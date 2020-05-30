EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By TOM JACKSON

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

SANDUSKY — Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday he plans to address rules “next week” for amusement parks and zoos seeking to reopen.

The governor said his next news conference probably will be Tuesday.

On Thursday, state Rep. D.J. Swearingen tweeted out a newspaper article that featured a photo of Cedar Point and wrote, “Many families and businesses in our community rely on this industry for their livelihoods. They need a path forward as to how they come back.”

And on Tuesday, Erie County commissioner Matt Old told the Register, “We are very anxious to hear any news from Gov. DeWine. We know Cedar Point, Kalahari and our other waterparks are prepared to comply with all health requirements to keep guests safe. We simply need the governor to give us the green light. It’s very important for our community.”

The governor made his remarks after announcing new efforts to expand testing in Ohio and to make summer fair activities available for Ohio’s young people.

DeWine said pharmacies in Ohio are being encouraged to offer COVID-19 tests and said at his request, Ohio’s pharmacy board has issued rules clarifying pharmacies can order and administer tests for the virus.

The governor said a map is being posted to the state’s COVID-19 information site at coronavirus.ohio.gov to show COVID-19 testing sites, including pharmacies and community health clinics.

Sandusky’s two community health clinics, the Erie County Community Health Center and Family Health Services, and the local hospital, Firelands Regional Medical Center, will begin mass testing of local residents today. Testing times are available at the Erie County Health Department’s website.

The governor also announced he is moving to loosen rules for visiting people in congregate care facilities.

Beginning on June 8, outdoor visitation will be allowed at intermediate care facilities for people with developmental disabilities and at assisted living centers, the governor said, noting that contact with people outdoors is considered safer than indoor visitation.

The governor said he’s not ready yet to extend that to nursing homes. He said he wants to expand visitation without allowing COVID-19 inside nursing homes.

The governor said he loves county fairs and wants to encourage fairs to allow some activities for young people, including livestock events.

He said such activities should be local decisions made by local fair boards working with local health departments but said state guidelines were being released Thursday. He said he hopes every local fair will find a way to allow youth activities, such as those sponsored by FFA and 4-H.

DeWine also announced the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation is deferring premiums from employers for June, July and August. It’s the second premium deferral that’s been given to employers.

“By extending the premium due date, businesses can continue to focus on the safety and well-being of their employees and customers during this health pandemic,” DeWine said.

The governor was asked about reports from other parts of the U.S. that outbreaks of COVID-19 can be found by testing sewer systems.

DeWine replied his administration has been talking to local mayors about this and he hopes testing of sewage will be done in every major area of the state.

Statnews.com, a health news site which covers COVID-19 closely, reported Thursday that more communities have been testing wastewater for the presence of the COVID-19 virus as an early detection system for finding outbreaks.

While research into such testing is continuing, Finland, Germany and the Netherlands already have begun national wastewater surveillance programs, the website reported.