas City at New England, 4:25

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15

PRO BASKETBALL

NBA

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Boston 13 4 .765 —

Toronto 13 4 .765 —

Philadelphia 12 6 .667 1½

Brooklyn 9 9 .500 4½

New York 4 14 .222 9½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 12 5 .706 —

Orlando 7 10 .412 5

Washington 6 10 .375 5½

Charlotte 7 12 .368 6

Atlanta 4 14 .222 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 15 3 .833 —

Indiana 11 6 .647 3½

Detroit 6 12 .333 9

Chicago 6 13 .316 9½

Cleveland 5 13 .278 10

Western Conference

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 12 6 .667 —

Dallas 11 6 .647 ½

New Orleans 6 12 .333 6

San Antonio 6 13 .316 6½

Memphis 5 12 .294 6½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Denver 13 3 .813 —

Utah 11 7 .611 3

Minnesota 10 8 .556 4

Portland 7 12 .368 7½

Oklahoma City 6 11 .353 7½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

L.A. Lakers 16 2 .889 —

L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 2½

Phoenix 8 9 .471 7½

Sacramento 7 10 .412 8½

Golden State 4 15 .211 12½

Late games not included

Wednesday’s Results

Boston 121, Brooklyn 110

Charlotte 102, Detroit 101

Indiana 121, Utah 102

Orlando 116, Cleveland 104

Philadelphia 97, Sacramento 91

Toronto 126, New York 98

Houston 117, Miami 108

L.A. Clippers 121, Memphis 119

Milwaukee 111, Atlanta 102

Minnesota 113, San Antonio 101

Washington 140, Phoenix 132

L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110

Portland 136, Oklahoma City 119

Golden State 104, Chicago 90

Thursday’s Results

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Brooklyn, 12

Charlotte at Detroit, 7

Toronto at Orlando, 7

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30

Philadelphia at New York, 7:30

Atlanta at Indiana, 8

Golden State at Miami, 8

New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8

Utah at Memphis, 8

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30

Dallas at Phoenix, 9

Chicago at Portland, 10

Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30

Saturday’s Games

Denver at Sacramento, 5

Indiana at Philadelphia, 7

Atlanta at Houston, 8

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Brooklyn, 3

Boston at New York, 3:30

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 4

Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5

San Antonio at Detroit, 5

Golden State at Orlando, 6

Utah at Toronto, 6

Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30

Monday’s Games

Phoenix at Charlotte, 7

Utah at Philadelphia, 7

Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30

Indiana at Memphis, 8

New York at Milwaukee, 8

Chicago at Sacramento, 10

PRO HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Boston 25 17 3 5 39 93 62

Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93

Toronto 26 12 10 4 28 87 85

Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89

Tampa Bay 22 12 8 2 26 83 72

Buffalo 25 11 10 4 26 71 76

Ottawa 25 11 13 1 23 66 74

Detroit 27 7 17 3 17 59 104

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Washington 26 17 4 5 39 95 78

N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58

Pittsburgh 25 14 7 4 32 89 68

Carolina 25 15 9 1 31 85 71

Philadelphia 25 13 7 5 31 75 74

N.Y. Rangers 23 12 9 2 26 77 80

Columbus 24 10 10 4 24 61 76

New Jersey 24 9 11 4 22 65 86

Western Conference

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72

Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62

Winnipeg 25 15 9 1 31 73 74

Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 85 70

Nashville 24 11 9 4 26 84 82

Chicago 24 10 9 5 25 69 69

Minnesota 25 10 11 4 24 69 82

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77

Arizona 26 15 8 3 33 75 61

Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79

Vegas 27 12 11 4 28 81 80

Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85

San Jose 26 13 12 1 27 74 88

Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 71 79

Los Angeles 25 10 13 2 22 67 84

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Results

St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2

Boston 2, Ottawa 1

Washington 4, Florida 3

Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2

Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6

Toronto 6, Detroit 0

Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT

Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO

Colorado 4, Edmonton 1

Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1

Thursday’s Results

New Jersey 6, Montreal 4

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4

Detroit at Philadelphia, 4

Ottawa at Minnesota, 4

Toronto at Buffalo, 4

Los Angeles at San Jose, 4

Colorado at Chicago, 4

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5

Arizona at Vegas, 6

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7

Nashville at Carolina, 7:30

St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1

Philadelphia at Montreal, 3

Washington at Detroit, 7

Ottawa at Calgary, 7

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7

Buffalo at Toronto, 7

Nashville at Florida, 7

San Jose at Arizona, 8

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8

Chicago at Colorado, 9

Vancouver at Edmonton, 10

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10

Sunday’s Games

Dallas at Minnesota, 3

Montreal at Boston, 7

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17

Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20

Friday’s Games

EAST

Bowling Green (3-8) at Buffalo (6-5), Noon

SOUTH

Virginia Tech (8-3) at Virginia (8-3), Noon

Cincinnati (10-1) at Memphis (10-1), 3:30

Arkansas St. (7-4) at South Alabama (1-10), 5

Appalachian St. (10-1) at Troy (5-6), 6

South Florida (4-7) at UCF (8-3), 8

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) (7-4) at Ball St. (4-7), Noon

Toledo (6-5) at Cent. Michigan (7-4), Noon

Kent St. (5-6) at E. Michigan (6-5), Noon

Iowa (8-3) at Nebraska (5-6), 2:30

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech (4-7) at Texas (6-5), Noon

Missouri (5-6) at Arkansas (2-9), 2:30

West Virginia (4-7) at TCU (5-6), 4:15

FAR WEST

Boise St. (10-1) at Colorado St. (4-7), 3:30

Washington St. (6-5) at Washington (6-5), 4

Saturday’s Games

EAST

Wake Forest (8-3) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:30

Rutgers (2-9) at Penn St. (9-2), 3:30

Boston College (5-6) at Pittsburgh (7-4), 3:30

UConn (2-9) at Temple (7-4), 3:30

SOUTH

Texas St. (3-8) at Coastal Carolina (4-7), Noon

Tulsa (3-8) at East Carolina (4-7), Noon

Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (3-8), Noon

Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5), Noon

FIU (6-5) at Marshall (7-4), Noon

Clemson (11-0) at South Carolina (4-7), Noon

New Mexico St. (2-9) at Liberty (6-5), 2

Charlotte (6-5) at Old Dominion (1-10), 2

Middle Tennessee (4-7) at W. Kentucky (7-4), 2

Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (8-3), 3:30

Miami (6-5) at Duke (4-7), 3:30

Southern Miss. (7-4) at FAU (8-3), 3:30

UTSA (4-7) at Louisiana Tech (8-3), 3:30

Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5), 4

Grambling St. (6-4) vs. Southern U. (7-4) at New Orleans, 5

Georgia St. (7-4) at Georgia Southern (6-5), 6

Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0), 7

North Carolina (5-6) at NC State (4-7), 7

Florida St. (6-5) at Florida (9-2), 7:30

Louisiana-Monroe (5-6) at Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2), 7:30

MIDWEST

Northwestern (2-9) at Illinois (6-5), Noon

Ohio St. (11-0) at Michigan (9-2), Noon

Indiana (7-4) at Purdue (4-7), Noon

Baylor (10-1) at Kansas (3-8), 3:30

Maryland (3-8) at Michigan St. (5-6), 3:30

Wisconsin (9-2) at Minnesota (10-1), 3:30

Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (7-4), 7

SOUTHWEST

Rice (2-9) at UTEP (1-10), 3

UAB (8-3) at North Texas (4-7), 4

Tulane (6-5) at SMU (9-2), 4

Navy (8-2) at Houston (4-7), 7

Oklahoma (10-1) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), 7

FAR WEST

Wyoming (7-4) at Air Force (9-2), 2

UNLV (3-8) at Nevada (7-4), 3

Utah St. (6-5) at New Mexico (2-9), 4

Oregon St. (5-6) at Oregon (9-2), 4

Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (4-7), 4

Colorado (5-6) at Utah (10-1), 7:30

BYU (7-4) at San Diego St. (8-3), 9

Arizona (4-7) at Arizona St. (6-5), 10

Fresno St. (4-7) at San Jose St. (4-7), 10:30

California (6-5) at UCLA (4-7), 10:30

NCAA FCS Playoffs

Saturday’s First Round

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), Noon

Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 1 p.m.

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.

Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 7 Second Round

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.

Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.

Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.

NCAA Division II Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 2 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 2 p.m.

Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), TBA

Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), TBA

NCAA Division III Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday’s Games

Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), Noon

Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), Noon

North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon

Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), Noon

Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.

Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.

Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), 1 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 1 p.m.

College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), 1 p.m.

Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 1:05 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Memphis 83, NC State 78

SOUTH

Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT

Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51

Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89

Marquette 73, Davidson 63

Maryland 76, Temple 69

Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss. 56

Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47

Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67

FAR WEST

Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61

Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65

North Florida 95, LIU Brooklyn 92

Penn 68, UCF 67

Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72

Wake Forest 65, Coll. of Charleston 56

Wednesday’s Men’s Scores

EAST

Delaware 75, Stony Brook 61

Georgian Court 63, Queens (NY) 58

La Salle 81, South Alabama 76, OT

Mississippi 74, Penn St. 72

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Norfolk St. 71

Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72

Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69

Rhode Island 73, Manhattan 66

Robert Morris 102, Geneva 62

Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54

Vermont 93, Gallaudet 44

West Chester 107, Wilmington (Del.) 74

West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63

SOUTH

Berry 61, Ferrum 53

Colorado St. 79, Washington St. 69

Drake 63, Murray St. 53

Furman 58, Texas-Arlington 57

George Mason 68, New Mexico St. 64

Georgia 80, Chaminade 77

Georgia St. 81, Charlotte 78, OT

Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss. 69

Loyola of Chicago 68, Old Dominion 61

Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76

North Alabama 73, MVSU 50

North Carolina 76, Alabama 67

Northeastern 79, Weber St. 69

St. Thomas (Fla.) 77, Voorhees 61

Virginia 46, Maine 26

W. Carolina 78, Bryan 54

MIDWEST

Bradley 73, Kansas St. 60

Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT

Missouri-St. Louis 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 59

N. Iowa 78, South Carolina 72

Nebraska 74, South Florida 67

Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59

Purdue Fort Wayne 77, Niagara 54

S. Dakota St. 86, Samford 77

Valparaiso 98, Trinity Christian 71

Wright St. 71, Miami (Ohio) 66

Youngstown St. 93, Westminster (Pa.) 67

SOUTHWEST

Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62

SMU 90, Hartford 58

Tulsa 78, SC State 47

UALR 67, Alcorn St. 50

UT Martin 76, Boston U. 73

UTEP 91, East Central 71

FAR WEST

BYU 90, Virginia Tech 77

Cal St.-Fullerton 64, SE Missouri 57

Idaho St. 102, West Coast Baptist 43

Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62

Oregon St. 83, San Jose St. 48

San Diego 79, Hofstra 69

Santa Clara 81, Denver 64

South Dakota 84, Cal Baptist 83

UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70

Thursday’s Women’s Scores

SOUTH

Ball St. 54, Lehigh 52

Baylor 89, Washington St. 66

Boston College 89, Tulane 76

Bucknell 56, Cincinnati 48

Georgia Tech 79, Seton Hall 54

Indiana 71, South Carolina 57

Iowa 100, Towson 72

Louisville 76, Texas-Arlington 67

Oregon 89, Oklahoma St. 72

Rutgers 62, Vanderbilt 56

Washington 65, Iona 34

SOUTHWEST

Creighton 82, West Virginia 75

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Notre Dame 60

New Mexico 71, Missouri 68

North Carolina 71, Temple 58

S. Dakota St. 61, South Florida 50

FAR WEST

Green Bay 73, Bowling Green 54

Mississippi St. 73, San Francisco 36

Syracuse 86, Houston 63

Wednesday’s Women’s Scores

EAST

Albany (NY) 70, Canisius 53

Binghamton 78, St. Bonaventure 67

Bridgeport 76, Felician 64

Cornell 70, Mass.-Lowell 56

Malone 69, Clarion 48

Marshall 85, Alderson-Broaddus 41

NYU 103, Baruch 50

Navy 67, Air Force 59

Robert Morris 63, Pitt.-Johnstown 30

Stony Brook 80, LIU Brooklyn 49

SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 58, Trevecca Nazarene 53

Boston College 84, Charlotte 68

Bucknell 70, Howard 60

Duke 82, Davidson 52

E. Kentucky 102, Alice Lloyd 65

Gardner-Webb 88, W. Carolina 62

Iowa 69, Cincinnati 61

Kentucky Wesleyan 93, Lindenwood (Ill.) 45

LSU-Shreveport 68, Northwestern St. 63

Lynn 53, Alaska-Anchorage 52

N. Colorado 59, Chattanooga 42

Rice 81, McNeese St. 50

SE Louisiana 89, LSU-Alexandria 67

Samford 79, North Alabama 63

Savannah St. 78, Allen 73

St. Augustine’s 69, William Peace 66

UAB 74, Ala.-Huntsville 57

UCF 66, Stetson 40

MIDWEST

Cedarville 84, Northwood (Mich.) 62

Cent. Michigan 79, Northeastern 63

Cleveland St. 66, Akron 62

Hastings 73, Midland 58

Michigan 57, E. Michigan 38

North Park 71, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 59

Northwestern 73, Colgate 44

S. Illinois 61, Saint Louis 53

Tarleton St. 83, Pittsburg St. 76

Valparaiso 61, Toledo 54

SOUTHWEST

SW Oklahoma 92, Cameron 67

Texas A&M 80, Prairie View 38

Texas St. 51, New Orleans 49

TRANSACTIONS

Baseball

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned LHP Brian Johnson outright to Pawtucket (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned C Nick Dini and RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez and Conner Greene outright to Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Blaine Hardy, C Juan Graterol and RHP Ryan Garton to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced 1B Greg Bird declined outright assignment and elected free agency.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Patrick Wisdom to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 1B Jesus Aguilar for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Taylor Guerrieri outright to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP C.D. Pelham off waivers from Texas.

CINCINNATI REDS — Traded 1B/OF Brian O’Grady to Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham to San Diego for LHP Eric Lauer, INF Luis Urias and a player to be named or cash.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Derek Shelton manager. Assigned LHP Williams Jerez and RHPs Luis Escobar and Montana DuRapau outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Pomeranz on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Trevor Achenbach and RHP Matt Vonderschmidt.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF David Glaude to the Quebec Capitales for INF T.J. White.

Football

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Dontari Poe and G Greg Van Roten on IR. Signed DL Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Robert McCray to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Hall on IR. Signed WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Jackson Porter to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Najee Goode on IR and DL Brian Price on practice squad IL. Released DB Jordan Brown. Signed S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton and WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson. Activated WR Rico Gafford from the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR/KR Jakeem Grant on IR. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad and WR Reggie White to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S Chris Johnson to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Damontre Moore on IR. Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad and DL Alex Barrett to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on IR. Signed PK Ryan Santoso.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired coach Jason Maas.

Hockey

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LWBrayden Tracey to a three-year contract.

BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Charlie Coyle to a six-year contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on IR, retroactive to Monday, and D Derek Forbort on long-term IR and assigned him to Ontario (AHL) for conditioning. Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario. Activated F Trevor Lewis from IR. Recalled D Paul LaDue and F Matt Luff from Ontario.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).

ECHL

WORCESTER RAILERS — Fired coach and general manager Jamie Russell and assistant coach Derek Army. Named David Cunniff coach and general manager.

Olympic Sports

USADA — Announced weightlifter Kiara Akuna received a four-year sanction, retroactive to March 7, after testing positive for prohibited substances.

Soccer

Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Alex De John and G Mason Stajduhar to one-year contracts.

SCHEDULE

Friday’s Events

Prep Hockey

Findlay vs. St. Andrews, Cold Turkey Tournament, Tam-O-Shanter, 7

Saturday’s Events

Prep Hockey

Findlay vs. Newark, Cold Turkey Tournament, Tam-O-Shanter, 12:30

Findlay vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Cold Turkey Tournament, Tam-O-Shanter, 7:30

Prep Swimming

Fostoria vs. Tiffin Calvert, Tiffin YMCA, 9 a.m.

BOWLING

AMF Sportsman Lanes

Sunsetters League

High series: Debby Schade, Pete’s Auto Service, 506. High game: Schade 186.

Prime Timers League

High series: (men) Tim Bosworth 563; (women) Jackie Schnapp 484. High game: (men) Larry Iliff 218; (women) Schnapp 188.