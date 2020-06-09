EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Museum will reopen to the public on July 6, with hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The museum, located at 13660 County Home Road, is closed on county holidays.

Although the museum has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum staff has been installing its newest exhibit, “People, Places, & Things.”

The outdoor rotating porch exhibit and three online exhibits (all available at woodcountyhistory.org) will also be available. Additionally, the 32-track Wood County (Non) Driving Tour, featuring local musicians and short narratives about some of Wood County’s most interesting places, can be found at www.woodcountyhistory.org.

For more information, call 419-352-0967 or email marketing@woodcountyhistory.org. The museum can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram.

The grounds are a public park maintained by the Wood County Park District and are open daily at 8 a.m. until 30 minutes past sunset. Further information about the grounds is located on the website or in kiosks near the parking lot and herb garden.