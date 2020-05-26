EDITOR’S NOTE: To see a version of this story without the paywall, click on the “Coronavirus” tab in the middle of the home page. To keep the community informed, we’ve lifted the paywall on all stories about the coronavirus.

By MATT NYE

For The Review Times

FINDLAY — Most people don’t like change. They don’t like the unfamiliarity.

This pandemic has shown how people can change and adapt, while trying to keep a sense of “normalcy.”

The same can be said about musical therapy and Heartstring Melodies, located at 332 W. Main Cross St. in Findlay.

Amy Foley, the owner and director of Heartstring Melodies, opened the business in 2014 to service the northwest Ohio area.

“It was just me at the beginning and we were really focused on how we could provide the northwest Ohio area with music therapy,” Foley said. “I didn’t really know of any musical therapists in the area and since then we’ve grown to three more therapists, who are all board certified. We all work together to provide services and we go as far north as the Michigan border and as far south as Lima.

“Overall, this has been difficult for us. We primarily serve people in our offices in Findlay and in Toledo, and we also travel to communities like schools and nursing homes, but through this (pandemic), we’ve lost quite a bit of clients. The ones we have been able to keep we’ve moved to remote sessions, which are basically live video sessions.”

According to the Heartstring Melodies website, musical therapy is an established research-based profession in which music is used within a therapeutic relationship to address goals such as social, emotional, communication, physical, sensory and cognitive needs.

“For music therapy, we are focused on how we can help the person reach their fullest potential,” Foley said. “We always start with an assessment process to get to know the person and to find out what their goals are and their strengths and weaknesses. We use music to help them reach any goal area in their life. We do that through playing instruments, singing together, write songs that might express our feelings or do a lot of movement.

“If someone is working on a physical or motor skill or following directions, we can work on those things. It’s very interactive for most of our clients. Some of the clients do more of a receptive experience. They listen to songs and talk about them, but I’d say about 90% of the clients do interactive therapy.”

Heartstring Melodies provides personalized music playlists, online music summer camps and complimentary services for frontline workers.

“Our newest service is the online summer camp option. I know a lot of the summer camps are closing because of what’s going on in the world, so we are providing our summer camps June through August with a different theme every week,” Foley said. “It’s open to everyone of all ages and all ability levels and we hope we can come together and create music in person at some of those camps by late summer, but we’ll see.

“The frontline services is essentially what we are offering now remotely, but we are giving those complimentary to frontline workers. The remote sessions is basically our normal session. We can build a playlist to meet the needs someone might have. If they are experiencing a lot of stress, we can build a playlist to help with stress reduction. If they are feeling that they are not very motivated right now with all of the changes in life going on, we could create a playlist to help out with that. There is an interview process to get to know them and play some sample music to see what will work best for them.”

Foley said they also have some therapy sessions where family and friends play music together. It would be for someone in a group situation or someone that might not be able to visit someone in a nursing home, they can connect them and do a therapy session.

“It is different, though, doing it this way,” Foley said. “Some clients have had to borrow instruments from us because we couldn’t see them in person and sometimes we have to have their parents in the session to keep them sitting or on track because we can’t be right in front of them like usual. Some clients have not been able to keep up with sessions because of the unique needs they have, but we’ve been trying to keep it the same as usual, but just virtual during these times.

“This decision wasn’t made lightly…we all had to be on board with it to make the switch (to virtual). Music has always been able to bring people together through crises, so we knew we had to do something. We hope that when the restrictions get lifted, we can go back to in-person sessions, but we also want to keep the virtual sessions around in case we can service someone outside of our area if they need it. We just want people to stay connected and to enlightened through music. We want them to feel like music is something they can connect to personally.”

Heartstring Melodies has a contact form on their website heartstringmelodies.com if someone is interested in remote sessions. People can fill that out or give them a call at 567-429-1909 to reach one of the four therapists about what to expect during a session and what would suit that person the best.