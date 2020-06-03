By BRET NYE

for the Review Times

KANSAS — Kansas Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to a house fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of North TR 51 and West TR 36 at 10:11 p.m. Monday.

Kansas firefighters were joined by Bascom Joint Fire District, Bettsville Volunteer Fire Department and Risingsun Volunteer Fire Department personnel in fighting the flames. Firefighters were at the scene until about 3 a.m., Kansas Volunteer Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Jim Reinhart said.

“The house was fully engulfed when we arrived,” Reinhart said. “We just went into a defensive strategy with the fire, and made no entry, because it wasn’t worth risking our guys’ lives.

“The fire had a pretty good head start on us when we got there,” he said.

Reinhart said the house had been abandoned for some time, and there were no people inside the structure when it became engulfed in flames. No firefighters were injured.

Kansas Volunteer Fire and Rescue also returned to the scene for a small rekindling at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Personnel fought the rekindling Tuesday morning until about noon, Reinhart said.

He said the house may not be a total loss, but property and contents damage are still being investigated. Reinhart roughly estimated the property loss alone to be between $15,000 to $20,000.

According to a Seneca County Sheriff’s Office report, two deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 11 p.m. Monday night to assist with “people trying to gain access to the structure” as it burned.

Deputies warned the bystanders for obstruction of official businesses at the scene.

“Some bystanders were pretty close to the fire; we weren’t sure what they were doing,” Reinhart said. “We called a deputy for help with crowd control while we fought the fire, because we didn’t want them to possibly get hurt.”

Bascom EMS and the Echo unit assisted at the scene.