By JILL GOSCHE

For the Review Times

A Fostoria man is suing R Place Bar & Grill in connection to an assault that left him with a fractured hip.

The lawsuit was filed by Daniel Sensabaugh, 56, against the bar on Fostoria’s Main Street in Seneca County Common Pleas Court.

Sensabaugh had gone to the bar Oct. 30, 2018, and Jonathan Gribben — who was “noticeably intoxicated” and “substantially larger” than him — allegedly started intentionally bumping into him, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Gribben of lunging toward Sensabaugh, shoving him with both hands and knocking him off his bar stool and several feet across the bar.

The lawsuit also states the bartender, Patricia Marshall, admitted during her testimony that she made a mistake in simply cutting off Gribben after he was antagonizing Sensabaugh, acknowledging she should have ejected him from the facility.

It alleges that Derrick Harris, who was working security for the bar, was playing pool and focusing on his game rather than on the other patrons in the bar.

A jury found Gribben, 33, of Fostoria, guilty of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, during a trial in Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff’s courtroom in October 2019.

Angela Boes, assistant Seneca County prosecutor, had said Gribben knew exactly what he was doing and what the probable result of his conduct would be.

“He sent Mr. Sensabaugh flying out of his chair,” she said.

Gribben, who had taken the witness stand in his own defense, explained what happened at the bar. He said he never had met Sensabaugh and shoved him with two hands.

Shuff sentenced Gribben to three years in prison.