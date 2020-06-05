By VICKI JOHNSON

Staff Writer

FREMONT — Ottawa Sandusky Seneca Joint Solid Waste District Board of Directors approved a contract extension with a 2.5% price increase for the district’s Aim to be Green program during their online meeting Tuesday.

The new fee includes an increase of 75 cents per tip of each container. If usage remains at current levels, the cost would be $655,788, said OSS Executive Director Kathleen Rocco.

The board also directed Rocco to begin the bid process for the following year so the board can make a decision on whether to remain with the fifth-year option on the current contract or approve a new contract.

Rocco said she has had reports that the Aim to be Green containers are being used for large non-recyclable items such as mattresses, which leaves little room for residents to place recyclables into the bins.

She said she has received questions about providing security cameras. While there are not funds set aside for that, she said there is funding left over from the education program that could be redirected.

The board took no action.

Also Tuesday, Rocco said cities, townships and villages have until the end of June to give OSS notice that they intend to use CVT funds set aside to help reimburse communities for composting and similar programs. She said cities are eligible for $4,250 each and villages/townships can get $1,500. She said the office has four village requests so far with Bettsville being one, and she plans to send out a reminder because the original notice was sent while many people were out of their offices in April.

Rocco said the OSS office is open to the public. Cleaning and sanitation guidelines have been established and there are masks available for visitors as they arrive. The recycling center also has resumed work.

She said restaurants are using more disposal materials as they reopen because of precautions due to the pandemic, which means more material will be going to the landfill.

Rocco said the office is working on makeup dates for annual spring collections that were postponed because of COVID-19 beginning July 11. She said the staff is working on setting up an online registration system by the end of this week or early next week so people remain the appropriate distance apart during drop-off.

She said information on dates and times will be available soon.

Also related to the pandemic, Rocco said the education staff has been working on converting classes and games to a virtual format that could be used in the fall.

She said the staff has been using social media to post recycling information and reminders.

She said the Adopt a Roadway program had been suspended, but the Keep America Beautiful organization has distributed instructions for staying safe while picking up litter.

The next meeting is at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 5.