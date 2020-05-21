Certified nurse practitioner Assumpta Nnaji is a new addition to ProMedica Physicians Family Medicine, located at 501 Van Buren St., Suite 203.

As a certified nurse practitioner, Nnaji diagnoses and treats acute and chronic conditions, performs physical assessments, orders tests and performs procedures, prescribes medication and other forms of treatment, and provides preventive care.

Her special interests include asthma, diabetes, hypertension and preventive medicine.

Nnaji earned her master of science in nursing degree from Chamberlain University and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Nnaji is accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 419-436-6888