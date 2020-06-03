By VICKI JOHNSON

FOR THE rEVIEW tIMES

Here’s a list of June programs planned by the Seneca County Park District.

All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise stated.

Social distancing and other requirements from the Ohio Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control are to be maintained.

Registration is required by emailing LRose@senecacountyparks.com.

10 a.m. today — Backpackin’ Babies, Wonderful Worms, Zimmerman Nature Preserve. Baby program with Linda Rose. For infants up to 18 months with an adult companion.

6 p.m. Wednesday — Preschool Pals, Under One Log, Mercy Community Nature Preserve. For ages 3-5 with an adult companion. Follow the trails with Rose to see what wiggly creatures lurk under the leaf litter and logs.

9 p.m. Thursday — Full Moon Hike, Steyer Nature Preserve. All ages can walk the trails with Rose and wait for the Strawberry Moon to make its appearance. The walk qualifies for the Walking Stick Program.

5 p.m. June 8 — Toddler Trot, Fishing Fun, Garlo NP. For ages 18-36 months with an adult companion. Learn fishing basics with Rose. Supplies are provided or people can take their own.

9 a.m. June 9 — Sounds of Birds, Tiffin University Nature Preserve. All ages can join McNabb to learn about sounds, habitat and appearances of Ohio bird species.

Noon June 9 — Raising Leaves, Mercy NP. All ages can get their hands dirty with McNabb and look under leaf beds.

Noon June 10 — Survival of the Sturdiest, Mercy NP. All ages can test their survival skills with McNabb to see how they and animals survive in the woods.

3 p.m. June 10 — Wet & Wild, Forrest Nature Preserve (CR 6 parking lot). Ages 10 and older can learn what makes a stream healthy. Join a slippery walk with McNabb to see macroinvertebrates in the water.

7 p.m. June 10 — Sunset Canoe & Kayak, Garlo NP. Ages 10 and older can experience the sounds of water and frogs while exploring the pond at sunset with Rose. Canoes are limited so registration is a must. Participants may provide their own canoe/kayak, but registration is still required.

10 a.m. June 11 — Summer Wildflower Thursday, Clinton Nature Preserve. Ages 10 and older can join McNabb as she walks the trails looking for wildflowers and critters who make the preserve their home.

7 p.m. June 11 — Bats of Ohio, Fruth Outdoor Center. During the family program, Angie Ford plans to discuss these mysterious, insect-eating creatures.

8 a.m. June 13 — Nature Walk Bird Talk, Garlo NP. All ages can spend a morning with Rose looking and listening to sights and sounds in the preserve. Binoculars are helpful. Qualifies for the Walking Stick Program.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Family Fun Event, Awesome Amphibians, Garlo NP. All ages can spend some time on the boardwalk and at the pond with Rose learning about Ohio amphibians.

6 p.m. June 15 — Discovery Series, Blue Bird Monitoring, Steyer Nature Preserve. For ages 12-17 and older. Rose plans to teach the technique of bluebird monitoring, how bluebirds have recovered and what habitats they like.

7 p.m. June 17 — Music on the Porch, Garlo NP. Join Troy Gibson as he performs on the porch of the log house. Take along a chair or use one provided.

2 p.m. June 18 — Craft Creations, Old Shoe Garden, Garlo NP. Ages 12 and older. Participants should provide an old shoe for creating a small garden with Rose. Other supplies are provided.

4 p.m. June 19 — Young Adventurers, Pond Ecology, Garlo NP. Ages 6-12 can discover what and who lives in the pond, led by Rose. Old shoes are required and be prepared for mud.

7 p.m. June 20 — Summer Solstice Hike, Forrest NP (TR 151 parking lot). All ages can learn about the summer solstice as they hike with Rose. Qualifies for the Walking Stick Program.

2 p.m. June 22 — Tom Sawyer Days, Forrest NP (CR 6 parking lot). Ages 6-12 can become Tom Sawyer and relive a day in his life, led by Rose. Be prepared to get dirty.

2 p.m. June 25 — American Girl Series, Mercy NP. Ages 6-12 can learn about the American Girl book series and create a sock doll, led by Rose.

9 a.m. June 26 — Canoe with the Birds, Garlo NP. All ages can join Rose to canoe around the pond for a different view of birds of the area. Registration is required as canoes are limited.

7 p.m. June 30 — Wander and Wonder, Mercy NP. Adults can spend the evening with Rose using their senses to connect to the sounds, feelings and sights of nature. They should feel free to take a blanket with them to sit on as the group makes connections.