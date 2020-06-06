EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By VICKI JOHNSON

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Seneca County has its first case of COVID-19 reported in a nursing home this week and five new cases overall.

In this week’s report about care centers on the Ohio Department of Health website, St. Catherine’s Manor in Fostoria reported one positive case in a resident.

In addition, Seneca County General Health District Thursday reported two more confirmed and probable cases, bringing the total number of cases to 26. There were 21 cases Monday. Thirteen men and 13 women have been affected with an age range of 2 to 95 and an average age of 46. Two people have died and 18 have recovered.

Because of the increase in testing, Health Commissioner Beth Schweitzer said she has been expecting a few new cases to be reported.

“That’s what’s happened this week,” she said. “I’m not real surprised that we are seeing an increase.”

She said a couple of the new cases were people not showing symptoms, but they were tested before a planned surgery.

“We get contacted about those,” she said.

Schweitzer said more tests are available now, although there is no on-demand testing site.

“If someone has been wondering if they had the illness earlier, they can get a blood test,” she said. But she said there must be an order from a doctor.

She said the health department has been getting lots of questions about testing and tracing patients after a positive test, so she plans to put together a list of frequently asked questions and their answers.

Related to reopening businesses, she said people and businesses have been asking questions about proper operating procedures not specifically covered by state guidelines.

“We’re not going to have a recommendation for every single thing,” she said. She suggested businesses do what they think is best to keep people safe.