Fostoria City Schools is in the process of selecting a new English language arts curriculum for adoption by the Fostoria Board of Education.

The resources being considered are available for public view and comment by viewing links on the district website.

Tera Matz, curriculum director, will be available via Zoom for comment and to answer any questions from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Those interested in taking part should email tmatz@fostoriaschools.org for the link.