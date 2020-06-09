By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Students in the upper four grades in Fostoria City Schools will have a greater number of choices — all of them locally connected — as they pursue the two required personal strength “seals” required for graduation.

Fostoria City Schools Superintendent Andrew Sprang said at Monday night’s board of education work session that the Ohio Department of Education has mandated districts to offer local graduation seals beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

The board will vote at next Monday’s board meeting whether to accept local seal options of an 80-hour community service seal, a fine and performing arts seal and a student engagement seal.

Tera Matz, the district’s curriculum coordinator, said the point of earning the seals is for students “to be well-rounded, being involved in a lot of different things.”

Sprang said he hopes Fostoria students will opt to pursue the local seals to strengthen themselves.

“We’re being even more rigorous than what the state requires,” he said.

Matz also addressed the board in regard to the English language curriculum for K-12 that will be up for adoption next week, expressing her excitement over many of the details.

Expenditures on the agenda for next week include:

• A to-be-determined amount for a co-funded $92,000 project to repave the former south parking lot of the existing high school;

• $34,000 for the replacement of five doors to satisfy fire safety standards;

• About $3,600 to support the Ohio Coalition of Equity and Adequacy of School Funding as it challenges the constitutionality of private school vouchers for students.