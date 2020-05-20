TIFFIN — The Seneca County Board of Commissioners is to meet at 9:20 a.m. Thursday for a tri-county ditch hearing before a regular board session at 7 p.m. on the same day.

The ditch hearing will include the commissioners from Seneca, Sandusky and Wood counties.

Those interested in joining for the ditch hearing can use Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89700575585, or by dialing (646) 0057-5585, and using Meeting ID 897 0057 5585.

During the regular meeting that night, the commissioners will hear from Liberty Township trustees Tim Lynch, Joe Kimmet and Jeff Lynch.

The commissioners typically attempt to conduct one meeting per quarter at night and located somewhere outside of the commissioners’ office. This meeting is an attempt to continue that tradition, albeit digitally.

To maintain maximum accessibility, the meeting will be recorded, archived and streamed live through Zoom. Residents can join the meeting by computer or mobile device at https://zoom.us/j/92595230790.

Residents also can download the Zoom meeting app and join with meeting ID 925 9523 0790.

For those who would rather call and listen to the audio of the meeting while it’s occurring, 646-558-8656 can be dialed with the meeting ID used.

The session also will be streamed live on the Seneca County Commissioners Facebook page. Like or follow that page for more information.

In other action, the commissioners are to approve a proclamation recognizing this week as National EMS Week. The board also expects to hear a few words from Seneca County Emergency Services Director Ken Majors.

In new business, the commissioners are to consider:

• A $733.17 supplemental appropriation to the County Sewer District Fund for other expenses.

• A $530,000 supplemental appropriation to the County Engineer’s Maintenance and Repair Fund for contracts/projects.

• Authorizing Board President Shayne Thomas to sign two contracts with the IBI Group for the engineering of the Bloomville Sidewalk Project and the Melmore Park Project under the program year 2019 Community Development Block Grant Program.

• A real estate purchase agreement with Bradley Newman.