A Fostoria man was sentenced to a year of community control.

Richard C. Peace, 40, entered a written negotiated plea of guilty to a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony, according to court records.

Seneca County Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff sentenced Peace to one year of community control and granted credit for 78 days served in Seneca County Jail, they state.

Peace must undergo random drug and/or alcohol urinalysis as directed by Adult Parole Authority, court records state.