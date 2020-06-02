The scheduling hotline number for the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership’s utility assistance programs has changed as of Monday.

The scheduling number for Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) Plus and all other utility assistance will be 567-432-5046. Those who dial the old number will be asked to hang up and dial the new number.

Appointments may also be made online by visiting www.glcap.org/pipp or www.glcap.org/heap and following directions as listed on the sites.

GLCAP’s general hotline number will remain 1-800-775-9767 for inquiries and information on all programs.