By COLIN McGUIRE

As the nation continues to stabilize following the COVID-19 outbreak, many state leaders are allowing doors to reopen for a return to how life was before the pandemic began. One key element to achieving that normality for some is the reopening of restaurants across the country.

While states such as Ohio and Utah have allowed their restaurants to offer dine-in services again — while maintaining strict social distancing guidelines — others, such as Maryland, have yet to move past outdoor dining only. Even so, the move to reopen in any capacity has proved encouraging for some restaurant owners across the country.

“I feel like I’m really fortunate because there are a lot of restaurants that will never be able to open up again,” said Candace Hornstein, owner of a cafe in North Dakota. “I’m pretty lucky.”

OHIO

In March, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine closed all bars and restaurants from hosting patrons but, like other states, did allow businesses to offer take out and delivery. Now, all restaurants are able to have dining services by following guidelines set by the Ohio Department of Health.

Restaurants were able to allow outdoor dining on May 15 and dine-in service resumed on May 21.

There is no capacity limit for restaurants to follow as they open up dining rooms, but they must keep 6 feet between parties when waiting and dining. If that’s not possible, they must install barriers. The maximum number of individuals in a party is 10.

All employees for restaurants must wear facial coverings and complete a daily COVID-19 symptom assessment. Finally, extensive cleaning recommendations also must be followed.

MICHIGAN

Mango’s Tequila Bar in Alpena, Michigan, has been operating with a reduced staff and abiding by the 50 percent capacity rule, with indoor and outdoor seating. Customers and employees must wear masks. Owner Arturo Mendez said he normally employs 35 people, but he is down to 17 right now.

“It hasn’t been too bad,” Mendez said of business since reopening. “But it’s not like it was before” the pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer allowed parts of Northern Lower Michigan and the Upper Peninsula to reopen restaurants on May 22, while the rest of the state will be able to open on June 8.

“We wait the entire year for summer,” Mendez said, noting that it is the best season for restaurants to make a profit. “It’s a little bit tough not to seat people when you have open tables.”

PENNSYLVANIA

Lena’s Café in Altoona, Pennsylvania, has been in business for 80 years. Casey Higgins is the third-generation owner of the family restaurant, which has never seen challenges like the one brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve all worked harder than we’ve ever worked at the restaurant,” Higgins said.

After most businesses and restaurants were closed in March, Lena’s opened for takeout and curbside pickup, Higgins said. Since then, they’ve sold more than 300 pans of frozen lasagna. They’re also selling quarts of soup, trays of meatballs and family-style meals, “just to scrape every nickel and dime we can,” Higgins said.

“We just had to adjust,” he said. “It was trial and error to see what worked and what didn’t work. Customers have been great about it. We haven’t really had any complaints.”

Much of the state has entered into the “green phase” of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, which allows for restaurants to open at 50 percent capacity. The more densely populated areas of the southeastern part of the state remain in the more restrictive yellow phase.

Higgins plans to open the café to dining over the weekend to see how it goes. The capacity and spacing regulations could be problematic for a place like his, as it’s a “very small footprint,” he said.

“That’s a problem for a lot of small family places,” he said. “We pack people in – that’s how we make money.”

WEST VIRGINIA

Even when Mario’s Restaurant and Lounge had to close to in-person dining in March, owner Dan DiCarlo didn’t think the end was in sight for the Weirton establishment, which was opened half a century ago by his father.

“It never even entered my mind,” he said.

“It was scary at first,” admitted DiCarlo, “but then once we started realizing the takeout business we were doing, it was like, ‘Everything’s going to be OK.'”

The Italian restaurant that employs about 50 people was only doing approximately 40 percent of its normal business through takeout in late March, he said. That amount gradually increased to closer to 50 percent.

Although West Virginia restaurants were able to offer outdoor dining in early May, DiCarlo elected not to go that route, “mainly because the weather was still not too great.”

But when restrictions on indoor dining were relaxed, Mario’s opened to customers on May 26. About a quarter of the restaurant’s workers, mostly wait staff, had been laid off, but most are back now, DiCarlo said.

With capacity limited to 50 percent, Mario’s can seat about 80 people now. DiCarlo said the business over the last nearly two weeks has been pretty evenly split between dine-in and takeout.

“I think still a lot of people are kind of hesitant” about going out during the pandemic, he said.

Tables at Mario’s are no longer pre-set with silverware and salt, pepper and cheese shakers. Once customers order, menus are taken back and sanitized. Servers also wear masks.

“Some people feel that it may not get back to normal for a long time,” DiCarlo said. “Some people say forever.”

DiCarlo said he’s grateful for customers’ support by ordering takeout while the restaurant was unable to fully reopen.