TIFFIN — Tyler Shuff won the Republican primary election for Seneca County commissioner Monday evening after the final vote count. He defeated Bill Frankart by 84 votes.

Shuff will be unopposed in the Nov. 3 general election and will take office Jan. 3, 2021.

The official vote totals were 4,011 for Shuff and 3,927 for Frankart after 115 provisional ballots were counted as well as 65 votes that arrived in the mail between April 29 and May 8, but were postmarked on or before April 27.

After the April 28 unofficial count, Shuff led the race by 93 votes — 3,963 to 3,870.