TOLEDO — The Board of Trustees of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant from the COVID-19 Response Fund to the Geary Family YMCA for $5,600 to provide child care for first responders and essential workers.

Grants from this fund are awarded to help support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits in their efforts to respond to this critical and emergent crisis.

“We are very grateful to be awarded this grant,” said Tim Yenrick, executive director of the Geary Family YMCA. “It will help us with the additional costs incurred to provide a safe, clean environment for the children in the Wonderland Enrichment Center.”

Greater Toledo Community Foundation Inc. is a public charitable organization created by citizens to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in the area. In operation since 1973, the foundation has more than 900 funds with assets of approximately $304 million.

The foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses and corporations to meet their charitable giving needs.

The Geary Family YMCA has been serving the Fostoria community for more than 100 years with programs geared toward the potential of youth, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility.

The YMCA is accepting donations. For more information on the Geary Family YMCA and supporting its community efforts, contact Yenrick at 419-435-6608.