By SCOTT COTTOS

STAFF WRITER

Becky Bouillon recalls coming home from school as a youngster, seeing “General Hospital” on TV and wanting to be like nurse character Jessie Brewer.

All she ever aspired to grow up to be was a nurse.

Now, she’s spent her entire career of more than 42 years working in that field at ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. The facility hasn’t always carried that exact name, but this month marks 90 years of its existence in Fostoria, with Bouillon being there for nearly half of that time.

“I went the medical route and never looked back,” Bouillon, 62, and the hospital’s community outreach coordinator, said. “If I had to do it all over again, I would. I truly mean that.”

And as a Fostoria girl, born and bred, she’d do it in no other place.

“The family atmosphere and caring employees are what have made my career at Fostoria Community Hospital so special,” she said. “The names, faces and uniforms have changed, but the community commitment and focus on patient health has not. If I had to do it all over again, I would choose to be a nurse at this community hospital.”

A community celebration was planned for May 11, but the coronavirus pandemic quashed that and a new date will be sought.

But something else the world’s situation has done is reaffirm to Fostoria native Amy Preble, the hospital’s emergency department director, that she’s in the right place 28 years after starting there.

“I’m actually just sitting here with a sense of pride because of what’s happening now with this pandemic and the fact that we’re here in this community, where hopefully we can give comfort and support during this time,” she said.

Having the hospital as a pillar of the community is a high priority for Vice President of Operations Tom Borer.

“We consider ourselves an anchor institution, like the schools and the churches and those other entities that are rooted in the community and very vital and important to a community,” he said. “We consider ourselves an anchor institution like that, and we’re just happy to have been in the community, serving for the community, for 90 years and many more to come.”

Work on the new Fostoria City Hospital made its way through the Great Depression of 1929 and the facility opened on May 3, 1930. It initially had 30 beds with no maternity ward, intensive care unit or special treatment areas, and the early years included only 12 employees.

Renamed Fostoria Community Hospital in the 1990s, it has grown in terms of units, services and technology. Last year brought 66,432 inpatient/outpatient visits, including 13,320 stops in the emergency room, 470 inpatient admissions and 2,227 surgery patients. It’s largest growth spurt came shortly after its acquisition by ProMedica in 2000.

The largest expansion came in 2002 with a 30,000-square-foot addition on the south side of the hospital’s emergency center, a new surgery center on the second floor and upgraded radiology and diagnostic imaging capabilities.

A year later, FCH was designated a Critical Access Hospital through a federal program that allows small, rural hospitals to receive Medicare cost reimbursement.

But, as Borer noted: “It’s not all about facts and figures and how many surgeries we did. There are a lot of personal stories that have gone on here over the last 90 years — a lot of great stories.”

He owns one himself as part of the team that guided the hospital through the damaging tornado of November 2002.

“That was a pretty chaotic night,” he said. “The hospital itself didn’t directly sustain a lot of damage from the tornado, like how it had torn the roof off of St. Wendelin (high school). Here, it knocked out a chimney, an old smokestack, that collapsed through a roof and broke a sprinkler line. That’s what contributed to a lot of the flooding that occurred in the hospital. Then, of course, we had a lot of remediation and shut down for a period of time. Then, several million dollars later we were back open again. That was an interesting event.”

Bouillon recalled doing her job through the blizzard of 1978.

“I was a very impressionable youngster, and to see how everybody pulled together — you could stay overnight there; they made accommodations, the cafeteria would cook for you,” she said. “People really pitched in and worked together. I remember that very well.”

And for the last several weeks, there’s been a pandemic unlike anything the world has previously experienced.

“What I want to come through loud and clear is we are so thankful to the community, who has supported us throughout this pandemic,” said Pam Jensen, ProMedica’s president of regional care, Ohio, and special services. “The meals, the masks, the snacks, the drinks, the supplies, the donations, the prayer ceremony. There’s been an outpouring of support for us during this time and we are so appreciative of that.

“We were all kind of disappointed that we couldn’t do our open house and celebrate our 90th, but we are so grateful for the support of the community during this event.”

It’s been a hand-in-hand relationship that the staff has enjoyed through the years.

“In my case, I was born here, raised here, came back to work here and actually hope to retire from here in Fostoria,” Preble said. “There’s just such a sense of commitment when you’re in a small community like this.”

Staff members said that’s been an ongoing theme in the facility, regardless of the day’s conditions.

“Pam says this all the time: ‘It’s community taking care of its community,’ or something like that,” Borer said. “The people who work here live in and around Fostoria. They’re taking care of their family and their neighbors, and I think that sets that care apart a little bit from care that might be received in a larger facility. Not that that care is inferior by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s our people taking care of their family and our neighbors.”

FCH became part of a large system when ProMedica took control in 2000. As one would expect, veteran staff members had mixed emotions.

“Some of it is sad, of course,” Preble said. “We’ve lost some services over the years, one of the biggest being our (obstetrics) service as we adjust to community needs. But in the same sense, some of the really great stuff is we’ve adjusted because there was a bigger need for outpatient services, such as expanding our surgical services and specialties.

“I remember back when we had our old emergency department on the side of the hospital by the side of the creek and it was like a closet. We were able to expand that and move it to the front of the hospital. That was a huge success in meeting the needs of the community. Those are a couple of really big things that stick out to me.

“Of course, the tornado, when it came through (in 2002), made us re-evaluate things and re-prioritize. That was something for the people who work here to reflect on.”

Jensen said primary care and subspecialist outpatient care have been the hospital’s two top focuses in the last two years.

And if something can’t be handled in Fostoria, a larger facility in the ProMedica system can.

“We are an outstanding entry point for any care that a community member would need,” Borer said. “If it’s something that’s within our realm of expertise, we will take care of that here. If it’s something that a patient needs that we can’t provide here safely, then we can connect you very seamlessly to a higher level of care. Being that entry point into excellent care is what I would say we hang our hat on.”

FCH has recently brought in a dermatologist and has a neurologist on the way in July, and upgrades have been made in the areas of pulmonology, cardiology and vascular care.

Beyond that, the hospital is in the same wait-and-see boat as anyone else as the pandemic continues.