Seneca County and much of the rest of the region saw a historic volume of rainfall last spring, leading many area farmers to rely on cover crops and prevent plant acreage to get through the difficult times.

Though there has been a new disaster looming over this year’s spring planting season, local farmers have at least had a little easier time getting their crops in the ground “” at least until very recently.

“I’ve seen that people are planted at this point, or mostly, which is quite an improvement from last year,” said Hallie Williams, Ohio State University Agricultural Extension Educator in Seneca County.

Williams, who also farms with her family, said they managed to get all of their crops planted already, and quite a few smaller farms in the area are also completely planted. But with the amount of rain the area has seen lately, those crops could be at risk for being ruined in this early stage.

“Farmers are praying their crops don’t get flooded right now,” Williams said. “I’m not quite sure how much rainfall has hit the county overall this past week, and some areas could be worse than others, but we’re hoping for an end to the rain.”

Eric Eberhard, district technician for the Seneca Soil Conservation District who also farms land near Bellevue, concurred with Williams’ concerns about the recent rain.

“I hope it doesn’t cause us any issues in the near future,” Eberhard said. “It could cause us to have to replant, which you never want to have to do.”

Eberhard said a seed can typically survive about 48 hours in water-saturated soil, though with the relatively cooler temperatures the region has recently experienced, soaked seeds might be able to last 96 hours. Disease that can kill the plants generates in the standing water in the fields.

“We can dig up the corn or soybean seeds and see if the plants are still growing by looking for a white point in the root,” he said. “If it’s white, it’s still growing. If it’s mushy and brown, then you have to replant.”

Replanting is a hassle not only for the extra work that has to be done — it also complicates harvesting down the line, because replanted seeds will naturally mature later than their fellow crops that were planted earlier.

“Replanting tends to be sporadic around a field, because part of the field normally survives and part doesn’t,” Eberhard said. “Since some of the crops will mature faster than others, then, you’ll have to come back and harvest multiple times.”

But beyond concerns about extra rain in the past weeks, Eberhard said this planting season has otherwise been going “immensely better” than last year’s.

“We’re probably 90% done planting at this point, which is a night and day difference from last year,” he said.

In 2019, Eberhard said he and his family planted less than half of their overall acreage, having to resort to the planting of cover crops to preserve the land.

Williams said she and her husband Kyle, who purchased their farm in 2018, were not able to plant anything at all last year.

“So it was great to be able to get everything down this year with my family, our first time planting together as a family,” Williams said.

Regarding her concern about the possibility of continued rain in the coming days and weeks, Williams said she’s looking out the window a great deal and hoping for the best.

“Warmer weather should help dry us out and help the seed survive, so I’m looking at my corn telling it ‘you can do it, come on,'” she said. “But we’ve got more than enough moisture right now.”

But the larger concern for the local agricultural community relates to the largest concern for all right now: how the coronavirus pandemic has upended the normal flow of farm work, and the devastating effect it has already had on the agricultural economy.

“Falling crop prices are our biggest concern and frustration this year,” Williams said.

“There was a lot of volatile decision-making last year, and not having the prices that we expect is frustrating.”

Williams said some farmers will have already contracted their crop, meaning they’ve agreed to sell it to certain entities at set prices that won’t be affected by market fluctuation in a given month.

“But this is a luxury,” she said. “Not everyone has been able to manage their risk in that manner.

“For many, it’s a waiting game “” do I take my crops to market or contract them now, or wait until prices get better?”

Eberhard said this year began with a good upside potential because of last year’s prevent planting, but demand dropped in the pandemic and “the prices followed suit.”

“Some of my neighbors have been talking about planting beans instead of corn this year because it’s significantly cheaper to do so, but many others are sticking with their usual planting rotation,” he said.

“I don’t think we’re completely blown out on prices yet.”

As for livestock, Williams said livestock producers have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic because though there’s no lack of supply for pork, beef or poultry, it has been much harder to get meat butchered and processed with manufacturing facilities and butchers working at reduced capacity.

“The same goes for milk,” Williams said. “There should be a huge demand for it and the prices should be good right now, but there are problems with processing it and getting it out there.”

Eberhard, who raises beef cattle, said local butchers have had to start limiting the meat they sell because they’re selling so much.

“We just called to have an animal slaughtered and the earliest the butcher could do it is January,” he said.

“There’s also been a lot more interest in local people calling and asking us and other farmers what meat we have available,” he said. “Farmers are thinking they might be able to capitalize on that, but to slaughter and sell the meat yourself you need to have the work inspected and most people don’t do that anymore.

“Basically it’s up to the butcher right now. You have to wait your turn.”

A specific aspect of the CARES Act passed recently in Congress may have some effect on farmers dealing with careening markets, lost demand and shipping and distribution halts. The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is meant to utilize $9.5 billion in funding from the CARES Act and $6.5 billion from the Commodity Credit Corporation to provide financial relief to agricultural producers in both direct support and a USDA Purchase and Distribution Program.

According to a release from the OSU Agricultural Extension Office in Seneca County, any person or legal entity that saw a 5% or greater drop in the futures prices of certain eligible crops between the weeks of January 13-27 and April 6-9 this year are able to receive financial relief.

FSA service centers are open for phone appointments only now, though the FSA has streamlined the application process and farmers can use email, fax, mail and online tools to submit application materials.

Sign-up for the CFAP funding ends August 28, according to the release.

“County offices are training on this program and process today,” Williams said. “So they’re going to be flooded with questions, since the application period starts Tuesday.”

Beyond applying for relief, patience may yet be the best tool a farmer can have at this time.

“It’s really important for us farmers to manage our ground right now, and be cognizant of our resources and find that good window to pull the trigger and plant, and apply our nutrients at the right time so they don’t run off in the rain,” Williams said.

“Then we sit tight and wait,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of time to be patient in the agricultural community.”