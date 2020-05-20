By JILL GOSCHE

For The Review Times

Tiffin’s police chief extended his lead in the race for Seneca County sheriff, but a recount is upcoming.

Last month’s unofficial results showed Chief Fred Stevens of Tiffin Police Department leading by three votes, with 3,672 votes; Capt. David Pahl of Seneca County Sheriff’s Office had 3,669 votes; and Matthew Huffman, a sergeant at Haskins Police Department, had 631 votes.

Monday’s results showed Stevens with 3,719 votes; Pahl with 3,710 votes; and Huffman with 652 votes. That gave Stevens a nine-vote lead as of Monday.

Jim Fruth, president of Seneca County Board of Elections, said an automatic recount is set for 5:05 p.m. May 27.

A board of elections must order an automatic recount in a race when the difference between votes for candidates is equal to or less than one-half of 1% of the total votes cast in the contest.

According to Stevens, he has worked on a multi-million dollar budget, has participated in union negotiations, has written and implemented policies and procedures and has handled critical incidents.

“I’ve done public service since I was 17 years old,” he has said.

Stevens has served as chief of Tiffin Police Department for eight years.

Pahl has said he was running for sheriff to provide the continuing safety and security to the residents of Seneca County.

Pahl has said he is a lifelong resident of Seneca County, and, being from rural Seneca County, he knows and understands that everyone wants to be safe and feel safe in their homes.

“My entire career is at the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office,” he has said.

Huffman is a former Seneca County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to his resume, his duties at Haskins Police Department have included supervising the patrol and all law enforcement activities; supervising and training all newly employed officers; maintaining the evidence room; and coordinating community-wide policing events.