Fences, zoning licenses and locations are things for Fostoria residents to keep in mind as they prepare to enjoy swimming pools this summer.

Any private swimming pool deeper than 18 inches must have a six-foot fence around it, according to information from city Safety Service Director Deb Hellman, with the fences erected before the pool is filled. A fence permit is required from the city.

Zoning permits are required for those putting up a pool or a hot tub. The zoning office can be contacted at 419-435-9775 or at compliance@fostoriaohio.gov.

Guidelines for pools and hot tubs passed by Fostoria City Council include the following:

• “The pool or hot tub is intended and is to be used solely for the enjoyment of the occupants of the principal use of the property on which it is located. No certificate shall be required for a swimming pool or hot tub with a maximum depth of less than 18 inches.”

• “The pool or hot tub shall be located in the side or rear yard and may not be closer than 10 feet to all property lines.”

• The swimming pool or hot tub or the entire property on which it is located shall be walled or fenced to prevent uncontrolled access by children from the street or from adjacent properties. The fence or wall shall not be less than six feet in height and maintained in good condition with a self-closing gate and lock. Self-fenced above-ground swimming pools shall not be required to provide a separate fence.”