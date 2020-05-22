Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno is warning citizens about the danger of leaving the keys in vehicles.

Police have responded to several complaints of stolen vehicles in recent weeks, and all have been the result of individuals leaving the keys in the ignition or in the vehicle.

Regardless of where somoneone lives or travels to, it is recommended not to leave any keys or fobs inside the vehicles and to secure the vehicle when leaving it, a news release from the Fostoria Police Division says.

To assist in the apprehension of car thiefs, police ask for anyone with information to call 419-435-8573.