ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital and the Geary Family YMCA are teaming up to offer Trail Trekkers, a free community walking program.

Walkers will meet 7 to 9 a.m. or 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday from June 3 through Oct. 28 at the Lakeview Walking Trails along lakes Lamberjack and Mottrom.

Participants will be required to practice appropriate social distancing throughout their walk.

Walking is regarded as a healthy activity that is aerobic and effective in weight reduction. It also conditions the heart, improves muscle tone and strength, relieves stress and can help with back pain, osteoporosis, respiratory problems, diabetes, arthritis, cardiac rehabilitation and a variety of other health problems.

Trail Trekkers will feature incentive prizes for participation, including a grand prize of a three-month membership to the YMCA.

For more information, contact Becky Bouillon, community outreach coordinator at Fostoria Community Hospital, at 419-436-6688, or Kim Rickle, family/community coordinator at the Geary Family YMCA, at 419-435-6608.