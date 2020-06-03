By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

While other, larger cities continue to contend with the repercussions of the recent police-related death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mayor Eric Keckler reported to city council Tuesday night that Sunday’s event in downtown Fostoria “was a very peaceful protest that was very well organized.”

Later in the meeting, council added to the pro-diversity sentiment by passing a resolution “reiterating the City of Fostoria’s commitment to maintaining an environment of equality and prohibiting discrimination based upon race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or physical or mental disabilities.”

Floyd died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, sparking nationwide protests against instances of law enforcement acting violently against African Americans. Particularly in larger cities, protests have become large and destructive.

At the intersection of Main and Tiffin streets on Sunday, however, more than 50 protesters convened to display signs and chant before later joining Keckler and police officers in a prayer for peace.

“I know folks coming out to protest didn’t realize at first that we were actually all in agreement in the fact that we were shocked and saddened and angered by what had happened to Mr. Floyd out there in Minneapolis,” Keckler said after the meeting. “Once we were able to talk to some of the folks in the middle of the protest to show them that we were in agreement with their peaceful protest, then the prayer together, I think, was a show of some community unity on fairness and justice and equality. So, I was really impressed with how everyone handled themselves at the protest. It was very respectful of anyone else while still getting their message out there.”

Council also approved a resolution to adopt the Community Housing Improvement Program Policies and Procedures manual and authorize its submission by the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership to the Ohio Developmental Services Agency. This will allow Keckler to join a cooperative agreement with the city of Tiffin and Seneca County for the fiscal year 2020 Community Housing Impact and Preservation program.

CHIP addresses local housing needs.

Keckler also reported:

• The municipal building is beginning a gradual reopening in the next week or so with the installation of a partition that would enable citizens to make payments directly at the water office. He said no plans are in firmly in place for reopening the remainder of the building.

• The city and the Geary Family YMCA are looking at a revision of the agreement on the use of Foundation Park, part of which would aim to bring youth soccer into the area now occupied by the Lucadello Field baseball diamond. Another field closer to the Lucadello Wall would be designated Lucadello Field in honor of the late Tony Lucadello, a longtime, highly successful Major League Baseball scout who resided in Fostoria.

• Council will soon be asked for approval to place a five-year renewal of a 1-percent income tax levy on the fall ballot.

• The Fostoria Woman’s Club will host a carryout-only benefit spaghetti dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A meal of spaghetti, garlic toast and pie will be available for $10 at the Woman’s Club, 135 E. Fremont St.

Orders can be placed by calling 419-435-2196 or 419-435-8611.