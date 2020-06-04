EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

The COVID-19 virus bit into large-scale athletic events as much as anything else.

But where there’s a will, there’s a way, as they say. And a couple of members of the Fostoria City Schools staff are trying to get folks to tap into their inner athleticism and competitiveness.

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Michele Wolf and Spanish teacher and assistant swimming coach Courtney Fleming have developed a spinoff of the virtual Run Across Ohio. The challenge, which began within the school district but has shown signs of spreading farther into the community, asks for people to, in the time period between June 1 and Aug. 31, record 245 miles traveled by walking, running or cycling.

That distance covers the width of the state.

Participants are asked to post their updates on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #redmenrunthis. Beginning next week, Wolf will post leaderboards on social media, and plans are for an assembly at the end of challenge to recognize those who recorded 245 miles.

“It just kind of grew from our boredom,” Wolf joked.

But the challenge actually has seemed to have gotten legs, with hopes being for even greater participation.

“I think that now that summer’s here and the weather’s getting nicer, people are, hopefully, going to get excited about it,” Fleming said.

The actual genesis came when Wolf and Fleming took part in a triathlon.

“We had a pretty good time doing it and then we planned on doing it again this summer,” Wolf said. “We’d just been kind of touching base and talking about our training, and she just kind of threw it out there to have a little more of a contest.

“She had seen something somewhere that there’s like a virtual race across Ohio. We kind of used something like that to just kind of get people in town, especially some of our kids in particular because they haven’t been in workouts with their team and they weren’t doing a lot on their own. Then it just kind of grew from there to be a district-wide event. I was just using my social media platforms to push it out.”

Running isn’t particularly Fleming’s favorite activity, but she said she’s been doing it in the spring to stay in shape.

“I think it maybe would have been two weeks ago,” she said. “It was a nice morning and I was taking a run and I thought, ‘If we do it all together, we can feel that community feeling even though we’re not together and kind of encourage each other to do it, even if you don’t always want to.'”

Said Wolf: “A handful of our teachers have jumped on board, and I’ve been seeing some of the comments that other people have been making on those posts, and it was like we’re getting people involved who haven’t typically been involved in some of these types of things before — some new names and new faces — and that’s kind of exciting and it’s definitely making it worthwhile.”