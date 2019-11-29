PREP FOOTBALL
Friday’s State Semifinals
Division I
AT PIQUA ALEXANDER STADIUM
No. 9 Cincinnati Elder (11-2) vs. No. 5 Springfield (12-1), 7
AT CANTON GLENOAK
No. 1 Mentor (13-0) vs. No. 3 Pickerington Central (12-1), 7
Division II
AT PARMA BYERS FIELD
No. 1 Massillon Washington (13-0) vs. No. 4 Avon (13-0), 7
AT SIDNEY MEMORIAL STADIUM
No. 6 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) vs. No. 2 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0), 7
Division III
AT MACEDONIA NORDONIA
No. 3 Aurora (13-0) vs. No. 9 Mansfield Senior (12-1), 7
AT LONDON BOWLUS FIELD
No. 1 Columbus Bishop Hartley (12-1) vs. No. 7 Trotwood-Madison (10-3), 7
Division VI
AT WAPAKONETA HARMON STADIUM
No. 1 Anna (12-1) vs. Mechanicsburg (11-2), 7
AT ORRVILLE RED RIDER STADIUM
No. 2 New Middletown Springfield (13-0) vs. Howard East Knox (13-0), 7
Saturday’s Games
Division IV
AT MASSILLON PAUL BROWN STADIUM
No. 4 Newark Licking Valley (13-0) vs. Poland Seminary (11-2), 7
AT MARYSVILLE IMPACT STADIUM
No. 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (13-0) vs. Clyde (9-4), 7
Division V
AT CHILLICOTHE HERNSTEIN FIELD
No. 5 Ironton (12-1) vs. No. 8 West Jefferson (12-1), 7
AT STRONGSVILLE PAT CATAN STADIUM
No. 1 Kirtland (13-0) vs. No. 3 Oak Harbor (13-0), 7
Division VII
AT COLUMBUS DESALES ALUMNI STADIUM
No. 4 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (12-1) vs. No. 7 Lucas (11-2), 7
AT LIMA SENIOR SPARTAN STADIUM
No. 1 Marion Local (11-2) vs. No. 10 Patrick Henry (10-3), 7
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wednesday’s Results
Blanchard Valley Conference
Arcadia 48, Cory-Rawson 26
Arlington 63, Vanlue 16
McComb 43, Leipsic 38
North Baltimore 49, Pandora-Gilboa 28
Around Ohio
Alliance Marlington 53, Massillon Perry 47
Can. South 37, Navarre Fairless 26
Cardington-Lincoln 65, Fredericktown 23
Chardon 54, Maple Hts. 41
Chesterland W. Geauga 54, Painesville Riverside 44
Cin. Deer Park 64, Cin. Oyler 27
Cin. Walnut Hills 57, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 56
Cle. Hts. 68, Lyndhurst Brush 41
Columbiana Crestview 54, Lisbon Beaver 46
Coshocton 44, Byesville Meadowbrook 26
Eastlake N. 77, Cle. Hay 43
Ironton 55, Athens 21
London 88, Cols. Briggs 10
Macedonia Nordonia 69, Akr. Buchtel 67
Malvern 36, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 27
Mt. Gilead 63, Danville 52
New Middletown Spring. 53, Lisbon David Anderson 44
Parma Padua 40, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Ravenna 43, Copley 36
Sardinia Eastern Brown 52, Georgetown 34
W. Jefferson 58, Johnstown Northridge 33
Warsaw River View 51, Cambridge 42
Wintersville Indian Creek 61, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 23
Friday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Elmwood at Eastwood
Fostoria Senior at Woodmore
Lake at Rossford
Sandusky Bay Conference Lake Division
Norwalk Senior at Clyde
Sandusky Perkins at Bellevue
Northern Lakes League
Maumee at Napoleon
Perrysburg at Sylvania Southview
Sylvania Northview at Anthony Wayne
Other NW Ohio Games
Marion Local at Lima Shawnee
Norwalk St. Paul at Tiffin Calvert
Tinora at Delta
Wauseon at Archbold
Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta
Saturday’s Games
Northern Buckeye Conference
Otsego at Genoa
Sandusky Bay Conference Bay Division
Milan Edison at Oak Harbor
Northern Lakes League
Bowling Green at Springfield
Mid-Buckeye Conference
Kidron Central Christian at Lucas
Loudonville at Mansfield Christian
Other NW Ohio Games
Arcanum at Sidney Lehman
Bluffton at Fort Jennings
Buckeye Central at Ashland Crestview
Colonel Crawford at Monroeville
Covington at Versailles
Danville at West Holmes
Elgin at Marion Pleasant
Evergreen at Edgerton
Kenton at Benjamin Logan
Lakota at Northwood
Lima Bath at Columbus Grove
Marion Harding at Toledo Scott
Miller City at Holgate
North Central at Liberty Center
Ottoville at Lincolnview
Port Clinton at Sandusky St. Mary
Riverdale at Wynford
Sandusky Senior at Mansfield Senior
South Central at Seneca East
Toledo Waite at Toledo St. Ursula
Van Wert at Delphos Jefferson
Wapakoneta at Fort Recovery
PREP Boys Basketball
Wednesday’s Results
Other NW Ohio Games
Colonel Crawford 88, Crestline 31
Findlay at Toledo Start, postponed
Huron 63, Vermilion 47
Otsego 64, Maumee 53
Perrysburg 71, Toledo Bowsher 51
Rossford 49, Bowling Green 36
Toledo St. Francis 55, Cardinal Stritch 52
Toledo Woodward 61, Sylvania Northview 56
Willard 61, Sandusky Perkins 34
Woodmore 41, Port Clinton 40
Around Ohio
Cin. Western Hills 75, Day. Meadowdale 51
Cols. St. Charles 68, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 54
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 52, Akr. North 51, 0
Dublin Jerome 47, Cols. Mifflin 46
Gahanna Lincoln 63, Westerville N. 43
Goshen 61, Milford 49
Grove City 67, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 55
Lebanon 56, Cin. Turpin 37
Lorain 101, Cle. John Adams 56
N. Royalton 91, N. Olmsted 32
New Lexington 47, Millersport 26
Richwood N. Union 70, Cols. International 34
Tallmadge 71, Mogadore Field 52
Elyria 47, N. Ridgeville 43
Friday’s Games
Buckeye Border Conference
Edon at North Central
Montpelier at Pettisville
Stryker at Hilltop
Other NW Ohio Games
Allen East at Vanlue
Ashland Crestview at Norwayne
Berlin Hiland at Toledo Christian
Bucyrus at Galion Senior
Continental at Paulding
Covington at Sidney Lehman
Delphos Jefferson at Wapakoneta
Edgerton at Fort Wayne Eastside
Fayette at Antwerp
Fort Jennings at Arlington
Fremont St. Joseph at Arcadia
Genoa at Oak Harbor
Grove City Central Crossing at Hopewell-Loudon
Hicksville at Fairview
Holgate at Liberty Center
Houston at Minster
Lexington at Clear Fork
Lima Bath at Elida
Lima Cent. Cath. at Lima Shawnee
Lima Temple Christian at Ottoville
Mansfield Madison at Shelby
Marion Pleasant at Cardington Lincoln
Miller City at Tinora
Mohawk at New Riegel
New London at Milan Edison
Old Fort at Wynford
Parkway at Waynesfield-Goshen
Plymouth at Buckeye Central
Port Clinton at Fostoria Senior
Ridgemont at Ada
River Valley at Mount Gilead
Sandusky St. Mary at Sandusky Perkins
Spencerville at St. Henry
St. Marys Memorial at Fort Recovery
Tip-Off Classic at Riverside
Toledo Waite at Fremont Ross
VABC Tip-Off Tournament at Vermilion
Van Wert at Convoy Crestview
Wayne Trace at Columbus Grove
West Holmes at Loudonville
Western Reserve at Castalia Margaretta
Willard at Upper Sandusky
Saturday’s Games
NW Ohio Games
Antwerp at Paulding
Archbold at Wauseon
Buckeye Central at South Central
Celina at Versailles
Colonel Crawford at Kenton
Columbus Walnut Ridge at Toledo Rogers
Continental at Lima Temple Christian
Delphos St. John’s at Lima Perry
Edgerton at Stryker
Elgin at Delaware Christian
Elida Tip-Off Classic at Elida
Elmwood at North Baltimore
Fairview at Delphos Jefferson
Firelands at Western Reserve
Fort Jennings at Ada
Fremont Ross at Bowling Green
Fremont St. Joseph at Monroeville
Kalida at Arlington
Liberty-Benton at Defiance
Lincolnview at Van Wert
Marion Local at St. Marys Memorial
Maumee at Eastwood
Milan Edison at Danbury
Miller City at Convoy Crestview
Minster at Spencerville
Montpelier at Hicksville
New London at Wellington
Newton at Sidney Lehman
Norwayne at Ashland Mapleton
Oak Harbor at Woodmore
Pandora-Gilboa at Allen East
Parkway at Botkins
Pickerington North at Toledo St. Francis
Russia at St. Henry
Seneca East at Plymouth
Shelby at Clyde
Swanton at Lake
Sylvania Northview at Oregon Clay
Tinora at Bryan
Tip-Off Classic at Huron
Tip-Off Classic at Lima Shawnee
Tip-Off Classic at Riverside
Upper Sandusky at Tiffin Columbian
Upper Scioto Valley at Riverdale
VABC Tip-Off Tournament at Vermilion
Wapakoneta at Indian Lake
Willard at Bucyrus
Wynford at Castalia Margaretta
PRO FOOTBALL
National Football League
American Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258
Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226
Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 9 2 0 .818 386 202
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212
Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252
Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256
Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218
Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217
National Conference
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247
N.Y. Giants 2 9 0 .182 217 308
Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 2 0 .818 272 230
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335
Atlanta 3 8 0 .273 242 297
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 8 3 0 .727 258 242
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 1 0 .909 332 163
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317
Late games not included
Thursday’s Results
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans at Atlanta, late
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 1
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1
Washington at Carolina, 1
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1
Philadelphia at Miami, 1
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25
Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25
New England at Houston, 8:20
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15
Thursday, Dec. 5
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20
Sunday, Dec. 8
Washington at Green Bay, 1
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1
Carolina at Atlanta, 1
Detroit at Minnesota, 1
Denver at Houston, 1
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25
Kansas City at New England, 4:25
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20
Monday, Dec. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15
PRO BASKETBALL
NBA
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 13 4 .765 —
Toronto 13 4 .765 —
Philadelphia 12 6 .667 1½
Brooklyn 9 9 .500 4½
New York 4 14 .222 9½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 12 5 .706 —
Orlando 7 10 .412 5
Washington 6 10 .375 5½
Charlotte 7 12 .368 6
Atlanta 4 14 .222 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 3 .833 —
Indiana 11 6 .647 3½
Detroit 6 12 .333 9
Chicago 6 13 .316 9½
Cleveland 5 13 .278 10
Western Conference
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 12 6 .667 —
Dallas 11 6 .647 ½
New Orleans 6 12 .333 6
San Antonio 6 13 .316 6½
Memphis 5 12 .294 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 13 3 .813 —
Utah 11 7 .611 3
Minnesota 10 8 .556 4
Portland 7 12 .368 7½
Oklahoma City 6 11 .353 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
L.A. Lakers 16 2 .889 —
L.A. Clippers 14 5 .737 2½
Phoenix 8 9 .471 7½
Sacramento 7 10 .412 8½
Golden State 4 15 .211 12½
Late games not included
Wednesday’s Results
Boston 121, Brooklyn 110
Charlotte 102, Detroit 101
Indiana 121, Utah 102
Orlando 116, Cleveland 104
Philadelphia 97, Sacramento 91
Toronto 126, New York 98
Houston 117, Miami 108
L.A. Clippers 121, Memphis 119
Milwaukee 111, Atlanta 102
Minnesota 113, San Antonio 101
Washington 140, Phoenix 132
L.A. Lakers 114, New Orleans 110
Portland 136, Oklahoma City 119
Golden State 104, Chicago 90
Thursday’s Results
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Brooklyn, 12
Charlotte at Detroit, 7
Toronto at Orlando, 7
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:30
Philadelphia at New York, 7:30
Atlanta at Indiana, 8
Golden State at Miami, 8
New Orleans at Oklahoma City, 8
Utah at Memphis, 8
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8:30
Dallas at Phoenix, 9
Chicago at Portland, 10
Washington at L.A. Lakers, 10:30
Saturday’s Games
Denver at Sacramento, 5
Indiana at Philadelphia, 7
Atlanta at Houston, 8
Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Brooklyn, 3
Boston at New York, 3:30
Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 4
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 5
San Antonio at Detroit, 5
Golden State at Orlando, 6
Utah at Toronto, 6
Washington at L.A. Clippers, 10:30
Monday’s Games
Phoenix at Charlotte, 7
Utah at Philadelphia, 7
Golden State at Atlanta, 7:30
Indiana at Memphis, 8
New York at Milwaukee, 8
Chicago at Sacramento, 10
PRO HOCKEY
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 25 17 3 5 39 93 62
Florida 25 12 8 5 29 91 93
Toronto 26 12 10 4 28 87 85
Montreal 25 11 9 5 27 85 89
Tampa Bay 22 12 8 2 26 83 72
Buffalo 25 11 10 4 26 71 76
Ottawa 25 11 13 1 23 66 74
Detroit 27 7 17 3 17 59 104
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 26 17 4 5 39 95 78
N.Y. Islanders 23 16 5 2 34 69 58
Pittsburgh 25 14 7 4 32 89 68
Carolina 25 15 9 1 31 85 71
Philadelphia 25 13 7 5 31 75 74
N.Y. Rangers 23 12 9 2 26 77 80
Columbus 24 10 10 4 24 61 76
New Jersey 24 9 11 4 22 65 86
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 26 15 5 6 36 78 72
Dallas 26 15 9 2 32 72 62
Winnipeg 25 15 9 1 31 73 74
Colorado 24 14 8 2 30 85 70
Nashville 24 11 9 4 26 84 82
Chicago 24 10 9 5 25 69 69
Minnesota 25 10 11 4 24 69 82
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Edmonton 27 16 8 3 35 86 77
Arizona 26 15 8 3 33 75 61
Vancouver 26 12 10 4 28 85 79
Vegas 27 12 11 4 28 81 80
Calgary 28 12 12 4 28 70 85
San Jose 26 13 12 1 27 74 88
Anaheim 26 11 11 4 26 71 79
Los Angeles 25 10 13 2 22 67 84
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Results
St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Rangers 3, Carolina 2
Boston 2, Ottawa 1
Washington 4, Florida 3
Calgary 3, Buffalo 2, OT
Philadelphia 3, Columbus 2
Pittsburgh 8, Vancouver 6
Toronto 6, Detroit 0
Vegas 4, Nashville 3, OT
Arizona 4, Anaheim 3, SO
Colorado 4, Edmonton 1
Los Angeles 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1
Thursday’s Results
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1
Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4
Detroit at Philadelphia, 4
Ottawa at Minnesota, 4
Toronto at Buffalo, 4
Los Angeles at San Jose, 4
Colorado at Chicago, 4
Tampa Bay at Washington, 5
Arizona at Vegas, 6
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7
Nashville at Carolina, 7:30
St. Louis at Dallas, 8:30
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 1
Philadelphia at Montreal, 3
Washington at Detroit, 7
Ottawa at Calgary, 7
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7
Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7
Buffalo at Toronto, 7
Nashville at Florida, 7
San Jose at Arizona, 8
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8
Chicago at Colorado, 9
Vancouver at Edmonton, 10
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Minnesota, 3
Montreal at Boston, 7
Edmonton at Vancouver, 10
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Prairie View 20, Alabama St. 17
Mississippi St. 21, Mississippi 20
Friday’s Games
EAST
Bowling Green (3-8) at Buffalo (6-5), Noon
SOUTH
Virginia Tech (8-3) at Virginia (8-3), Noon
Cincinnati (10-1) at Memphis (10-1), 3:30
Arkansas St. (7-4) at South Alabama (1-10), 5
Appalachian St. (10-1) at Troy (5-6), 6
South Florida (4-7) at UCF (8-3), 8
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) (7-4) at Ball St. (4-7), Noon
Toledo (6-5) at Cent. Michigan (7-4), Noon
Kent St. (5-6) at E. Michigan (6-5), Noon
Iowa (8-3) at Nebraska (5-6), 2:30
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech (4-7) at Texas (6-5), Noon
Missouri (5-6) at Arkansas (2-9), 2:30
West Virginia (4-7) at TCU (5-6), 4:15
FAR WEST
Boise St. (10-1) at Colorado St. (4-7), 3:30
Washington St. (6-5) at Washington (6-5), 4
Saturday’s Games
EAST
Wake Forest (8-3) at Syracuse (4-7), 12:30
Rutgers (2-9) at Penn St. (9-2), 3:30
Boston College (5-6) at Pittsburgh (7-4), 3:30
UConn (2-9) at Temple (7-4), 3:30
SOUTH
Texas St. (3-8) at Coastal Carolina (4-7), Noon
Tulsa (3-8) at East Carolina (4-7), Noon
Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (3-8), Noon
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5), Noon
FIU (6-5) at Marshall (7-4), Noon
Clemson (11-0) at South Carolina (4-7), Noon
New Mexico St. (2-9) at Liberty (6-5), 2
Charlotte (6-5) at Old Dominion (1-10), 2
Middle Tennessee (4-7) at W. Kentucky (7-4), 2
Alabama (10-1) at Auburn (8-3), 3:30
Miami (6-5) at Duke (4-7), 3:30
Southern Miss. (7-4) at FAU (8-3), 3:30
UTSA (4-7) at Louisiana Tech (8-3), 3:30
Vanderbilt (3-8) at Tennessee (6-5), 4
Grambling St. (6-4) vs. Southern U. (7-4) at New Orleans, 5
Georgia St. (7-4) at Georgia Southern (6-5), 6
Texas A&M (7-4) at LSU (11-0), 7
North Carolina (5-6) at NC State (4-7), 7
Florida St. (6-5) at Florida (9-2), 7:30
Louisiana-Monroe (5-6) at Louisiana-Lafayette (9-2), 7:30
MIDWEST
Northwestern (2-9) at Illinois (6-5), Noon
Ohio St. (11-0) at Michigan (9-2), Noon
Indiana (7-4) at Purdue (4-7), Noon
Baylor (10-1) at Kansas (3-8), 3:30
Maryland (3-8) at Michigan St. (5-6), 3:30
Wisconsin (9-2) at Minnesota (10-1), 3:30
Iowa St. (7-4) at Kansas St. (7-4), 7
SOUTHWEST
Rice (2-9) at UTEP (1-10), 3
UAB (8-3) at North Texas (4-7), 4
Tulane (6-5) at SMU (9-2), 4
Navy (8-2) at Houston (4-7), 7
Oklahoma (10-1) at Oklahoma St. (8-3), 7
FAR WEST
Wyoming (7-4) at Air Force (9-2), 2
UNLV (3-8) at Nevada (7-4), 3
Utah St. (6-5) at New Mexico (2-9), 4
Oregon St. (5-6) at Oregon (9-2), 4
Notre Dame (9-2) at Stanford (4-7), 4
Colorado (5-6) at Utah (10-1), 7:30
BYU (7-4) at San Diego St. (8-3), 9
Arizona (4-7) at Arizona St. (6-5), 10
Fresno St. (4-7) at San Jose St. (4-7), 10:30
California (6-5) at UCLA (4-7), 10:30
NCAA FCS Playoffs
Saturday’s First Round
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), Noon
Central Connecticut State (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), 1 p.m.
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw State (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 1:30 p.m.
Illinois State (8-4) at Southeast Missouri State (9-3), 2 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 2 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 4 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at Southeastern Louisiana (7-4), 4 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 Second Round
Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), 1 p.m
San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota State (8-4), 2 p.m.
Kennesaw State-Wofford winner at Weber State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Central Connecticut State-Albany (NY) winner at Montana State (9-3), 3 p.m.
Villanova-Southeastern Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 3 p.m.
Illinois State-Southeast Missouri State winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 3 p.m.
North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota State (12-0), 3:30 p.m.
Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento State (9-3), 9 p.m.
NCAA Division II Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), 1 p.m.
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), 1 p.m.
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), 1 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 2 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 2 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 2 p.m.
Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), TBA
Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), TBA
NCAA Division III Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday’s Games
Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), Noon
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), Noon
North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), Noon
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), Noon
Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), 1 p.m.
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), 1 p.m.
Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), 1 p.m.
Saint John’s (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 3 p.m.
NAIA Playoffs
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), 1 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), 1 p.m.
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), 1 p.m.
Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 1:05 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Memphis 83, NC State 78
SOUTH
Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT
Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51
Iowa St. 104, Alabama 89
Marquette 73, Davidson 63
Maryland 76, Temple 69
Michigan 73, North Carolina 64
Seton Hall 81, Southern Miss. 56
Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47
Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67
FAR WEST
Iowa 72, Texas Tech 61
Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65
North Florida 95, LIU Brooklyn 92
Penn 68, UCF 67
Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72
Wake Forest 65, Coll. of Charleston 56
Wednesday’s Men’s Scores
EAST
Delaware 75, Stony Brook 61
Georgian Court 63, Queens (NY) 58
La Salle 81, South Alabama 76, OT
Mississippi 74, Penn St. 72
Monmouth (NJ) 75, Norfolk St. 71
Oklahoma St. 86, Syracuse 72
Oregon 71, Seton Hall 69
Rhode Island 73, Manhattan 66
Robert Morris 102, Geneva 62
Saint Louis 64, Boston College 54
Vermont 93, Gallaudet 44
West Chester 107, Wilmington (Del.) 74
West Virginia 75, Wichita St. 63
SOUTH
Berry 61, Ferrum 53
Colorado St. 79, Washington St. 69
Drake 63, Murray St. 53
Furman 58, Texas-Arlington 57
George Mason 68, New Mexico St. 64
Georgia 80, Chaminade 77
Georgia St. 81, Charlotte 78, OT
Gonzaga 94, Southern Miss. 69
Loyola of Chicago 68, Old Dominion 61
Michigan 83, Iowa St. 76
North Alabama 73, MVSU 50
North Carolina 76, Alabama 67
Northeastern 79, Weber St. 69
St. Thomas (Fla.) 77, Voorhees 61
Virginia 46, Maine 26
W. Carolina 78, Bryan 54
MIDWEST
Bradley 73, Kansas St. 60
Kansas 90, Dayton 84, OT
Missouri-St. Louis 76, Lincoln (Mo.) 59
N. Iowa 78, South Carolina 72
Nebraska 74, South Florida 67
Pittsburgh 72, Northwestern 59
Purdue Fort Wayne 77, Niagara 54
S. Dakota St. 86, Samford 77
Valparaiso 98, Trinity Christian 71
Wright St. 71, Miami (Ohio) 66
Youngstown St. 93, Westminster (Pa.) 67
SOUTHWEST
Gardner-Webb 67, N. Colorado 62
SMU 90, Hartford 58
Tulsa 78, SC State 47
UALR 67, Alcorn St. 50
UT Martin 76, Boston U. 73
UTEP 91, East Central 71
FAR WEST
BYU 90, Virginia Tech 77
Cal St.-Fullerton 64, SE Missouri 57
Idaho St. 102, West Coast Baptist 43
Michigan St. 75, UCLA 62
Oregon St. 83, San Jose St. 48
San Diego 79, Hofstra 69
Santa Clara 81, Denver 64
South Dakota 84, Cal Baptist 83
UC Santa Barbara 81, Portland St. 70
Thursday’s Women’s Scores
SOUTH
Ball St. 54, Lehigh 52
Baylor 89, Washington St. 66
Boston College 89, Tulane 76
Bucknell 56, Cincinnati 48
Georgia Tech 79, Seton Hall 54
Indiana 71, South Carolina 57
Iowa 100, Towson 72
Louisville 76, Texas-Arlington 67
Oregon 89, Oklahoma St. 72
Rutgers 62, Vanderbilt 56
Washington 65, Iona 34
SOUTHWEST
Creighton 82, West Virginia 75
Florida Gulf Coast 69, Notre Dame 60
New Mexico 71, Missouri 68
North Carolina 71, Temple 58
S. Dakota St. 61, South Florida 50
FAR WEST
Green Bay 73, Bowling Green 54
Mississippi St. 73, San Francisco 36
Syracuse 86, Houston 63
Wednesday’s Women’s Scores
EAST
Albany (NY) 70, Canisius 53
Binghamton 78, St. Bonaventure 67
Bridgeport 76, Felician 64
Cornell 70, Mass.-Lowell 56
Malone 69, Clarion 48
Marshall 85, Alderson-Broaddus 41
NYU 103, Baruch 50
Navy 67, Air Force 59
Robert Morris 63, Pitt.-Johnstown 30
Stony Brook 80, LIU Brooklyn 49
SOUTH
Auburn-Montgomery 58, Trevecca Nazarene 53
Boston College 84, Charlotte 68
Bucknell 70, Howard 60
Duke 82, Davidson 52
E. Kentucky 102, Alice Lloyd 65
Gardner-Webb 88, W. Carolina 62
Iowa 69, Cincinnati 61
Kentucky Wesleyan 93, Lindenwood (Ill.) 45
LSU-Shreveport 68, Northwestern St. 63
Lynn 53, Alaska-Anchorage 52
N. Colorado 59, Chattanooga 42
Rice 81, McNeese St. 50
SE Louisiana 89, LSU-Alexandria 67
Samford 79, North Alabama 63
Savannah St. 78, Allen 73
St. Augustine’s 69, William Peace 66
UAB 74, Ala.-Huntsville 57
UCF 66, Stetson 40
MIDWEST
Cedarville 84, Northwood (Mich.) 62
Cent. Michigan 79, Northeastern 63
Cleveland St. 66, Akron 62
Hastings 73, Midland 58
Michigan 57, E. Michigan 38
North Park 71, St. Mary’s (Ind.) 59
Northwestern 73, Colgate 44
S. Illinois 61, Saint Louis 53
Tarleton St. 83, Pittsburg St. 76
Valparaiso 61, Toledo 54
SOUTHWEST
SW Oklahoma 92, Cameron 67
Texas A&M 80, Prairie View 38
Texas St. 51, New Orleans 49
TRANSACTIONS
Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned LHP Brian Johnson outright to Pawtucket (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned C Nick Dini and RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez and Conner Greene outright to Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed LHP Blaine Hardy, C Juan Graterol and RHP Ryan Garton to minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced 1B Greg Bird declined outright assignment and elected free agency.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed INF Patrick Wisdom to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated 1B Jesus Aguilar for assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Assigned RHP Taylor Guerrieri outright to Nashville (PCL).
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Claimed LHP C.D. Pelham off waivers from Texas.
CINCINNATI REDS — Traded 1B/OF Brian O’Grady to Tampa Bay for a player to be named and cash.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Traded RHP Zach Davies and OF Trent Grisham to San Diego for LHP Eric Lauer, INF Luis Urias and a player to be named or cash.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Derek Shelton manager. Assigned LHP Williams Jerez and RHPs Luis Escobar and Montana DuRapau outright to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with LHP Drew Pomeranz on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Pedro Avila for assignment.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed SS Trevor Achenbach and RHP Matt Vonderschmidt.
TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded INF David Glaude to the Quebec Capitales for INF T.J. White.
Football
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Carson Meier. Signed DE Austin Larkin to the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed DT Dontari Poe and G Greg Van Roten on IR. Signed DL Stacy McGee and Woodrow Hamilton.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed DE Robert McCray to the practice squad.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed WR Marvin Hall on IR. Signed WR Chris Lacy from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Jackson Porter to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed LB Najee Goode on IR and DL Brian Price on practice squad IL. Released DB Jordan Brown. Signed S Marcus Gilchrist. Signed S Doug Middleton and WR C.J. Board to the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson. Activated WR Rico Gafford from the practice squad.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR/KR Jakeem Grant on IR. Signed WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Da’Mari Scott from the practice squad and WR Reggie White to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed S Chris Johnson to the practice squad.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DL Damontre Moore on IR. Signed DL Jeremiah Valoaga from the practice squad and DL Alex Barrett to the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed TE Delanie Walker on IR. Signed PK Ryan Santoso.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Fired coach Jason Maas.
Hockey
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Signed LWBrayden Tracey to a three-year contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed F Charlie Coyle to a six-year contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Placed D Alec Martinez on IR, retroactive to Monday, and D Derek Forbort on long-term IR and assigned him to Ontario (AHL) for conditioning. Assigned F Carl Grundstrom to Ontario. Activated F Trevor Lewis from IR. Recalled D Paul LaDue and F Matt Luff from Ontario.
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Fired coach and general manager Jamie Russell and assistant coach Derek Army. Named David Cunniff coach and general manager.
Olympic Sports
USADA — Announced weightlifter Kiara Akuna received a four-year sanction, retroactive to March 7, after testing positive for prohibited substances.
Soccer
Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY — Signed D Alex De John and G Mason Stajduhar to one-year contracts.
SCHEDULE
Friday’s Events
Prep Hockey
Findlay vs. St. Andrews, Cold Turkey Tournament, Tam-O-Shanter, 7
Saturday’s Events
Prep Hockey
Findlay vs. Newark, Cold Turkey Tournament, Tam-O-Shanter, 12:30
Findlay vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, Cold Turkey Tournament, Tam-O-Shanter, 7:30
Prep Swimming
Fostoria vs. Tiffin Calvert, Tiffin YMCA, 9 a.m.
BOWLING
AMF Sportsman Lanes
Sunsetters League
High series: Debby Schade, Pete’s Auto Service, 506. High game: Schade 186.
Prime Timers League
High series: (men) Tim Bosworth 563; (women) Jackie Schnapp 484. High game: (men) Larry Iliff 218; (women) Schnapp 188.