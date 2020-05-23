By JILL GOSCHE

FOR THE REVIEW TIMES

Several people were indicted by a Seneca County grand jury.

Kejuan L. Hayes, 31, of Fostoria, was charged with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, according to court records.

Fostoria Police Department had received a call about a disturbance at 537 McDougal St., and the caller advised Hayes kicked down the door of the residence and started chasing the resident out of the house and down the street, according to court records.

An officer found them near Caples Street and Stadium Drive, they state.

Separately, Kristopher B. Ward, 27, of Tiffin, was charged with vehicular assault, a third-degree felony, and possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony.

Ward was driving a 2004 Jaguar X-Type north on TR 73, and Thomas L. Ferguson of Fremont was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix south on TR 73.

A release states Ward’s Jaguar traveled off the right side of the road, Ward over-corrected and the Jaguar went left of center, striking the Pontiac. The Pontiac traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

Ward’s passengers were Jodi R. Dewald of Tiffin, the right front passenger; James D. Chaffee of Tiffin, the right rear passenger; and Tasha N. Brock of Tiffin, the left rear passenger.

Dewald, Ward’s mother, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to State Highway Patrol.

Ward, Chaffee, Brock and Ferguson all were taken by Tiffin Fire Rescue Division to Mercy Health — Tiffin Hospital.

Ferguson had serious injuries and was transported to Mercy Health “” St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, according to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court records.

Separately, Brock H. Warnick, 22, was charged with burglary, a third-degree felony; theft of drugs, counterfeiting and two counts of safecracking, all fourth-degree felonies; and possessing criminal tools, breaking and entering, theft from an elderly person and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, fifth-degree felonies according to court records.

Separately, Kenneth J. Kubeck, 53, of Fostoria, was charged with domestic violence, a third-degree felony.