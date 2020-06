UPPER SANDUSKY — The Kids Can Cook program at the Upper Sandusky Community Library is going virtual with videos every other week beginning Thursday.

The first video will demonstrate crispy carrot fries. Ingredients include a pound of carrots, olive or vegetable oil and kosher salt.

Other programs will be aired at 6 p.m. June 25, July 9 and 23 on the library’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.