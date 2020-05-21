FREMONT — May 31 is the final day to apply for financial assistance for utility payments through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership’s Home Energy Assistance Program.

HEAP offers eligible households a once-per-year utility or bulk fuel bill credit to lower home utility costs. The program is available for residents of Wood, Sandusky, Ottawa and Seneca counties who are at or below 175 percent of federal poverty guidelines (e.g., $45,062.50 household income per year/family of four).

HEAP applications may be completed online by visiting www.glcap.org/heap and following the links under the Home Energy Assistance Program section.

For more information, call 1-888-441-4327 or 1-800-775-9767.