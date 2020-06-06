EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By EVAN HAYES

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

A live music performance has never been more dangerous than now.

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen in-person concerts disappear due to restrictions on large gatherings. It’s hard to stay 6 feet apart in an auditorium where people sit shoulder-to-shoulder.

But the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts has borrowed from the theaters of yesteryear to put together its upcoming Drive-In Concert Series, where spectators can enjoy a live broadcast of local bands from the safety and comfort of their own vehicles.

“We’re unable to have folks in a traditional setting at the Marathon Center, and we miss live music,” said Heather Clow, executive director of MCPA. “We knew drive-in theaters were able to open, so we just started playing around with how to get local bands on our stage, and how to have people gather safely to see the shows.”

Each show will feature a different local band, who will perform inside on the MCPA stage. Spectators will be parked in their cars outside in the parking lot, and the band’s performance will be livestreamed to a big screen on the side of the building.

Held June 13, June 20 and June 27, the concert series will feature The Reunion Band, 12Til2 and Tongue N’ Groove, on respective dates. Each concert starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets are available online at mcpa.org; at the MCPA box office from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; or by calling the box office at 419-423-2787. All tickets, whether purchased online, over the phone or in person, will be emailed.

Spectators will enter through the parking entrance on West Main Cross Street. After showing staff their tickets, each vehicle will be given the radio station to tune in to for the concert. Patrons will then be directed to a designated parking spot, where each vehicle must remain for the show.

In addition to masks and sanitizing products for staff members, further distancing precautions will be taken, Clow said.

“We’re doing touchless ticketing, so all of the tickets will be emailed to people and there won’t be any hard copies. We’re only letting 10 people in at a time to use the restrooms,” Clow said. “We’re encouraging people to stay in their cars as much as possible.”

Limited concessions will be available for sale, with distancing guidelines for those waiting in line. No alcohol is permitted.

Technology will play a large part in the concert series, and Clow said MCPA is already looking for other creative ways to offer more programming while keeping participants distanced.

“We’ve been doing some livestreams, virtual livestreams. Our performing arts summer camp has gone digital this year, along with about 11 different workshops for all ages,” she said. “There’s a lot of options.”

But while technology can be used to continue on some programs, a large part of the center’s schedule has had to be canceled. With no earned revenue coming in, MCPA has drastically cut expenses, continuing to run on donations from the community.

The center’s endowment fund will also help weather any more financial hardships, Clow said.

“We have an endowment society of folks who have generously donated to support the future of the MCPA,” Clow said. “Luckily, we have not had to draw on that yet, but it’s always an option if it comes down to it.”

The biggest impact of the lack of MCPA’s programming during this extended period of social isolation can be felt in the community. Clow hopes the Drive-In Concert Series will give those missing their neighbors an opportunity to feel their closeness again.

“Not only do people miss the live music and the performing arts, but they miss the community. And even if you’re just in your own car, looking over and seeing another family in a car next to you, that’s a good feeling,” said Clow.

“We’re not alone. This is a way we can remind folks of that, and that music and the arts are good for you.”