COLUMBUS — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds cyclists to ride trained and sober.

As summer approaches, motorists should be aware of an increase in motorcycles on the roadways.

In 2019, there were 3,585 traffic crashes involving motorcycles in Ohio that resulted in 165 deaths and 3,245 injuries. Overall, 79 percent of motorcycle-involved crashes resulted in at least one injury or death.

Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with proper endorsements will help protect riders and others. In 2019, the patrol issued a total of 1,552 citations to motorcyclists; and 65 percent included a speed violation, 21 percent were for operating a motorcycle without a proper license and 6 percent were for driving under the influence.

“Being trained and wearing the proper equipment are two ways motorcyclists can be responsible when riding this summer,” said Lt. Jonathon Gray, Van Wert Post commander. “All motorists should share the road and be aware of their surroundings, as well as other vehicles using the roadway.”

Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for motorcyclists at intersections and while changing lanes. State patrol said drivers should always allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle being driven, and motorcyclists should not be followed too closely.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under age 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

Also, citizens were reminded during Tuesday night’s Fostoria City Council meeting that citizens should refrain from sweeping or blowing grass clippings into roadways, as they produce slickness for motorcyclists.

For more information, visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.

A statistical map detailing citations and other motorcycle related information can be found at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/Motorcycle_Bulletin_2020.pdf.