The traditional 4-H Camp on Kelley’s Island was canceled for this year due to COVID-19. The Seneca County 4-H camp counselors have been working to bring a virtual camp. Any youth ages 8-13 as of Jan. 1 can participate in this virtual camping experience. Youths do not need to be current 4-H members or Seneca County residents.

Activities include: line dancing, STEM, fun with foods, minute to win it and so much more. Those interested should Katie at cole.537@osu.edu in order to participate and register in the camp experience.

The 4-H camp facilities are not able to bring in any revenue this year with no county 4-H camps being conducted. As a result, the income loss from the closures may be more than some of the 4-H camps can withstand, so donations would greatly help. The donations will help conquer the storm and welcome campers back next summer and to ensure the camping experience continues for years to come.

Contributions can be made now through June 18. Donate directly using this link: https://buckeyefunder.osu.edu/kelleysisland4hcamp.