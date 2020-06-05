By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Natalie Dyer doesn’t believe in sitting idly by as something spirals the wrong way.

The 18-year-old from Upper Sandusky was among a group of four friends who made Fostoria one of their stops last weekend as they took part in several northwest Ohio protests with the “Black Lives Matter” theme days after Minneapolis African American George Floyd died as a white police officer kneeled on his neck.

Many young, white women might not have made a tour of protests a weekend priority for a cause that centers around the treatment of African Americans. But Dyer acted on a sense of social responsibility as she and a group of friends went to protests in Toledo, Sandusky, Tiffin and Fostoria.

And, furthermore, she and one of those friends, Katelyn Cole of Upper Sandusky, are hosting a protest at 1 p.m. today at the courthouse in Upper Sandusky.

“Not standing up for what is right and (accepting) racial injustice and being silent and allowing it to happen — that’s something bad,” Dyer said in a phone interview Thursday.

“To me, everybody’s expected — I expect everybody — to always stand up for what’s right. It’s not some hero’s work. It’s not being someone who stands out in a crowd. It should be everybody who does it. To people who don’t, people who do are seen as these great people or people who are going out and doing these amazing things, when it’s something everybody should be doing because it’s the right thing to do.

“If you can’t go on protests, it doesn’t mean you’re not doing the right thing. Having a voice or donating or signing a petition is just as much as protesting.”

Dyer said she encountered hostility between police and protesters only in Toledo, where “things got really bad.”

Fostoria brought a 180-degree turn for her.

“I really enjoyed that protest. Katelyn, a woman named Tiffany and I were tossing around ideas of what to (chant) next. Everybody was friendly with each other. Everybody was happy there,” Dyer said, noting that some people were distributing food, water and other drinks in the area of Main and Tiffin streets.

“That was a very nice protest. It would have been nice to see some larger numbers, but I also understand Fostoria’s not nearly as big as Toledo, so you can’t expect outrageously large numbers and crowds. But it’s always nice to see some people coming out rather than none.”

She said she and others were apprehensive when they saw police officers across the corner of Main and Tiffin streets from them. But she appreciated it when police, clergy and Mayor Eric Keckler crossed the intersection and joined the protesters in a prayer for peace.

While she’s glad to see people genuinely backing the cause, which is one she said she’s always supported, she’s not fond of those who are showing up to be fashionable or because it’s “a thing.”

“Something I feel very big about is you shouldn’t only stand up for what’s right when it’s a trend,” she said. “The protesting right now is a big trend because it’s to honor George Floyd and (Kentucky shooting victim) Breonna Taylor and all that’s going on right now. That kind of seems to be what set everybody off. But it shouldn’t only be done when it’s a trend. I don’t like calling it a trend, but it kind of is right now. I feel you should do it all the time and always stand up for it. That’s what I feel I’ve always done.

“I never really had the courage to go out and say it because I’ve grown up in a pretty red (Republican) area, where a lot of people won’t like you for that. But I think the more you grow up, the more you realize that it doesn’t matter who you lose. If you’re losing people because you’re standing up for what’s right, then it’s their loss, not yours. I’m happy I’ve spent my time doing this. If someone doesn’t like me because of it, that’s their own fault because I’m doing what’s right.”