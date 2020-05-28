By JILL GOSCHE

for The Review Times

A 4-H member has the touch when it comes to showing livestock.

Evan Palmer, who just graduated from Hopewell-Loudon High School, is planning to attend Redlands Community College in Oklahoma to obtain an associate’s degree in animal science.

From there, he said he’ll be going to Oklahoma State University and will get a bachelor’s degree in pre-veterinary medicine.

He said he’d like to be a veterinarian someday.

“All I know is livestock,” he said.

Palmer was president of Hopewell-Loudon’s FFA chapter, is a 10-year member of the Seneca County Junior Beef 4-H club, has been the 4-H club president for the past three years and shows four species at the Seneca County Fair.

This year, he is planning to have three lambs, four goats, two hogs, three steers, one feeder calf and three heifers.

Palmer added hogs to the list of livestock species he showed after the death of the Rainey family in October 2017.

Palmer always joked with his classmate, Cody Rainey, who along with his parents, Jim and Jodi, and siblings Austin and Jessica, died in a house fire, that he was going to show a hog against him.

Palmer said he never really planned on actually doing it.

He said the Rainey’s raised good hogs and knew how to raise them, and he figured if they can do it, he can do it. He looked around for some hogs and found a couple he liked.

Palmer showed the champion in the open show his first year. Last year, he had the champion lightweight gilt.

He recalled he and Cody Rainey, who had a smile on his face all the time, talked all the time.

“Our families are close,” he said.

Palmer has won super showmanship at Attica Independent Fair for the last three years.

Last year, he won Seneca County Junior Fair’s Showman of Showmen contest.

Palmer said he has learned a lot from 4-H, with one having to be humble as probably the No. 1 lesson. The second, he said, is “don’t let people get to your mind.”