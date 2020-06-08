By MATT NYE

Staff Writer

During this time, nonprofits are struggling.

COVID-19 has wrecked havoc on businesses, but for nonprofits, fundraisers are the key ways to get donations and make money to keep them alive.

During a pandemic and a shutdown, they are hit hard.

The Humane Society of Seneca County fell into that category.

“Well, right off the bat, it was a scary situation because we were coming up on our spring garage sale, which is a big fundraiser for us every year and that was the first thing we had to let go,” Development Director Matt Whitaker said. “We had to try to recover from that. We also had to let go temporarily about six employees to cut some costs and from there the rest of us just kind of chipped in and we made the best of the situation.”

The situation was an interesting one. Knowing there might not be any big fundraisers for a while this year, Whitaker and the Humane Society came up with a new plan to receive donations. This time through social media — Facebook.

“We usually have our garage sale twice a year and the one in the fall is yet to be determined if we’ll be able to do it,” Whitaker said, “because it draws a big crowd.”

“The no event fundraising is tough for us because the best thing we can do is get out into the community. We try to have as many events as we can, that’s how we survive.”

Through Facebook, the Humane Society has had several fundraisers, and have asked for donations for specific animals or instances.

They’ve had fundraisers for $5 car stickers (“Adopt, don’t shop”), a kitten care fundraiser and $20 T-shirts with the local sponsors on the back and “Until every cage is empty” written on the front.

“We’ve been using Facebook and it’s been very helpful,” Whitaker said. “It was just to kind of plead to the community on some things we needed. We had T-shirt sales, a pet idol contest where people would send us pictures and donated and people would vote for their favorite or the cutest pet. We raised a decent amount of money for that.”

As far as adoptions, the Humane Society didn’t have any for a little bit.

“We had to find out legally what we were able to do. From there we had helpers such as Adopt-A-Pet, who posted our animals online for us whenever we didn’t put them on Facebook,” Whitaker said. “We were able to do appointments where people would call in and let us know who they were interested in. As long as they had an approved application they could come in and we kept everything moving.”

Initially, it was tough to forecast exactly what was going to happen, Whitaker said. With volunteers not being able to come in, with staff being let go, there was a time of unknown.

However, with the support of Seneca County, the Humane Society is doing “OK.”

“There was a lot of fear at first because we have a lot of animals to care for, and it was time where people were scared with extra costs and medical bills, those types of things,” he said. “We weren’t sure how crazy it was going to get. We were sweating it for a while.

“It didn’t start out too bad, and at this time we have a full shelter. Kitten season has happened and they are everywhere. We’ve had a few special needs animals come in, and we’ve let the public know about them. We’ve really gotten a lot of support from Seneca County. Our hard work is paying off because we are doing OK. We saved the animals’ lives. We continued to shelter them and for longer than usual under the circumstances so they could get a home. We just didn’t want to give up on them. That was our goal.”

Even though the forecast is looking better, it’s still unknown for the rest of the year, and with not having other big fundraisers, funds could be hindered.

“Probably about half of what we would usually bring in,” Whitaker said when asked about the donations they’d receive without any big fundraisers the rest of the year.

“It’s been hard because we have volunteers come in all the time with donations or supplies we need and we haven’t been able to do that. It also cuts down on the staff we need.

“CROSSWAEH is also assigned to us to help with our yard care, which is huge because we have 14 acres I think. But overall, we will continue with random Facebook fundraisers and we are trying to come up with a dog walk event.

“We are trying to come up with as much as we can to show the public our needs and to get the most donations we can.”