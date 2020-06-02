BOWLING GREEN — The Wood County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to resume in-person meetings in public session today.

Commissioners sessions will take place every Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9:15 a.m. in the commissioners’ hearing room. Masks and social distancing will be required. Public sessions will remain accessible by teleconference. Access details regarding teleconference participation are included on the required public posting for each meeting.

People are still asked to call before going to the courthouse complex and county government buildings, which are open to the public. Phone numbers for county offices and departments are available at the county website: www.co.wood.oh.us. To obtain information by phone, call 419-354-9000 or 1-866-860-4140.

Everyone in all public areas of the courthouse complex and county government buildings are required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth. Wood County is unable to provide masks to visitors. Additionally, all visitors will have their temperature taken and be asked several health questions before being permitted to proceed.

Anyone with a fever greater than 100 degrees must wait while a representative of the office needed for service is contacted.

For additional information, contact County Administrator Andrew S. Kalmar at 419-354-9100.